Diablo Immortal Best Crusader Builds

Building your character in Diablo Immortal can completely change how you get through the entire game, and the game can be either very easy or very hard looking on how you make your character in the game. This guide will guide you to some excellent builds for Crusader Class in Diablo Immortal.

Diablo Immortal Crusader Builds

Jump To:

Diablo Immortal Crusader PvE Build

For this build, we will be focusing on increasing your damage output as much as possible, allowing you to clear out hordes of enemies easily and in an instant.

Build Skills

We will be focusing on three skills for this build, Consecration, Condemn and Draw and Quarter.

Consecration allows you to Consecrate the ground around you dealing damage to all enemies in the skill radius.

Condemn will build up a massive explosion that has a wide AoE.

Draw and Quarter allows you to bind enemies to your steed and drag them around as you please while also dealing damage.

Other than these three main skills, we can use Sacred Fire and Sweep Attack skill for the PvE Build.

Paragon

The choice of paragon upgrade is lenient. The only recommendations we can provide include Zeal and Wrath in the Vanquisher Tree.

These upgrades will allow you to move faster and deal higher damage as you take more damage. For each 10% of your health lost, you will get increased speed and damage.

Other than these, we recommend that you also use upgrades that increase your health. Since the effects of Zeal and Wrath can be stacked, higher health will allow you to freely use them without the fear of getting one-shotted by any enemy.

Weapon

The main hand weapon we recommend for this build is the Karawan’s Catch. The weapon will allow you to use energy to continue your Sweep Attack skill and increase the damage by 10%.

The off-hand weapon we need is Zaynula’a Last Hymn. This shield will boost the effectiveness of Consecration as it slows their movement by 30%. The perk will allow you to keep the demons in the range of your Consecration and keep them from quickly getting to you.

Armor

We need different armor pieces to make the build better suited to our needs. The various buffs that legendary gear provides to your skills are extremely crucial here for getting the best out of your character.

Many-eyed Aegis: This helm allows the Consecration area to move with you. You can now not only stay more mobile; Consecration allows you to move your damage with you around the fight.

Sivket’s Advantage: These Shoulder guards will increase your duration for Draw and Quarter.

Besieger: The chest piece will allow your Draw and Quarter to periodically call in a bombardment. You can further increase the damage of your skill with this, as the bombardment will hit and damage all the enemies around you.

Other than the main armor pieces, we recommend using Issatar Imbued Set Items for this build. For this build, we need to use at least two pieces of the Issatar Imbued Set Items, as this will provides us with a 30% speed boost every time an enemy is killed for 30 seconds.

Since the build uses mobility to maximize the damage DPS, higher movement speed will allow you to damage more enemies every time you get a kill.

If you want, you can equip all 6 pieces of the Issatar Imbued Set. You will get 10% chance of summoning a Soul orb for each kill which will only further your efficiency in killing demons.

Gems

We have chosen 5 legendary gems that go perfectly with this build. We need to use the following gems for this build:

Trickshot Gem

Blood Soaked gem

Seled’s Weakening

Chained Death

Lightning Core

Diablo Immortal Crusader PvP Build

The build allows you to maintain and deal damage from a small range using Crusader and use skills that prevent your targets from escaping.

Skills

There are again three core skills for the Diablo Immortal PvP Build. These include the following:

Spinning Shield allows you to throw your shield and it deals damage and pulls the enemies it hit towards you.

allows you to throw your shield and it deals damage and pulls the enemies it hit towards you. Shield Glare allows you to bind the player to you if they are facing you for 3 seconds. This keeps them from escaping.

allows you to bind the player to you if they are facing you for 3 seconds. This keeps them from escaping. Shield Charge allows you jo dash ahead at your target and knock them back if you hit them.

Other than core skills, we will be using Sacred Fire and Judgement for the PvP Build.

Paragon

For this build, we will be focusing on increasing our speed and defense. Since the build is focused on PvP, players tend to be much better at diffusing and countering all your attacks, so we need to make sure that we can withstand some punishment and either run away or pursue from the other player.

We will focus most of the upgrade points in the Survivor tree, specially Unyielding, Stalwart and Armor and Resistance.

The second focus is on the Gladiator Tree. We need to get Uncontrollable and Quick Witted. If you want, you can also get Trapper, but the upgrade has a very long cooldown is and mostly not worth the effort.

Weapons

The main-hand weapon in the PvP build for Crusader is The Bristle. The weapon buffs your Sacred Fire skill and allows you to hurl waves of fire that deal damage to all the enemies in their path. The weapon also improves the Holy Flame Cut Injury by 10%

For the off-hand weapon, we will be using Constant Scrutiny Shield. It allows you to increase the AoE of the Shield Glare skill and also damages the enemies that have been bonded by this skill. It also increases the damage by 10% for the skill simultaneously.

Armor

We need different armor piece to make the build better suited to our needs. The various buffs that legendary gear provide to your skills are extremely crucial here for getting the best out of your character.

Questor’s Mien : This helm provides you an extra charge for Shield Charge whilst also increasing the damage by 10%.

: This helm provides you an extra charge for Shield Charge whilst also increasing the damage by 10%. Hungerfire Chiton : The chest piece will allow your Shield Charge to unleash a shockwave at the end of the dash that deals damage to enemies out of range of the skill. The damage is also increased by 10%.

: The chest piece will allow your Shield Charge to unleash a shockwave at the end of the dash that deals damage to enemies out of range of the skill. The damage is also increased by 10%. Shieldswathe: These pants allows you to create a barrier at the end of your dash with Shield Charge that enemies and their projectile attacks cannot cross whilst decreasing the cooldown for Shield Charge by 10%

These pants allows you to create a barrier at the end of your dash with Shield Charge that enemies and their projectile attacks cannot cross whilst decreasing the cooldown for Shield Charge by 10% Barbed Council: the shoulders allow your Judgement Skill to cause an explosion after a delay and also pulls the enemies to the center of the explosion.

Other than these main armor pieces, we recommend using The Mailed Fist and The Gaoler set items. Both pieces when equipped increase the duration of your skills that cause loss of control by 30%. This means all your skills that drag in and bind your target will have increased timer providing you a larger window to attack.

Gems

We will be using the following legendary gems for this build:

Pain of Subjugation

Blessing of the Worthy

Defiant Soul

Battleguard

Diablo Immortal Crusader Group/Rift Build

The build is for playing in a squad, where we will balance the damaging and supporting AoE skills of the Crusader.

Skills

For this build, we cannot focus on any particular skill. We will be using all five of your skills to get the best out of all the Crusader Rift Build.

Holy Banner skill will increase the critical hit chance to 100%, but the damage is reduced to 135% instead of 200%. The buff lasts for 10 seconds.

skill will increase the critical hit chance to 100%, but the damage is reduced to 135% instead of 200%. The buff lasts for 10 seconds. Judgment will let you slow down enemies and then explode, dealing damage and then stunning the enemies as well.

will let you slow down enemies and then explode, dealing damage and then stunning the enemies as well. Consecration Skill allows you to consecrate the ground, dealing damage to all the enemies in the AoE.

allows you to consecrate the ground, dealing damage to all the enemies in the AoE. Conjuration of Light allows you to cast down a beam from the heavens, providing immunity to you and your teammates for 3 seconds.

allows you to cast down a beam from the heavens, providing immunity to you and your teammates for 3 seconds. Draw and Quarter allows you to summon a steed and run around, whilst also dragging 5 enemies with you and constantly dealing damage.

Weapon

We do not have any ironclad recommendations for the main hand weapon for this build.

For the off-hand weapon, we suggest using Zaynula’s Last Hymn to further increase the strength of your Consecration skill, as it will slow down enemies and decrease the cooldown for the skill as well.

Armor

We need different armor pieces to make the build better suited to our needs. The various buffs that legendary gear provides to your skills are extremely crucial here for getting the best out of your character.

Arrowkeeper Helm allows the inspiration from Holy Banner to move with you around the fight.

allows the inspiration from Holy Banner to move with you around the fight. Inhumed Plate Chestpiece will increase the duration of Conjuration of Light and provides immunity in an AoE allowing you to move around a bit after the skill is used.

will increase the duration of Conjuration of Light and provides immunity in an AoE allowing you to move around a bit after the skill is used. Wind-Blessed Pauldrons will increase the duration of Conjuration of Light by 30%.

will increase the duration of Conjuration of Light by 30%. Leggings of the Consigner pants will allow you to get a shield, worth 8% the damage you have dealt during the Conjuration of Light.

Other than the main armor pieces, we recommend using Issatar Imbued Set Items for this build. For this build, we need to use at least two pieces of the Issatar Imbued Set Items, as this will provides us with a 30% speed boost every time an enemy is killed for 30 seconds.

Gems

We will use the following gems for the Rift build

Ca’arsen’s Invigoration

Zwenson’s Haunting

Bottled Hope

Pain of Subjugation

Blessing of the Worthy

Best Attributes for Crusader

Crusader is one of the most well-balanced classes and is designed for new players so they can get accustomed to the world of Diablo Immortal. The character has a balanced selection of skills, well adapted to almost every playstyle.

The best stat investment for the Crusader is Strength. Crusaders are hard-hitting and increasing Strength will make them even better especially with all the various AoE attacks that you can use as a Crusader.

Secondly, we suggest investing in Willpower. You will have increased resistance and defense allowing you to withstand more punishment and tank through a lot of the attacks.

Lastly, Vitality and Fortitude attributes as something that we all need for every build and for every class. The only attribute we do not suggest using is Intelligence as it is only worth for the wizards in the game.

Best Skills for Crusader

Crusader has a large variety of skills for almost every occasion. Here are the best skills that we believe can be used for Crusader Class.

The first on our list is the Draw and Order. The skill provides high mobility and you can drag 5 enemies around with you. The skill allows you to relocate yourself and/or gather enemies around so you can take them out with easy.

The second skill we highly recommend is Consecration. The skill can be buffed highly with the right gear allowing you to make the skill mobile and you literally damage enemies by just moving around. The skill can be used with a lot of other skills of Crusaders making it extremely versatile.

Next, we have a tie between Holy Banner and Conjuration of Light. Both the skills provide excellent buffs for the entire team and allows your team to quickly dispose of hordes upon hordes of mobs.

Both the skills are perfect for boss fights, as they either increase the damage output drastically, or make you immune to damage just for long enough to get through that one powerful attack.

Best Weapons for Crusader

The main hand weapons for Crusaders only provide buff for Falling Sword or Sweep Attack skill for the Crusader.

In general, we only recommend all weapons that provide buff to your Sweep Attack skill. Karawan’s Coach is the best main hand weapon as it allows you to extend the duration of your Sweep Attack to deal continuous damage.

We prefer using the Zaynula’s Last Hymn shield as the best off-hand weapon for Crusaders class. The weapon provides a buff to one of the strongest skills Crusader has, Consecration.