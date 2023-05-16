Dragon Age Inquisition Oculara and Shards Locations Guide

In Dragon Age: Inquisition, you will come across several Oculara scattered throughout Thedas. Oculara are basically tiny monuments – usually overlooking a large landscape.

Reaching these Oculara will allow you to search the entire landscape in the direction Oculara are facing and discover hidden ‘Shards’.

Dragon Age Inquisition Ocularum Skulls and Shards Locations

While looking through an Ocularum Skull, you will be able to mark hidden ‘Shards’ in front of you. All marked ‘Shards’ will appear on your mini-map and a glow will appear around them.

Once you have marked a ‘Shard’, all you need to do is to get to the designated location and collect them. This guide is designed to provide you locations of all Oculara and Shards in Dragon Age: Inquisition.

The Hinterlands

There are a total of five Oculara in The Hinterlands:

Ocularum I: The Outskirts – 4 Shards

Ocularum II: Lake Luthias – 4 Shards

Ocularum III: Redcliffe Farms – 5 Shards

Ocularum IV: Grand Forest Villa – 5 Shards

Ocularum V: Lady Shayna’s Valley – 4 Shards

The Storm Coast

There are four Oculara that can be found in this locale. With the exception of the 4th Ocularum, all Oculara reveal three Shards each. The fourth one reveals four Shards. Here is a quick rundown of every Oculara that you can find in this locale:

Ocularum I: Storm’s Solitude

Ocularum II: Morrin’s Outlook

Ocularum III: Waterfall Cave

Ocularum IV: Driftwood Margin

Check out our video guide provided below for exact locations of all Shards and Ocularum in this locale:

Forbidden Oasis

There are a total of 4 Oculara in Forbidden Oasis. We will update the video guide in days to come:

Ocularum I: Desert Edge – 5 Shards

Ocularum II: Alres Peak – 5 Shards

Ocularum III: Solasan – 2 Shards

Ocularum IV: Upper Walkway – 3 Shards

The Western Approach

There are a total of five Oculara in The Western Approach. With the exception of the fifth Ocularum, each Ocularum lets you mark 3 Shards on your mini-map. Here is a quick rundown of all Oculara in this locale:

Ocularum I: Giant’s Staircase

Ocularum II: Dustytop Fort

Ocularum III: The Canyons

Ocularum IV: Echoback Canyon

Ocularum V: Old Prison Road

You can check out our video guide provided below for exact location of all Oculara and Shards:

The Exalted Plains

There are a total of 3 Oculara in this locale. We will keep you updated with their exact locations in days to come:

Ocularum I: Halin’Sulahn – 6 Shards

Ocularum II: Eastern Ramparts – 5 Shards

Ocularum III: Riel – 5 Shards

The Emerald Grave

There are two Oculara in The Emerald Graves which reveal a total of 13 Shards. The Ocularum which can be found in this locale are:

Ocularum I: Great Bear Cove

Ocularum II: Gracevine

Check out our video guide provided below for more information!

Emprise du Lion

There are a total of 2 Oculara in Emprise du Lion. The first Ocularum yields 6 Shards and the second one reveals 7 Shards. A video guide for this locale is in the pipeline. Stay tuned!

Ocularum I: Tower of Bone – 6 Shards

Ocularum II: Judicael’s Ring – 7 Shards

The Hissing Wastes

There are a total of four Oculara in The Hissing Wastes. A video guide detailing the locations of all Oculara and Shards is in the pipeline. Stay tuned!

Ocularum I: Rock Top Ridge – 1 Shard

Ocularum II: Sunstop Mountains – 3 Shards

Ocularum III: The Sand Crags – 2 Shards

Ocularum IV: The Cove – 2 Shards

This guide is currently a work-in-progress! Video guides for all missing Oculara and Shards will be added soon!