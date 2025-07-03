How To Get Pelt Of Ralva In Elden Ring

Pelt of Ralva is a new helmet in Elden Ring introduced with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. An untreated hide won at the end of a bloody battle; this headgear enhances the Bear Communion incantations by a wide margin.

To obtain Pelt of Ralva in Elden Ring, you must find and defeat Ralva, the Great Red Bear. Let us help you find the great runebear and help you defeat it to obtain this unique headgear.

Pelt of Ralva Location in Elden Ring

Pelt of Ralva in Elden Ring can be obtained by killing Ralva, the Great Red Bear. This bear can be found in the Scadu Altus area.

Go to the northeast of Highroad Cross or north of Moorth ruins to find Ralva near a small pond. It will attack you unprovoked.

This boss uses slam attacks, shockwaves, grabs, and claw swipes to attack players. Ralva also uses roar to push back enemies.

Ralva is weak to Fire and Lightning attacks. Use either Blasphemous Blade or Dragon Communion Seal with Lightning incantations to take it down easily. During this fight, Mimic Tear also comes in very handy.

Once you manage to take down Ralva, the Great Red Bear, it drops the Pelt of Ralva headgear in Elden Ring.

Pelt of Ralva Stats and Uses

Pelt of Ralva is a headgear in Elden Ring that can’t be modified. This helmet is a part of the Iron Rivet Set and can be used to enhance the Roar of Rugalea incantation by 15%.

It weighs 3.6 and can be sold for 500 Runes to any merchant in the game. However, we don’t recommend selling it as it can only be obtained once per playthrough.

The defensive stats for the pelt of Ralva are mentioned below.

Defense Type Value Physical 3.1 Strike 3.4 Slash 3.1 Pierce 3.1 Magic 4.2 Fire 4.0 Light 4.5 Holy 4.0

Resistances for this headgear are.

Resistance Type Value Immunity 27 Robustness 23 Focus 22 Vitality 22 Poise 5

Despite being a bit on the heavier side, Pelt of Ralva provides decent protection against all types of elemental attacks, making it a suitable option for players looking for something fashionable yet sturdy.