Diablo 4 Closing The Book Walkthrough

The Closing the Book quest is a simple and straightforward side quest that takes part in the Hawezar region of Diablo 4. To complete this side quest, you just have to locate certain items and hand them over to the quest giver. So let us get into how to begin this quest and where to locate those items.

How to start the quest

The Closing the Book side quest is given by an NPC named Elder Akos in the Dismal Foothills region of the Hawezar zone at the location marked on the map below.

It is the last part of the Desperate Remedies quest chain and the closest waypoint to fast travel to its location is the Wejinhani Waypoint.

Make sure that you have captured the Eriman’s Pyre stronghold in the Hawezar zone before going to Elder Akos as it is the prerequisite for this quest.

How to complete Closing the Book in Diablo 4

The Closing the Book side quest is pretty straightforward and you only have to find four ledger pages to complete it. The steps mentioned below explain in detail how to get through this quest.

Converse with Elder Akos

After you have captured the Eriman’s Pyre stronghold, go to Wejinhani and talk to Elder Akos present there who will then take you to Eirman’s Pyre again.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

With this, the quest will begin and he will task you with finding four ledger pages also called Smoldering Tomes in the game.

Ledger Page #1 location

For the first ledger page, you need to head to the scorched hut in the southwestern part of the search zone at the location marked on the map. Look for a chest hidden here that contains the Soldering Tome.

Ledger Page #2 location

The second Smoldering Tome is present in the eastern part of the search zone at the point marked on the map. Beware of the enemies that will spawn here as you will have to get rid of them and quickly grab the ledger page.

Ledger Page #3 location

Just like the first ledger page, the third one is also hidden in a chest located in a scorched hut. To locate this hut, go to the southwest of the search zone till you reach the point marked below.

Ledger Page #4 location

For the final ledger page, go to the northeast of the search area at the entrance of the Oblivion dungeon. Get rid of the enemies spawning here and grab the Smoldering Tome present just south of the entrance at the point marked on the map below.

Go back to Elder Akos

Now that you have collected all the ledger pages Elder Akos asked you to, head back to him in Wejinhani and hand over the pages to end this side quest. Completing the Closing The Book side quest will reward you with: