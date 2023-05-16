Dragon Age Inquisition Warrior Class Builds Guide

The Warrior class in Dragon Age Inquisition gives players the option of becoming rock solid defenders, ever-present guardians, or rage-infested destroyers.

The options available through a total of 5 possible skill trees (4 default and 1 specialization) gives on a lot of options.

For more help on Dragon Age Inquisition, read our Party Builds Guide, Warrior Class Guide and The Fallow Mire Side Quests Guide.

Dragon Age Inquisition Warrior Class Builds

It’s hard to go wrong when building your character, but that doesn’t mean how you develop your party member won’t affect the ease and outcome of the battle.

For this reason, a good build for each member of your party is extremely important to have synergy, both individually and overall.

This guide will go across 5 different builds for the Warrior class – one for each specialization, and two that focus on the four basic skill trees. We’ll be using level 18 as standard for all the builds.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Note: Skills with the “+” sign indicate that their upgrades have also been invested in.

Warrior Class Build #1 – Berserker

Equipment: Two-Handed Sword

Two-Handed

Mighty Blow

Shield Breaker

Whirlwind +

Block and Slash

Flow of Battle

Pommel Strike

Guard-Smasher

Battle Master

Grappling Chain

Crippling Blows

Vanguard

War Cry

Charging Bull

Reaver

Ring of Pain

Blood Frenzy

Rampage

Fervor

Scenting Blood

Devour+

Dragon-Rage

The Reaver specialization unlocks some of the most offensively devastating skills for the Warrior. This build focuses on this specialization, utilizing all its major abilities and circling around it.

If you’re planning on specializing in Reaver, then there is absolutely no reason to take anything from Weapon and Shield – Reaver abilities are function are generally best performed with massive weapons, preferably Greatswords.

The Reaver has three core abilities: Ring of Pain, Devour, and Dragon Rage.

Ring of Pain is the first and foremost, and is a toggle skill that greatly amplifies the damage of your normal attacks, and massively enhances Devour and Dragon Rage.

You can initiate with Charging Bull, then perform a powerful Mighty Blow, followed by Ring of Pain, Whirlwind, then finishing off enemies with Devour and Dragon Rage.

This will allow you to play with the signature high-risk, high reward style of the Berserker, and with a proper tank by your side should give you enough breathing space to sustain the aggression.

That’s not where things end for you though; the core Focus ability for the Reaver is Rampage.

Though you’ll use it very rarely, it is probably one of the most offensively brutal abilities in the game. The Reaver goes into a Frenzy mode with it, and you could life-steal for every hit.

Since there aren’t many healing abilities in this game, this is one thing you should really look towards only when you are low on health, when your enemy is extremely powerful, and when you feel you have a chance to finish things off before they get out of hand.

Warrior Class Build #2 – The Wall

Equipment: Sword and Shield

Weapon and Shield

Payback Strike

Warrior’s Resolve

Great Lunge

Shield Bash

Bear Mauls the Wolves

Vanguard

War Cry+

Untouchable Defense

Charging Bull

Cutting Words

Champion

Lie in the Stand

Resilience

Bulwark

Counterstrike

Adamant

Unyielding

To the Death

Siege-Breaker+

Do you want to build a pure tank? Look no further than the hardcore specialization that comes in the form of the Champion.

You’d expect this specialization to have some offensive abilities as well, but the Champion tree is the definition of defending and tanking.

This build is purely made for those purposes, primarily utilizing the passives of Weapon & Shield and Champion to put a wall in front of the rest of the allies.

Use this with the highest set of armor and you’ll almost never fall.

Your main actives will also come from those two trees, though for initiation and pure aggro you will use Charging Bull and War Cry.

War Cry is a basic yet highly useful build, and when used with a duel-dagger Rogue and a more aggressive Warrior alongside this build, it can give your team the necessary solidity and defensive structure to fight even the toughest foes on higher difficulties.

Although you might not play with such a build yourself, you might want to try this out with Blackwall, who can make an excellent defender through such a setup.

Warrior Class Build #3 – The Guardian

Equipment: Sword and Shield

Weapon and Shield

Payback Strike+

Warrior’s Resolve

Great Lunge

Shield Bash

Bear Mauls the Wolves

Vanguard

War Cry +

Untouchable Defense

Battlemaster

Grappling Chain+

Hamstring

Deep Reserves

Templar

Blessed Blades

Maker’s Will

Rally

Spell Purge

There is No Darkness

Wrath of Heaven

The Last Sacrifice

When it comes to defending their allies, there is none better than the mighty Templars. They purge threatening magic from the surroundings, and protect their allies by sacrificing themselves.

Along with the Spirit Mage, the Templar specialized Warrior is the best support build in the game.

For this build you’ll once again want a classic Sword and Shield combo, utilizing Payback Strike and Shield Bash as your main offensive skills.

The point of these skills should be to shun away enemies from players who are threatened (such as mages), while War Cry should be your primary initiator after Grappling Chain.

Although maintaining aggro won’t exactly be necessary for a Templar, it is quite recommended as many of the specialization abilities actually aid allies when you are taking the damage.

The Last Sacrifice is an obvious example, and generally Templars are motivators and pure guardians, while Champions are absolute walls.

The subtle but decisive differentiation between the two is enough to earn them distinct individual trees.

Warrior Class Build #4 – The Crusher

Equipment: Two-Handed Maul/Axe

Two-Handed

Mighty Blow+

Shield Basher

Whirlwind+

Clear a Path

Earthquake

Guard-Smasher

Battlemaster

Grappling Chain+

Crippling Blows

Combat Roll

Vanguard

War Cry

Charging Bull

Remaining

In specialization of choice

While the previous three builds were primarily focused on specialization, this build treats the specializations as auxiliary and primarily focuses on utilizing the standard 4 skill trees for creating its system.

Specializations are generally highly focused and lack sufficient flexibility to actually give you a more widespread role.

Though this build doesn’t exactly make you a jack-of-all trades, it does grant you abilities that will grant you movement, attack, and battlefield presence.

This allows you to have a more single-target aspect instead of pure tanking or pure aggression of the Berserker.

Instead, your job will be to cripple the most intimidating target in a certain battle, giving space to your party members to attack while the target is downed or temporarily unable to retaliate.

For this reason, you should try to use a Maul. The difference between Mauls and Swords is that the latter has wide swings that come in the form of AoE damage, whereas Mauls are single target vertical swings.

This will combine well with the likes of Mighty Blow, Charging Bull, and skills from the Reaver specialization.

Warrior Class Build #5 – Finesse

Equipment: Sword and Shield

Weapon and Shield

Payback Strike+

Warrior’s Resolve

Great Lunge+

Shield Bash

Bear Mauls the Wolves

Turn the Blade

Battlemaster

Grappling Chain+

Hamstring

Combat Roll+

Vanguard

War Cry

Charging Bull

Remaining

In Specialization of choice

Like the previous build, this experimental one utilizes the four primary skill trees available before the specialization is unlocked. This build is not exactly for tanking, but for more conventional hack-and-slash combat.

Those who prefer to move into battle and perform constant attacking through conventional action-RPG styled methods will enjoy such a build.

The use of the Sword and Shield allows you to deal damage faster, as the swings take much less damage.

Combine this with the agile abilities such as Charging Bull and Combat Roll (both upgraded), you’ll have a mobile warrior who can move in and out of combat with ease and finesse.

However, despite being flashy, you’ll certainly lack a bit when it comes to defense, so it is best to have a dedicated tank by your side who generates aggro.

Once that tank has initiated, you can move in to stack up the damage that is dealt on your foe.