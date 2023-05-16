Dragon Age Inquisition Agents Locations Guide – How to Recruit, Quests, Perk Bonus

Throughout your journey in Dragon: Age Inquisition, you’ll be able to recruit Free Agents for the Inquisition. These Free Agents, once recruited, can be assigned to Cullen, Leliana, or Josephine.
For more help on Dragon Age Inquisition, read our Companions Locations, How to Romance Companions and Specializations Quests Guide.
Dragon Age Inquisition Agents Locations
Once assigned to one of your Advisors, these will reduce the War Table Missions completion time. Furthermore, these will also ensure that you unlock Advanced Perks quicker than before.
Recruiting Free Agents can be as easy as simply talking to them or daunting when it comes to completing their quests. Lastly, you may have to bring along one of your Party Members in order to persuade these Free Agents to join your cause.
Florianne
Quest Completion: Sit in Judgment
Perk Bonus: The Noble Cadaver
She can be found at Skyhold and may die at Halamshiral. In case she dies before you were able to approach her, you’ll find her remains at Skyhold.
Servis
Quest Completion: Sit in Judgment
Perk Bonus: Servis
You’ll encounter Servis in the Western Approach and will have a chance to judge him at Skyhold. This dude can be assigned to Leliana and can prove to be a worthy informant.
Alexius
Quest Completion: Sit in Judgment
Perk Bonus: A Magister in Disgrace
There are chances that you won’t find him alive after the events at Redcliffe Castle. However, if you do, you’ll be able to judge him at Skyhold.
He can also be assigned to Leliana and can perform magical-research which will prove beneficial for the Inquisition.
Michel de Chevin
Quest Completion: Call Me Imshael
Perk Bonus: Michel de Chevin
Note: Make sure that you don’t fight Imshael located at Suledin Keep before you recruit Michel de Chevin – if you wish to do so.
You need to speak to him outside the village in Emprise du Lion and hear about Imshael. At this point, you need to travel to Suledin Keep and defeat Imshael before recruiting Michel de Chevin.
Barter by Belle
Quest Completion: The Threat Remains
Perk Bonus: Barter by Belle
You can speak to this merchant located in Val Royeaux after speaking with clerics. Belle can be assigned to Josephine which will reduce the mission completion time by 5% which is huge.
Enchanter Ellendra
Quest Completion: My Lover’s Phylactery
Perk Bonus: Enchanter Ellendra
There are multiple ways she can convinced to join your crusade. Here’s a quick rundown of everything that you can do:
Bring Vivienne along to convince her
Play the game as a Mage
Use Arcane Persuade option
Horsemaster Dennet
Quest Completion: Horses for the Inquisition
Perk Bonus: Horsemaster Dennet
You can bring Cassandra or Vivienne along in order to convince this man to join your crusade. I haven’t tried any other way, but he seems quite stubborn to leave his entire family behind.
Lord Berand
Quest Completion: Love Waits
Perk Bonus: Lord Berand
With Lord Berand, you’ve the option of either make him take active part in the tasks for the Inquisition or work from behind the curtains, using his lordship.
He can be assigned to either Cullen or Josephine and reduces the mission completion time by 5% which is again, very huge.
Ritts
Quest Completion: Strange Bedfellows
Perk Bonus: Witty Ritts
You either need to be a Dwarf Inquisitor or bring along Varric in order to convince Ritts to join your cause. Similar to Lord Berand, she reduces the mission completion time by 5%, but can only be assigned to Leliana.
Clemence
Quest Completion: In Hushed Whispers
Perk Bonus: Clemence, the Tranquil
You’ll have an opportunity to recruit Clemence in your crusade after meeting with Alexius in the Gull & Lantern tavern in Redcliffe.
He, himself, will volunteer to join your cause and will reduce mission completion time by 5%.
Speaker Anais
Quest Completion: Praise the Herald of Andraste
Perk Bonus: Speaker Anais
Once you’ve shut down the rift during Priase the Herald of Andraste, you’ll be able to talk to Anais about joining your cause and recruiting her for either Josephine or Leliana.
Tanner
Quest Completion: Business Arrangements
Perk Bonus: Smuggler Tanner
You’ll be able to encounter Tanner in Redcliffe, right next to Chantry. You need to bring Cassandra in order to foce him to join your cause and work under Leliana.
Corporal Vale
Quest Completion: Hinterlands Quests
Perk Bonus: Vale’s Irregulars
In order to recruit Corporal Vale, you need to aid refugees at the Crossraods. You may have to complete quite a lot of quests before speaking to Corporal Vale.
Avvar
Quest Completion: Rifts in the Mire
Perk Bonus: Sky Watcher
You’ll come across this Agent in the Fallow Mire. In order to recruit him, you need to open the Fade rift and kill the demons inside to recruit Avvar. One important thing to note here is that if you leave the designated area before speaking to him, you won’t be able to recruit him again.
The Blades of Hessarian
Quest Completion: Cleaning House
Perk Bonus: The Blades of Hessarian
For this Agent, you need to craft and equip Mercy’s Crest necklace. Once you’re inside the camp, you’ll have to defeat the bandit’s leader in a one-on-one combat.
Once you’ve emerged out victorious, you’ll be able to hire these bandits to work under Cullen.
Jana
Quest Completion: N/A
Perk Bonus: The Eager Recruit
Once you’ve encountering Grey Wardens near the North Gate Camp, enter the house nearby to find Jana inside. She’ll be willing to join Grey Wardens, but Solas can change her mind.
Frederic
Quest Completion: The Abyssal High Dragon
Perk Bonus: Frederic of Serault
Once you’ve completed The Abyssal High Dragon quest, he’ll volunteer to join the Inquisition. It’s totally up to you whether you wish to join or not.
Loranil
Quest Completion: By the Grace of the Dalish
Perk Bonus: Loranil
First off, you need to earn a favor with Keeper Hawen at the Dalish Camp. You can do this by completing quests of all the Dalish found in the camp. Once this is done, you’ll be able to recruit him.
Fairbanks
Quest Completion: Noble Deeds, Noble Heart
Perk Bonus: Fairbanks
This requires you to complete a lot of quests before you have the opportunity to hire this guy. Once you’ve completed the above mentioned quests, you’ll be able to recruit this valuable agent.
Ser Barris
Quest Completion: Champions of the Just
Perk Bonus: Ser Barris
For this Agent, you need to side with Templars during Champions of the Just. He will work directly under Cullen and will reduce mission completion time by 5%.
Require any further assistance? Let us know in the comments below!