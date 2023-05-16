Dragon Age Inquisition Agents Locations Guide – How to Recruit, Quests, Perk Bonus

Throughout your journey in Dragon: Age Inquisition, you’ll be able to recruit Free Agents for the Inquisition. These Free Agents, once recruited, can be assigned to Cullen, Leliana, or Josephine.

Dragon Age Inquisition Agents Locations

Once assigned to one of your Advisors, these will reduce the War Table Missions completion time. Furthermore, these will also ensure that you unlock Advanced Perks quicker than before.

Recruiting Free Agents can be as easy as simply talking to them or daunting when it comes to completing their quests. Lastly, you may have to bring along one of your Party Members in order to persuade these Free Agents to join your cause.

Florianne

Quest Completion: Sit in Judgment

Perk Bonus: The Noble Cadaver

She can be found at Skyhold and may die at Halamshiral. In case she dies before you were able to approach her, you’ll find her remains at Skyhold.

Servis

Quest Completion: Sit in Judgment

Perk Bonus: Servis

You’ll encounter Servis in the Western Approach and will have a chance to judge him at Skyhold. This dude can be assigned to Leliana and can prove to be a worthy informant.

Alexius

Quest Completion: Sit in Judgment

Perk Bonus: A Magister in Disgrace

There are chances that you won’t find him alive after the events at Redcliffe Castle. However, if you do, you’ll be able to judge him at Skyhold.

He can also be assigned to Leliana and can perform magical-research which will prove beneficial for the Inquisition.

Michel de Chevin

Quest Completion: Call Me Imshael

Perk Bonus: Michel de Chevin

Note : Make sure that you don’t fight Imshael located at Suledin Keep before you recruit Michel de Chevin – if you wish to do so.

You need to speak to him outside the village in Emprise du Lion and hear about Imshael. At this point, you need to travel to Suledin Keep and defeat Imshael before recruiting Michel de Chevin.

Barter by Belle

Quest Completion: The Threat Remains

Perk Bonus: Barter by Belle

You can speak to this merchant located in Val Royeaux after speaking with clerics. Belle can be assigned to Josephine which will reduce the mission completion time by 5% which is huge.

Enchanter Ellendra

Quest Completion: My Lover’s Phylactery

Perk Bonus: Enchanter Ellendra

There are multiple ways she can convinced to join your crusade. Here’s a quick rundown of everything that you can do:

Bring Vivienne along to convince her

Play the game as a Mage

Use Arcane Persuade option

Horsemaster Dennet

Quest Completion: Horses for the Inquisition

Perk Bonus: Horsemaster Dennet

You can bring Cassandra or Vivienne along in order to convince this man to join your crusade. I haven’t tried any other way, but he seems quite stubborn to leave his entire family behind.

Lord Berand

Quest Completion: Love Waits

Perk Bonus: Lord Berand

With Lord Berand, you’ve the option of either make him take active part in the tasks for the Inquisition or work from behind the curtains, using his lordship.

He can be assigned to either Cullen or Josephine and reduces the mission completion time by 5% which is again, very huge.

Ritts

Quest Completion: Strange Bedfellows

Perk Bonus: Witty Ritts

You either need to be a Dwarf Inquisitor or bring along Varric in order to convince Ritts to join your cause. Similar to Lord Berand, she reduces the mission completion time by 5%, but can only be assigned to Leliana.

Clemence

Quest Completion: In Hushed Whispers

Perk Bonus: Clemence, the Tranquil

You’ll have an opportunity to recruit Clemence in your crusade after meeting with Alexius in the Gull & Lantern tavern in Redcliffe.

He, himself, will volunteer to join your cause and will reduce mission completion time by 5%.

Speaker Anais

Quest Completion: Praise the Herald of Andraste

Perk Bonus: Speaker Anais

Once you’ve shut down the rift during Priase the Herald of Andraste, you’ll be able to talk to Anais about joining your cause and recruiting her for either Josephine or Leliana.

Tanner

Quest Completion: Business Arrangements

Perk Bonus: Smuggler Tanner

You’ll be able to encounter Tanner in Redcliffe, right next to Chantry. You need to bring Cassandra in order to foce him to join your cause and work under Leliana.

Corporal Vale

Quest Completion: Hinterlands Quests

Perk Bonus: Vale’s Irregulars

In order to recruit Corporal Vale, you need to aid refugees at the Crossraods. You may have to complete quite a lot of quests before speaking to Corporal Vale.

Avvar

Quest Completion: Rifts in the Mire

Perk Bonus: Sky Watcher

You’ll come across this Agent in the Fallow Mire. In order to recruit him, you need to open the Fade rift and kill the demons inside to recruit Avvar. One important thing to note here is that if you leave the designated area before speaking to him, you won’t be able to recruit him again.

The Blades of Hessarian

Quest Completion: Cleaning House

Perk Bonus: The Blades of Hessarian

For this Agent, you need to craft and equip Mercy’s Crest necklace. Once you’re inside the camp, you’ll have to defeat the bandit’s leader in a one-on-one combat.

Once you’ve emerged out victorious, you’ll be able to hire these bandits to work under Cullen.

Jana

Quest Completion: N/A

Perk Bonus: The Eager Recruit

Once you’ve encountering Grey Wardens near the North Gate Camp, enter the house nearby to find Jana inside. She’ll be willing to join Grey Wardens, but Solas can change her mind.

Frederic

Quest Completion: The Abyssal High Dragon

Perk Bonus: Frederic of Serault

Once you’ve completed The Abyssal High Dragon quest, he’ll volunteer to join the Inquisition. It’s totally up to you whether you wish to join or not.

Loranil

Quest Completion: By the Grace of the Dalish

Perk Bonus: Loranil

First off, you need to earn a favor with Keeper Hawen at the Dalish Camp. You can do this by completing quests of all the Dalish found in the camp. Once this is done, you’ll be able to recruit him.

Fairbanks

Quest Completion: Noble Deeds, Noble Heart

Perk Bonus: Fairbanks

This requires you to complete a lot of quests before you have the opportunity to hire this guy. Once you’ve completed the above mentioned quests, you’ll be able to recruit this valuable agent.

Ser Barris

Quest Completion: Champions of the Just

Perk Bonus: Ser Barris

For this Agent, you need to side with Templars during Champions of the Just. He will work directly under Cullen and will reduce mission completion time by 5%.

Require any further assistance? Let us know in the comments below!