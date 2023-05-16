Dragon Age Inquisition Astrarium Puzzles Solutions Guide

During your journey across Thedas, you may come across strange devices referred as Astrarium Puzzles. There are around three Astrarium Puzzles in one locale.

Solving all puzzles in a locale will grant you access to a special vault containing rare equipment.

Dragon Age Inquisition Astrarium Puzzles

There are a total of fifteen Astrarium Puzzles which can be found in Dragon Age: Inquisition. In this guide, we have provided solutions and locations of secret vaults:

The Hinterlands

There are a total of three Astrarium Puzzles in this locale. Refer to the video guide for all solutions. Once you have solved them all, refer to the location provided below:

Secret Vault Location: The secret vault is located inside a cave you access during Apostates in the Witchwood side-quest.

Crestwood

Similar to The Hinterlands, there are three Astrarium Puzzles in this locale. Please refer to the video provided for more information!

Secret Vault Location: The secret vault is located near the Dead Man’s Pass; carved within the face of the mountain surrounded by some tree branches.

The Storm Coast

The Storm Coast contains three Astrarium Puzzles which can be solved using the video guide provided below:

Secret Vault Location: The secret vault in this locale can be quite frustrating to find. It is built in a stony hill with a statue of a bearded dwarf outside.

The Western Approach

The Western Approach contains three Astrarium Puzzles. You can refer to the guide provided below for more information:

Secret Vault Location: The secret vault can be found right next to a camp located near Blight Overlook. You will find a lot of rare material in this vault including an Archdemon Mosaic Piece.

The Emerald Grave

The last locale in which you will find Astrarium Puzzle is The Emerald Grave. Check out the guide provided below for more information on each puzzle:

Secret Vault Location: The secret vault in this region is located between Briathos’ Steps and the Harrow, in a ravine. You will see small segments of ice near this location.

Need further help? Let us know in the comments below!