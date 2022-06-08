Diablo Immortal Immortals Faction Guide

Immortals are one of the two opposing factions in Diablo Immortal. Their sole goal is to defend Sanctuary against the armies of hell and compete against the Shadows faction for supremacy.

The following guide will explain how to join Immortals, what perks and benefits you will get in return, and what activities and challenges the faction will task you.

How To Join Immortals In Diablo Immortal

There are more ways than one to join the Immortals faction in Diablo Immortal.

Complete The Cycle Begins Quest

The Cycle Begins questline serves as a prerequisite to becoming an Immortal member. You must first complete the entire Bilefen questline and acquire the Timeworn Scroll from the Ancient Arena. You must also be level 43 before deciding between factions.

Once you are ready to take part in the Cycle Begins quest, make your way to Westmarch. Follow through the questline to learn about the Cycle of Strife, a system in Diablo Immortal that pits the Immortals against the Shadows. Once all is done, you can join the Immortals.

Join The Shadows Faction

This may sound weird but one of the main ways to join the Immortals is to join the rival faction, the Shadows. You can join the Shadows by either taking part in Shadow Lottery or getting invited through an Akeba’s Signet.

As a Shadow, your goal will be to join or form a Dark Clan and then rise up in the ranks to become one of the top Dark Clans on your server by defeating the Immortals in the Rite of Exile.

During the next Cycle of Strife, all members from the top Dark Clans will become Immortals. Just keep in mind that unlike the Shadows which have no limit there can only be 500 Immortals per server.

Complete A True Immortal Quest

Once you’ve won the Rite of Exile, simply complete the A True Immortal quest. The quest consists of four steps that unlock each day. Once you’ve completed this quest, you’ll be welcomed by the Immortals to their faction.

Get Invited To The Immortals

One of the hardest ways to get into the Immortals faction is through an invitation. However, you will first be tested to confirm if you are worth welcoming.

The number one priority to joining the Immortals is to possess a high-level gear and a consistent daily time investment.

Benefits Of Joining Immortals In Diablo Immortal

You receive five main perks as an official Immortal member.

Crown Abilities: Increases attack speed, critical hit chance, defense, and healing.

The Eternal Crown: Protects an Immortal’s power and helps in increasing the Crown’s rank as you dominate battles.

Commendations: Immortals save a particular quantity of valuables in the Vault which is then distributed to all group members based on their performance.

Immortal Cosmetics: As long as you’re a part of the Immortals, you’ll get Cosmetics that you can wear.

Hilts Vendor Rewards: As a part of the Immortals, you’ll get rewarded with special items from the Hilts Vendor.

Diablo Immortal Immortals Activities And Daily Challenges

As an Immoral, you must increase your rank which can be done by completing activities and daily Challenges such as protecting the Vault daily against the attacks of the opposition.

Additionally, you’ll have to take part in several Bounties, complete one Dungeon, a Challenge Rift, and inspect Immortal’s Wall of Honor.

Apart from that, the group members can also take part in Kion’s Ordeal. Kion’s Ordeal is a group raid in Diablo Immortals that can only be entered if you collect a good quantity of Essences and due to this raid being on a high difficulty, only Immortal Leaders, Lieutenants, and Elites can enter it.