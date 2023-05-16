Dragon Age Inquisition – How to Earn Power and Influence Fast



In Dragon Age: Inquisition, it is better to pay heed to Power and Influence from the beginning. The game will notify you every time you will earn Power and Influence. Power is usually gained in single-points and Influence is earned in large amounts – similar to XP.

How to Earn Power and Influence Fast

Power lets you gain access to new mission on the War Table. At the beginning of the game, you will require a couple of Power Points to access some quest which keeps on increasing as you progress through the game.

Therefore, it is a good idea to gather as many of them as possible. In addition to this, Power is also required to unlock new areas and consequently, gain access to new quests.

When we talk about Influence, you can think of it as XP for your Inquisition. As you gain more Influence and level up, you will be able to acquire the Inquisition Perks.

There are quite a lot of ways to earn Influence and Power. Here is a quick rundown of everything:

Build encampments for your Inquisition

Capturing various keeps and strongholds – these yield more Power/Influence than building encampments

Completing main quests and side-quests, especially those which increase the Inquisition’s Influence and grant Power [Stick to Crestwood and Emprise du Lion for better gain]

Closing Fade Rifts using Mark of the Rift – high area Fade Rifts will yield more Power and Influence

Dispatching your sub-ordinates and competing Requisition requests at the War Table

