Diablo 4 Fractured Peaks Emote Statue Locations

The world of Diablo 4 is filled with opportunities for players to earn a lot of loot or random buffs for themselves while fighting enemies off in the world. One of the more subtle options to get extra loot in the Fractured Peaks region is solving the Emote statue puzzles in Diablo 4.

This guide will help you find out how to solve these Emote statues and where to find all the Emote statues in Fractured Peaks.

How to solve Emote Statues puzzle in Diablo 4

Whenever you find an emote statue, you can walk up to it and get a message from a Faded Plaque in the statue. The message has some capital letters, hinting at what emote you need to use for this particular emote statue.

With the capital words understood, you need to find the most suitable emote for the words. For example, if the words are BID FAREWELL, you must use the Goodbye emote. This will unlock the emote statue, and you’ll get the loot inside, along with the buff the Faded Plaque of the statue offers.

Faded Plaque interactions in Diablo 4

The following are some Faded Plaque messages in Emote statues and their corresponding emote to simplify things.

Faded Plaque Message Correct Emote Buff Give Aid Help Shield Guard to HP Greet Death Hello Invisibility Buff Dare Provoke Taunt Removes all control impairing effects Bid Farewell Goodbye Movement Speed Buff Embolden Soul Cheer A temporary spirit ally Atone Sorry Few extra potions Gratitude Thanks Additional Gold drops

All Fractured Peaks Emote Statue locations in Diablo 4

Sarkova Pass

Emote Statue Location #1

This emote statue is on the path from Menestad to Silvered Edgelands, towards your right, south of Frosty Mine.

Emote Statue Location #2

This emote statue is on the side path leading southeast of Menestad.

Emote Statue Location #3

This emote statue is east of Western Ways, along the edge of the Sarkova Pass’s boundary.

Emote Statue Location #4

You must head directly west of Crags of Ill Wind to find this statue.

Emote Statue Location #5

This emote statue in Diablo 4 is north of Crags of Ill Wind.

The Pallid Glade

Emote Statue Location #1

You can find this statue in the east of the Seat of Seir. Just stick to the boundary on your right, and you will get to the statue at a dead-end west of Frostbite Trails.

Emote Statue Location #2

Take the path leading north from The Brinewood, and the closed-off area to your right, after Derelict Lodge, will hold the statue.

Emote Statue Location #3

This emote statue is far east of The Brinewood and Frostbite Delve in Diablo 4. The path leading out east will take you directly to this statue.

Emote Statue Location #4

You can find this emote statue directly north of Bellowing Ravine.

Desolate Highlands

Emote Statue Location #1

This emote statue is in the west fromIcehowl Taiga, in the small area north of Haunted Burrow.

Emote Statue Location #2

To find this emote statue in Diablo 4, you must go directly north of Nevesk.

Emote Statue Location #3

This emote statue is in the northeast of Nevesk, in the closed-off area. Follow the path leading north from Iceworn Cellar.

Emote Statue Location #4

This emote statue is on the northeast path from Boulder Ridge, north of Forsaken Cellar.

Emote Statue Location #5

To find this Fractured Peaks Emote statue in Diablo 2, you must head on the path from Boulder Ridge to Eastern Pass, southeast of Eastern Pass.

Emote Statue Location #6

This emote statue is at the border of the area west of Windswept Cabin.

Emote Statue Location #7

Head east of the Eastern Pass to find this emote statue in Diablo 4.

Emote Statue Location #8

This emote statue is directly north of Father’s Cross.

Dobrev Taiga

Emote Statue Location #1

You can find it north of Western Tunnels.

Emote Statue Location #2

This emote statue is in the North of Krol Forest in the alcove, just south of Light’s Witch dungeon.

Rigid Expanse

Emote Statue Location #1

This emote statue is found west of Shivering Winds.

Emote Statue Location #2

This statue is on the first path to the north leading to Lake Klokova.

Emote Statue Location #3

This emote statue in Diablo 4 is at the end of the closed path leading west from The Asylum Lot.

Emote Statue Location #4

This emote statue is in the small area north of Baths of Crocell, west of Hoary Gate.

Gale Valley

Emote Statue Location #1

This emote statue is found on the path from Dead Man’s Hill to Zeleny Lowlands.

Emote Statue Location #2

This emote statue is north of Mistral Woods, near the passage to Pauper’s Descent in Diablo 4.

Emote Statue Location #3

This emote statue is found northeast of Gnarled Timbers.

Emote Statue Location #4

This emote statue is found north of the open area outside The Silent House.

Seat of the Heavens

Emote Statue Location #1

This emote statue is in a small pouch leading from the Shrine of the Penitence to the Altar of Redemption.

Emote Statue Location #2

You can find this statue in the south of Alabaster Peak.

Emote Statue Location #3

This emote statue is found far east of Sinner’s pass, in the small cove west of Hoarfrost Demise dungeon.

Emote Statue Location #4

This emote statue is directly west of Malthus’ Perch, north of the College of Light in Diablo 4.