Barbarian has always been the go-to class for Diablo players who prefer fast and brutal melee action without having to worry about survivability thanks to the tanky nature of the class. In this guide, we will provide you with some of the best builds for the Barbarian class in Diablo Immortal and explain how to use them.

Diablo Immortal Best Barbarian Builds

In Diablo Immortal, fighting against hordes of demons and cultists is no problem for the Barbarian class. It excels in crowd control and locking down everyone in a place. Barbarian is also effective in PvP depending on the skills and build you use.

Diablo Immortal Barbarian Solo/Leveling Build

Skills : Frenzy, Undying Rage, Hammer of the Ancients, and Whirlwind

: Frenzy, Undying Rage, Hammer of the Ancients, and Whirlwind Stats and Attributes : Strength and Fortitude

: Strength and Fortitude Weapons : The Remembered(off-hand), The Tempest (main-hand)

: The Remembered(off-hand), The Tempest (main-hand) Gems : Blessing of the Worthy (Weapon), Seeping Bile (Weapon), Blood-Soaked Jade (Legs), Berserker’s Eye (Shoulders), Everlasting Torment (Chest), Trickshot Gem (Helmet)

: Blessing of the Worthy (Weapon), Seeping Bile (Weapon), Blood-Soaked Jade (Legs), Berserker’s Eye (Shoulders), Everlasting Torment (Chest), Trickshot Gem (Helmet) Armor : Screaming Fury (Legs), The Coming Storm (Shoulders), The Gathering (Chest), Lasting Hate (Helmet), Grace of Flagellant Set

: Screaming Fury (Legs), The Coming Storm (Shoulders), The Gathering (Chest), Lasting Hate (Helmet), Grace of Flagellant Set Paragon: Vanquisher, Treasure Hunter and Gladiator

Blessing of the Worthy can be used as a passive gem on your weapon which will trigger when you take damage. It has a 20 percent chance of dealing damage to nearby enemies to a percentage of your maximum life depending on the gem’s rank.

Berserker’s Eye is a double-edged gem. You deal extra damage but also take extra damage depending on the rank of the gem.

Seeping Bile takes a slot of your weapon which gives your weapon a 4 percent chance to inflict poison. It does damage overtime and increases the duration depending on your gem rank.



Diablo Immortal Barbarian Group Build

Skills : Frenzy, Whirlwind, Sprint, Demoralize, Wrath of the Berserker

: Frenzy, Whirlwind, Sprint, Demoralize, Wrath of the Berserker Stats and Attributes : Strength and Fortitude

: Strength and Fortitude Weapons : The Tempest, and Dishonored Blade

: The Tempest, and Dishonored Blade Gems : Trickshot Gem, Fervent Fang, Everlasting Torment, Lightning Core, Power and Command, Berserker’s Eye

: Trickshot Gem, Fervent Fang, Everlasting Torment, Lightning Core, Power and Command, Berserker’s Eye Armor : Vithu’s Urges, Battlemaster’s Helm, The Coming Storm, The Gathering, Swiftwing

: Vithu’s Urges, Battlemaster’s Helm, The Coming Storm, The Gathering, Swiftwing Paragon: Vanquisher

Trickshot Gem decreases the consumption rate of a channeled Skill depending on your gem’s rank.

Fervent Fang increases the damage the enemy takes by your hit. It can stack 10 times and the extra damage enemy takes depends on your gem’s rank.

Lightning Core charges up attacks and movement slowly with electricity. When maxed, it will release a lightning chain on the next attack which will deal damage depending on your gem’s rank.



Diablo Immortal Barbarian Hybrid/PvP Build

Skills : Wrath of the Berserker, Chained Spear, Hammer of the Ancients, Ground Stomp

: Wrath of the Berserker, Chained Spear, Hammer of the Ancients, Ground Stomp Weapons : Broken Soul, Stonefall

: Broken Soul, Stonefall Stats and Attributes : Strength and Fortitude

: Strength and Fortitude Gems : Blood-Soaked Jade, Chip of Stoned Flesh, Power and Command, Lightning Core, Pain of Subjugation, Everlasting Torment

: Blood-Soaked Jade, Chip of Stoned Flesh, Power and Command, Lightning Core, Pain of Subjugation, Everlasting Torment Armor : Windloft Perfection, The Coming Storm, Davin Legacy

: Windloft Perfection, The Coming Storm, Davin Legacy Paragon: Vanquisher

Pain of Subjugation deals increased damage to enemies with no control. The damage will depend on your gem’s rank.

Everlasting Torment inflicts agony on critical hits which deal damage overtime and has a cooldown depending on your gem’s rank.

Power and Command changes stats after every 9 seconds. Power increases your attack damage and Command increases the damage of your skills depending on the gem’s rank.



Diablo Immortal Barbarian Rift Build

Skills : Undying Rage, Furious Charge, Lacerate, Clear, Hammer of the Ancients

: Undying Rage, Furious Charge, Lacerate, Clear, Hammer of the Ancients Weapons : Svot’s Reach and The Remembered

: Svot’s Reach and The Remembered Stats and Attributes : Strength and Fortitude

: Strength and Fortitude Gems : Blood-Soaked Jade, Seeping Bile, Blessing of the Worthy and Frozen Hearth

: Blood-Soaked Jade, Seeping Bile, Blessing of the Worthy and Frozen Hearth Armor : Last Hate (head), The Coming Storm (Shoulder), Davin’s Legacy (Chest), Screaming Fury (Legs)

: Last Hate (head), The Coming Storm (Shoulder), Davin’s Legacy (Chest), Screaming Fury (Legs) Paragon: Vanquisher

Frozen Hearth increases the damage resistance depending on your gem’s rank

Best Attributes for Barbarian

For the best attributes for Barbarian builds, your primary focus will be Strength and your secondary will be Fortitude. You will be prioritizing damage since your main focus will be on crowd control and your abilities will self-heal you.

Best Skills for Barbarian

For the best skills for Barbarian builds, you will be using Frenzy which launches a frenzied attack for damage. Every hit increases your attack speed by 8 percent for 3 seconds which stacks up to 5 times.

Undying Rage with the cooldown of 30 seconds will be your go-to skill which will make you immune to death for 5 seconds and heal you for 30% of your damage. It will activate automatically when you take fatal damage.

Whirlwind will be your primary damage dealing skill which does an AOE attack while decreasing your speed by almost 70%. Rather than having a cooldown, this skill consumes energy and recovers when it is not in use.

Wrath of the Berserker with a cooldown of 30 seconds is a buffing skill that will increase your attack speed by 50% and movement speed by 20% for 6.5 seconds.

Hammer of the Ancients with the cooldown of 12 seconds deals massive damage and then deals damage overtime to your foes for about 2 seconds after the skill has been activated. It is good for staggering enemies.

Chained Spear is a medium-range skill that throws 3 chained spears to the direction you are facing at. It deals 813 damage and brings back the impaled targets close to you. It is good for locking down targets.

Ground Stomp is a Charged skill that stuns enemies in front of you while dealing massive damage to them. This is good for crowd control.

Best Weapons for Barbarian

For the best weapons for Barbarian Builds, you will be using The Remembered. This weapon will allow you to summon a Spirit of Ancients which will stun all nearby enemies and fight with you when you use the Hammer of the Ancient skill. When awakened, it will increase the Life for Spirit of the Ancients by 10 percent.

The Tempest will increase the radius for Whirlwind skill but also reduce the movement speed a bit more. When awakened, the Whirlwind energy consumption rate is reduced by 10 percent.

The Dishonored Blade will increase the Demoralize skill duration by 30 percent. When awakened, it will decrease the cooldown by 10 percent.

The Broken Soul will increase your critical hit chance instead of attack speed when using Wrath of the Berserker skill. When awakened, it will decrease the cooldown by 10 percent.

The Stonefall will increase the damage for the Hammer of the Ancient skill by 10 percent. When awakened it will decrease the cooldown by 10 percent.

Best Armor for Barbarian

For the best armor for Barbarian Builds, you will be using The Coming Storm. It reduces the cooldown for the wrath of Berserker by 15 percent. When awakened, it will further reduce the cooldown by 10 percent.

The Gathering pulls all enemies in when it damages with the whirlwind skill. When awakened, Whirlwind energy consumption rate is reduced by 10 percent.

Lasting Hate increases the duration of Wrath of the Berserker skill by 30 percent. When awakened, it decreases the cooldown by 10 percent for the wrath of the berserker skill.

Swiftwing allows the Sprint skill to increase movement speed of nearby allies. When awakened, sprint cooldown is decreased by 10 percent.

Battlemaster’s Helm replaces Demoralize skill with a war cry which increases all the damage you and your nearby ally deal. When awakened, it decreases the cooldown for Demoralize skill by 10 percent.

Davin’s Legacy increases the charges for Hammer of the Ancients skill by 1. When awakened, the damage is increased by 10 percent for the Hammer of Ancients skill.

Best Paragons for Barbarian

For the best paragons for Barbarian Builds, you will be focusing on Vanquisher Tree which will increase your damage, stacking up attack speed and giving you a bit of life for survivability.

Survivor Tree will be your go-to tree if you are focusing on PvE rather than PvP which will increase your life and armor.

If you are focusing on PvP, you will be investing in Gladiator Tree. Max out life and armor. Then focus on Unyielding an Escape Artist.