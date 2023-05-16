Dragon Age Inquisition Power Farming Guide – How to Earn Power Quickly

Both nobilities and commoners will not acknowledge your newly acquired power – not until they get a taste of it. Power and Influence are two key concepts in Dragon Age: Inquisition, but this guide is solely dedicated to Power and how to earn it!

Power is required to unlock new areas and consequently, side-quests and main-quests. Therefore, having a high Power Level is extremely important. Generally, Power is acquired by closing Fade Rifts, completing side-quests, and main-quests.

Dragon Age Inquisition Power Farming Tips

In this guide, I will jot down all Fade Rifts and side-quests which provide large Power reward – between 2-3 Power Points.

Fade Rifts

The Hinterlands

There are three Fade Rifts at Dwarfson’s Pass which provide 1 Power each. There are a total of 11 Fade Rifts in The Hinterlands, meaning 11 Fade Rifts.

The Fallow Mire

There are two Fade Rifts in the Mire, each of which awards players with 2 Power.

The Storm Coast

There are a total of 3 Fade Rifts in The Storm Coast, each awarding players with 1 Power Point. 2 Fade Rifts are located on the Coast and one is located on the Falls.

Forbidden Oasis

There are a total of five Fade Rifts located in this locale which offer 10 Power Points. Three of these Fade Rifts are located in the Oasis and 2 are located in the High and Low.

The Exalted Plains

There are a total of 11 Fade Rifts in this locale which offers 2-3 Power Points. Closing all Fade Rifts in this area will net you 20 Power Points.

Crestwood

Fade Rifts in Crestwood offer 2 Power Points each and are located at the North Gate, Three Trout Farm, and Caer Bronach.

The Western Approach

There are a total of 8 Fade Rifts located in this area which offer 16 Power Points. The Fade Rifts are located in Sand and Dust, Canyons, Echoback, and near the Pass.

Emerald Graves

Emerald Graves has an insane number of Fade Rifts. You will find a total of 11 Fade Rifts in this region which will net you 22 Power Points. These Fade Rifts are located at the Cove, Pavilion, Reach, Sighs.

Emprise du Lion

There are a total of 6 Fade Rifts in this region which offer 12 Power Points. These Fade Rifts are located at the Frozen Water, Elfsblood Tower, Drakon’s Cleft, and in Spring.

The Hissing Wastes

There are a total of 9 Fade Rifts in this region which offer 18 Power Points. You will find these Fade Rifts at the Cove, Sand Crags, and Sunstop Mountains.

Side-Quests

The Hinterlands

Apostates in the Witchwood, Templars to the West, and The Vault of Valammar grant 2 Power per side-quest. And Deep Trouble grants 3 Power for completing it.

The Fallow Mire

In The Fallow Mire, Lost Souls awards player with 3 Power while Beacons in the Dark, Beneath the Mire, and These Demons are Clever rewards 2 Power Points.

The Storm Coast

There are only two side-quests in this locale which offer 2 Power Points: Keeping the Darkspawn Down and Red Water.

Forbidden Oasis

Side-quests in this area are pretty decent to earn Power Points. There are two side-quests which offer 2 Power Points: The Temple of Pride and A Prideful Place. Aditionally, there are three side-quests which offer 5 Power Points each: The Fire Captured, The Spirit Calmed and The Cold Endured.

Crestwood

There is only one side-quest in this area which offers 3 Power Points: Still Waters. As for Burdens of Command and Homecoming, these offer 2 Power Points each.

The Western Approach

Three side-quests which offer 2 Power Points each are How to Lure a Dragon, A Stranger Rift in the Ruins, and Fortress Squatters. And two side-quests which offers 3 Power Points each are A Tevinter Relic Hunt and The Trouble with Darkspawn.

The Exalted Plains

There are quite a few side-quests in this area which offer 2 Power Points each. All these side-quests are: Lay Rest the Western Ramparts, Calming Victory, From the Beyond, Scattered Glyphs, By the Grace of the Dalish, The Golden Halla, and Another Side; Another Story.

Emerald Graves

Not a single side-quest in this region offers more than 2 Power Points. Side-quests offering 2 Power Points are: A Fallen Sister, A Vicious Thug, A Corrupt General, A Deluded Chevalier, Noble Deeds; Noble Heart, A Puppet Master, and The Knight’s Tomb.

Emprise du Lion

There are only two side-quests in this area which offer 3 Power Points each: Take Back the Lion and Ruined Blade.

The Hissing Wastes

The Tomb of Fairel is the only side-quest in this area which offers 3 Power Points upon completion along with 2,000 Influence and 10,000 XP.

Requisitions

Lastly, I will also recommend completing Requisitions to earn bonus Power Points. Although I cannot provide you with a solid number, completing Requisitions will indeed reward you with some Power Points.

