Dragon Age Inquisition Oculara and Shards Locations Guide

In Dragon Age: Inquisition, you will come across several Oculara scattered throughout Thedas. Oculara are basically tiny monuments – usually overlooking a large landscape.
Reaching these Oculara will allow you to search the entire landscape in the direction Oculara are facing and discover hidden ‘Shards’.
Dragon Age Inquisition Ocularum Skulls and Shards Locations
While looking through an Ocularum Skull, you will be able to mark hidden ‘Shards’ in front of you. All marked ‘Shards’ will appear on your mini-map and a glow will appear around them.
Once you have marked a ‘Shard’, all you need to do is to get to the designated location and collect them. This guide is designed to provide you locations of all Oculara and Shards in Dragon Age: Inquisition.
The Hinterlands
There are a total of five Oculara in The Hinterlands:
- Ocularum I: The Outskirts – 4 Shards
- Ocularum II: Lake Luthias – 4 Shards
- Ocularum III: Redcliffe Farms – 5 Shards
- Ocularum IV: Grand Forest Villa – 5 Shards
- Ocularum V: Lady Shayna’s Valley – 4 Shards
The Storm Coast
There are four Oculara that can be found in this locale. With the exception of the 4th Ocularum, all Oculara reveal three Shards each. The fourth one reveals four Shards. Here is a quick rundown of every Oculara that you can find in this locale:
- Ocularum I: Storm’s Solitude
- Ocularum II: Morrin’s Outlook
- Ocularum III: Waterfall Cave
- Ocularum IV: Driftwood Margin
Check out our video guide provided below for exact locations of all Shards and Ocularum in this locale:
Forbidden Oasis
There are a total of 4 Oculara in Forbidden Oasis. We will update the video guide in days to come:
- Ocularum I: Desert Edge – 5 Shards
- Ocularum II: Alres Peak – 5 Shards
- Ocularum III: Solasan – 2 Shards
- Ocularum IV: Upper Walkway – 3 Shards
The Western Approach
There are a total of five Oculara in The Western Approach. With the exception of the fifth Ocularum, each Ocularum lets you mark 3 Shards on your mini-map. Here is a quick rundown of all Oculara in this locale:
- Ocularum I: Giant’s Staircase
- Ocularum II: Dustytop Fort
- Ocularum III: The Canyons
- Ocularum IV: Echoback Canyon
- Ocularum V: Old Prison Road
You can check out our video guide provided below for exact location of all Oculara and Shards:
The Exalted Plains
There are a total of 3 Oculara in this locale. We will keep you updated with their exact locations in days to come:
- Ocularum I: Halin’Sulahn – 6 Shards
- Ocularum II: Eastern Ramparts – 5 Shards
- Ocularum III: Riel – 5 Shards
The Emerald Grave
There are two Oculara in The Emerald Graves which reveal a total of 13 Shards. The Ocularum which can be found in this locale are:
- Ocularum I: Great Bear Cove
- Ocularum II: Gracevine
Check out our video guide provided below for more information!
Emprise du Lion
There are a total of 2 Oculara in Emprise du Lion. The first Ocularum yields 6 Shards and the second one reveals 7 Shards. A video guide for this locale is in the pipeline. Stay tuned!
- Ocularum I: Tower of Bone – 6 Shards
- Ocularum II: Judicael’s Ring – 7 Shards
The Hissing Wastes
There are a total of four Oculara in The Hissing Wastes. A video guide detailing the locations of all Oculara and Shards is in the pipeline. Stay tuned!
- Ocularum I: Rock Top Ridge – 1 Shard
- Ocularum II: Sunstop Mountains – 3 Shards
- Ocularum III: The Sand Crags – 2 Shards
- Ocularum IV: The Cove – 2 Shards
This guide is currently a work-in-progress! Video guides for all missing Oculara and Shards will be added soon!