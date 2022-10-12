Disney Dreamlight Valley Village Project: The Garden Walkthrough

A major part of your progression will involve restoring the Valley to its former glory. In Disney Dreamlight Valley, a Forgotten Curse has severely damaged the fantasy town and wiped the memories of all of its residents.

One of your efforts to fix that mess will be to help Wall-E build a garden to grow special plants in the Valley. This quest is called Project: The Garden and tasks you to find a lot of different materials and items.

The following guide will help you find all of them in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to start the Village Project: The Garden quest

In order to start the quest, you need to talk to Wall-E. The quest starts after you talk to Wall-E and he will tell you he wants to rebuild a garden after that he will lead you toward the ruins in the Peaceful Meadow.

The quest will begin after you first interact with Wall-E but you need to interact with him once again after reaching the site after which he will give you additional information regarding the quest.

How to complete Village Project: The Garden

Since you are helping Wall-E to rebuild a broken garden structure you will require some materials which are necessary in order to complete this quest. The materials which are required are as follows.

You will need 5x Sugarcane Seeds. You can get these from Goofy’s stall and the beach.

You will also require 5x Wheat Seeds which are available at Goofy’s stall in Peaceful Meadow.

You also need 1x Trellis which can only be crafted with 15x Softwood, 2x White, 2x Pink Penstemon, and 3x Soil.

Lastly, you need 3x Burlap Bag. They can be crafted with 10x Soil and 20x Fibre.

Once you have gathered the materials Wall-E asks you for, go to him and give him those materials. Wall-E will then rebuild the garden.

Once the quest has been completed Wall-E will allow you to harvest the crops he grows if you want and you can even spend coins to upgrade the garden.