Diablo Immortal Platinum Guide

Platinum is one of several types of currencies in Diablo Immortal. It is tied to your battle pass as a semi-premium and non-farmable currency type.

You will need Platinum as you advance in the endgame. The following guide will explain all there is to know about Platinum and how to farm them in Diablo Immortal.

Diablo Immortal Platinum Farming Tips

Platinum is different from many of the other currencies in the game. It is firstly a non-farmable currency, meaning that it cannot be obtained by killing enemies or completing quests that litter Sanctuary.

There are only a few ways through which you can obtain Platinum, including a microtransaction option. Platinum is hence one of the pay-to-win currencies of Diablo Immortal that are needed to break down a progression wall.

You can farm Platinum in Diablo Immortal by:

Selling items on the Marketplace.

Completing Daily Activities.

Buying from the in-game store with real money.

The most easiest and quickest method is naturally purchasing them if you have a fat enough wallet because you will need a lot of Platinum. You start by purchasing Eternal Orbs which are a premium currency in the game. It cannot be obtained from any in-game activity or event.

Following are the amounts of Platinum that can be purchased using Eternal Orbs:

500x Platinum – 50 Eternal Orbs

5000x Platinum – 500 Eternal Orbs

50,000x Platinum – 5000 Orbs

Following are the prices of Eternal Orbs:

60x Eternal Orbs: $0.99

315x Eternal Orbs: $4.99

630x Eternal Orbs: $9.99

1650x Eternal Orbs: $24.99

3450x Eternal Orbs: $49.99

7200x Eternal Orbs: $99.99

The best non-microtransaction method is by becoming a seller in the Marketplace. Instead of salvaging rare or legendary gems that you have no need for, put them up for sale on the market for other players to purchase. This, however, will take time because you will also need your legendary gems to rank up your equipped gear.

Finally, you can stack daily activities for up to three days. It is however recommended to complete them each day as part of a daily routine to maximize the Platinum yield. Completing three days of daily activity quests will net you 300x Platinum, 1x Charm, and 1x Scoria.

How To Use Platinum In Diablo Immortal

When you have accumulated enough Platinum, you can spend the all-important currency in the following ways: