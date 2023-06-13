How To Get Baleful Fragment In Diablo 4

Diablo 4 allows players to upgrade some of the equipment to extreme levels. However, these upgrades are not easy as they require rare materials. Multiple rare materials are present in Diablo 4, such as Abstruse Sigil, Coiling Ward, and Baleful Fragments.

These cannot be found directly from the loot or chests. Instead, they need to be acquired using a special process. This guide mainly focuses on the Baleful Fragments acquisitions and their uses in Diablo 4.

How to farm Baleful Fragments in Diablo 4

Unlike other materials, these rare items are hard to get as they need to be salvaged from the Legendary Weapons. To get Baleful Fragments, players have to visit the Blacksmiths. They are available throughout the sanctuary map, particularly in the main areas.

At the Blacksmith, players can use the salvage option from the menu to convert the legendary weapons into Baleful fragments in Diablo 4. However, an important thing to be noted here is the item power linked to these weapons.

To get the Baleful Fragments, item power must cross the 400 power barrier; otherwise, the salvage will not provide any Fragments. That’s the only way players can get the Baleful Fragments. Now let’s have a look at the uses of these Fragments.

How to use Baleful Fragment

After getting hands on the Baleful Fragments, their use in the game is the next important thing. Like other rare items, these fragments are also used to upgrade their original items. In this case, they are salvaged from the legendary weapons so they can be used to upgrade the legendary weapons.

It is kind of a loop that keeps running in the game. Players can take their noncurrent and useless weapons with the said power barrier crossed to convert them into fragments. Afterward, these fragments can be used again to upgrade their current weapons in Diablo IV.

In addition to it, they are also used to imprint the Aspects of the game as well. Once the power barrier 400 has been crossed, only Baleful Fragments will be used to imprint aspects on the items.