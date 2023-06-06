How To Make Ariel Walk In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Ariel is the Little Mermaid from Disney’s fantasy universe. It, hence, reasons that you will only find Ariel along the shores of oceans and other water bodies in Dreamlight Valley.

Ariel naturally wants your help to be able to get together with Prince Eric. For that purpose, you will be glad to know that you can make Ariel walk on land. The following guide will tell you how.

Helping Ariel walk on land

Before you can make Ariel walk there are a few things that you need to do. You need to unlock Prince Eric and increase your friendship level with him to level 3 so you can unlock the quest, Part of His World.

You also need to have unlocked Maui, Remy, and the Forgotten Lands. All of these are necessary in order to complete Ariel’s friendship quest.

Speak with Maui

In order to start the quest, talk to Prince Eric and he will guide you to Maui. Once you interact with Maui, he will let you know about Shapeshifting Enchantment which can help Ariel walk on land.

You need to get the following ingredients for the enchantment:

1x Empty Vial (Requires 3x glass in order to craft it)

5x White impatiens (Found in Forgotten Lands)

5x Purified Night Shard (Requires 5x Night shards and 1x Dream Shard to craft)

Speak with Remy

Return back to Eric after creating the shapeshifting enchantment and he will let you know that now you need an object to place the enchantment on in order for it to work.

He will ask you to find a Nautilus Shell Pendant using Fish Gut Oil. Head out and speak with Remy to know how to craft the bait. You will need the following items:

1x Lancetfish (Found in forgotten lands)

1x Crab (Found in frosted heights)

4x Onions (found in forest of valor)

4x Garlic (also found in forest of valor)

Head back to Remy after gathering the ingredients and he will create you a bait that you can use to catch the Nautilus.

Catch the Nautilus

Now that you have got hold of the bait that can catch you a Nautilus, head towards Dazzle Beach and head to the golden ripple. Apply the bait to the fishing rod and catch the nautilus.

Catching a nautilus is the same as catching any other fish, so keep fishing until you catch a Nautilus, and once you do head back towards Eric.

Once you give the Nautilus to Eric, he will create a pendant and apply the enchantment to it. You will then need to give the pendant to Ariel.

Make Ariel walk on land

Head towards Ariel and hand her Nautilus Pendant. The moment you give her the Pendant she will be able to walk on land again. Now you can head back to Eric and talk to him to complete the quest.