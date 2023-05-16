Dragon Age Inquisition Level Up Fast Guide – Quick Leveling Tips, How To

Leveling in Dragon Age: Inquisition is no different than other RPG titles. Essentially everything you do will net you experience points (XP for future references). It includes closing Fade Rifts, completing missions and hunting down monsters.

Every time your character attains a new level, it will gain increased base attributes and increased HP. Additionally, it will also acquire an Ability Point which can be spent to earn new abilities from the Character Window.

Dragon Age Inquisition Level Up Fast Tips

Leveling up is quite important. Your will not be able to complete certain missions, survive in high level areas and slay high level monsters without leveling up.

Before starting a quest, make sure to see recommended level. You can put off any quests if you are not leveled up enough to tackle that particular quest.

This guide is designed to provide you tips on how to level up your character fast! Don’t forget to share your own tips and strategies with us in the comments below!

Closing Fade Rifts

Fade Rifts are presented from the very start of the game and the Inquisitor is the only one who can close them. These demon-spawning green portals can be found scattered throughout the game’s world.

You will learn how to use your Mark of the Rift to close a Fade Rift during the game’s prologue. Closing Fade Rifts grants you decent amount of XP, depending on the area in which they are located.

Closing a single Fade Rift can award you from several hundred to thousands XP. Furthermore, closing Fade Rifts will also award players with Power Points and Influence Points which are useful for increasing the Inquisition.

Hunting Down Enemies and Seizing Strongholds

Killing normal enemies and even wildlife creatures grants you XP, but not much. Even when playing at Nightmare difficulty, I managed to acquire less than a hundred XP for killing enemies during the Prologue. This, however, is not always the case.

As the game progress and you gain access to high level areas, XP acquired for killing monsters is greatly increased. One thing that should be kept in mind is that tackling high level enemies without proper equipment can be suicidal.

There are a total of 12 High Dragons that can be found in the game. High Dragons are easily the fiercest monsters you will find in the game.

Tackling these monsters is extremely tough and may test the abilities of even the best, but the rewards are extremely promising. Killing High Dragons not only grants players with invaluable loot, treasures, but also tons of extra XP across all characters.

We have compiled an in-depth walkthrough on How to Kill High Dragons.

Make sure to check it out for more information about each High Dragon. Another thing you can do to level up fast is capturing strongholds/keeps. This process, once again, demands great practice and persistence, but the rewards are totally worth it.

Keeps/Strongholds are usually guarded by several high level enemies which increase your chances of earning additional XP. Make sure to check these locations and try to claim them to earn a lot of XP for your characters.

Exploring the World

You will notice that players who are good explorers will level up faster than average players. The reason for this is because the game encourages you to explore the world!

Even small tasks like setting up the Inquisition’s camp, hunting wildlife and scavenging herbs; nets you XP. The in-game world holds many secrets in the form of documents, treasure maps, and other secrets.

Finding these things is recommended because they not only give you a deep insight about the game world, but also grants you tons of XP. We have several video guides on this in the pipeline, so make sure to check back for more information!

You will also come across one of Josephine’s Inquisition Perk which will increase the amount of XP earned for finding and reading documents which will help you a lot if you wish to power level.

Delay reading codices until you have acquired this perk to get the most out of them.

Completing Inner Circle Quests and Side-Quests

This may seem like a no-brainer, but we cannot miss out on anything that might help in any way. There is no lack of optional quests in the game and you need to take advantage of this.

You will often find yourself stuck due to your low level. Due to this fact, I would recommend paying close attention to optional quests and Inner Circle Quests.

Sure, they will not grant massive amount of XP, but you need everything you can muster in the need of hour. You can check our Inner Circle Quests for more information on completing each one of those.

As a last note, do bear in mind that leveling is extremely slow in Dragon Age: Inquisition. Even after trying out all the methods provided above, it may seem that you are leveling slowly, but it is meant to be that way.

Don’t freak out!

Another important thing to note is that all your characters level at the same rate, no matter which one you choose to play with. The only thing you will have to manually upgrade is gear.