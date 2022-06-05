Diablo Immortal Legacy Of Horadrim Guide

The Legacy of the Horadrim is a way for players to improve their character stats in Diablo Immortal. It requires you to find the Legacy of the Horadrim Vessels that are scattered across the world and are heavily guarded by enemies. The following guide will show you how to unlock the power of the Legacy of the Horadrim in Diablo Immortal.

How To Unlock Legacy Of The Horadrim In Diablo Immortal

There are a couple of steps you need to take in order to unlock the Legacy of the Horadrim in Diablo Immortal.

You first need to reach level 49 and then complete 10 levels of the Challenge Rift. Upon completing the Challenge Rift you will be rewarded with the Caldesann’s Compassion, the first Legacy of the Horadrim Vessel of the game.

Once that happens, you’ll unlock the Legacy of the Horadrim quest which can be seen in your codex. You can also navigate to the location of this quest in the options provided.

How To Use Legacy Of The Horadrim Vessels In Diablo Immortal

The Legacy of Horadrim Vessels buff up your character’s secondary attributes. There are a variety of buffs, and some might benefit some classes more than others, depending on which Vessels you use.

Once you have unlocked the Legacy of the Horadrim quest, you need to head to Westmarch. After a couple of cut scenes and dialogues/conversations with the memory of Ibn Fahd there, you’ll be guided to Ibn Fahd’s Sanctum, which is under a statue located north of the Elder Rift.

Interacting with this statue will move it, revealing a golden portal underneath, which is the entrance to the Ibn Fahd’s Sanctum.

Inside this Sanctum, you’ll come across a Shrine which holds sockets where the Legacy of the Horadrim Vessels need to be placed. You need to put the Caldesann’s Compassion Vessel you received earlier here into its respective socket to benefit from its buffs. At the basic level, this Vessel gives you the following buffs:

Armor: +9

+9 Armor Protection: +9

There are currently a total of nine Legacy of the Horadrim Vessels you can find in Diablo Immortal.

Horadrim Vessel Buffs Caldesann’s Compassion +9 Armor, +9 Armor protection Nor Tiraj’s Knowledge +40 Life Guilt Of The Nameless +18 Resistance Tal Rasha’s Authority +4 Damage Nulfur’s Precision +18 Armor Protection Cathan’s Piety +9 Potency, +9 Resistance Jered Cain’s Vision +18 Armor Zoltun Kulle’s Ingenuity +18 Potency Ibn Fahd’s Tenacity +2 Damage, +20 Life

How To Upgrade Legacy Of The Horadrim Vessels in Diablo Immortal

The Legacy of the Horadrim Vessels can be upgraded to increase the strength of the buffs they provide. Different Vessels require different Culling Stones to be upgraded.

For example, Caldesann’s Compassion Vessel requires Sapphires while Tal Rasha’s Authority Vessel requires Garnets. As you keep upgrading the Vessels to the next level, the amount of Culling Stones they require increases in amount.

There are three types of Culling Stones that are required to upgrade the Legacy of the Horadrim Vessels.

Beryl (Green)

Garnet (Red)

Sapphire (Blue)

Culling Stones can be obtained from the chests in Ibn Fahd’s Sanctum. If you head over to the Sanctum Depths inside Ibn Fahd’s Sanctum, you’ll come across the Aspirant’s Grouds after completing the dungeon.

Aspirant’s Grounds consist of four rooms containing five chests each. The first of these five chests are free, but the rest require Aspirant’s Keys to unlock which we’ll cover in the next subsection.

As you move across the rooms, the chests get more expensive. They require more Aspirant’s Keys to unlock, but consequently, the rewards dropped also increase. The rewards in these chests include a random ratio of the three Culling Stones.

How To Get Aspirant’s Keys In Diablo Immortal

If you explore the Sanctum Depths in Ibn Fahd’s, you’ll come across many enemy mobs. These mobs, when killed, drop Aspirant’s Keys. The chances of them dropping these keys is very low, and they’re also not auto-picked so you’ll have to keep your eyes peeled for these keys.

These keys are required to open chests in the Aspirant’s Grounds which contain Culling Stones. You can also get a few Aspirant Keys by completing certain quests in the game.