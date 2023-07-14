How To Get The Snowguard’s Aspect In Diablo 4

One of the challenges you’ll deal with in Diablo 4 is to survive whatever your enemies throw at you and to take them out quickly. You can use plenty of things to ensure that, including legendary aspects. The Snowguard’s Aspect is one such Aspect for the Sorcerer class. It is defensive in nature and reduces the damage you take while you’re standing in your Blizzard spell.

This is one of the best Sorcerer aspect to acquire for frost and ice builds. Here is how you can get your hands on the Snowguard’s Aspect in Diablo 4.

Snowguard’s Aspect location in Diablo 4

You can find the Snowguard’s Aspect in the Hawezar area. In particular, you’ll need to find the Fetid Mausoleum Dungeon.

To travel to the dungeon, you can use the Tree of Whispers waypoint which is northeast of the Writhing Mire area. You’ll discover the Tree of Whispers as part of the campaign. Using this as a starting point, head over to the northwest part of the area to reach the dungeon.

After entering the Fetid Mausoleum Dungeon, you must face Zombies, Bugs, and Vampires. Start off by making your way through the Neglected Chamber. Bring the two Bloodstones to the Pedestal and move over to the Halls of Plauged to destroy the three Corpse Piles.

Lastly, travel to the Blighted Tomb and defeat the Blood Bishop to acquire the Snowguard’s Apect as a completion reward.

Snowguard’s Aspect builds in Diablo 4

Possessing the Snowguard’s Aspect in Diablo 4 gives the Sorcerer some damage reduction while they are in the radius of their Blizzard. Taking this into context, we have the Blizzard Sorcerer build (Deep Freeze) that relies on dealing damage via Ice spells. Moreover, Blizzard is one of the main spells for this build so this Aspect works perfectly with it.