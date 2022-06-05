Diablo Immortal Ancient Nightmare Event Guide

In the Diablo Immortal Ancient Nightmare event, you have to take out the Ancient Nightmare monster for different rewards. But taking him out may not be that easy for you. This is why we’ve created this guide where we will tell you how you can start and finish the Ancient Nightmare Event in Diablo Immortal.

How to Start Ancient Nightmare Event in Diablo Immortal

For starting the Ancient Nightmare Event in Diablo Immortal, you will need to be in the Mount Zavain zone. You can visit this zone anytime between 8 AM to Midnight server time. During that time, the Ancient Nightmare event will begin after every 2 hours.

Diablo Immortal Ancient Nightmare Event Walkthrough

A huge monster will appear around the Misty Valley region in the Ancient Nightmare Event. The Ancient Nightmare monster is protected by a shield that deals damage to the close-by players.

To take him out, you have to activate the Altars in his path that will emit an Aura of light that will stun the Ancient Nightmare for some time. You have to use that time to attack him so that his shield can fall.

But even before that, we will recommend you check on Lord Martanos.

Take Out Lord Martanos

You will find Martanos just west of the Frozen Descent Waypoint. You can click his grave altar to see when he will appear. We asked you to go behind him first because it will drop a Zakarum Sigil that you will need for activating the altar in the path of the Ancient Nightmare.

Taking out Martanos is also not an easy job. You have to stay away from him as his AoE attacks are quite powerful. He can even throw his shield at the players.

We recommend defeating this boss in a low-difficulty setting so you can collect Zakarum Sigils.

Take Out Ancient Nightmare

Once you have enough Zakarum Sigil, you can follow the Ancient Nightmare and take him down.

To do that, you have to move ahead of him and activate the altar right when he enters the proximity of the altar light so you can get more time to attack him and lower his shield.

Once he is outside the altar light, you can’t deal any damage to him. So always stay ahead of him and activate the altar when he gets there to take full advantage of the Altar light.

He will be stunned and vulnerable to attacks only in the proximity of the altar until you successfully make his shield fall.

Just continue to follow this strategy, and eventually, Ancient Nightmare’s shield will fall. Once his shield is down, he will also start attacking you, so get ready for that.

He has some good AoE attacks that will lower players’ health in its range. You can still activate the altar to protect your team from his AoE attack and use that time to take him out.

Once you have taken him out, a treasure chest will spawn close to where he dies. Inside that chest, you will find different rewards like Enchanted Dust.

How to Farm Ancient Nightmare Event in Diablo Immortal

Once the Ancient Dragon is taken out, you can see his reemerging time on the screen. You can take him out on different difficulty levels for different rewards.

If the time is past Midnight server time, you have to wait till morning. The Ancient Nightmare will start to appear after 8 AM server time.