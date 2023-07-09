How To Get Aspect Of Inner Calm In Diablo 4

The Aspect of Inner Calm can be used to buff the offensive capabilities of any class in Diablo 4. It does this by granting a slight to the damage output if you happen to stand still for a second.

The damage buff is applied after standing still for one second. If you happen to stand still for multiple seconds, this damaged buff can stack up to the limit.

This effect is a double-edged sword as you won’t be able to dodge incoming attacks making this Aspect especially hard to use for melee builds.

On the other hand, if you happen to run a ranged build on any class, you can dish out massive amounts from a distance if damage prevents the enemy from rushing you.

Aspect of Inner Calm location in Diablo 4

To get the Aspect of Inner Calm, you need to clear the Raethwind Wilds Dungeon in Diablo 4. This is located in the heart of the Scosglen region.

Take the lower southwestern passages to reach this dungeon. The Stockades dungeon is located close to Raethwind Wilds. However, there is no direct path leading from it to Reathwind Wilds. So, you are better off fast traveling to the Braestaig waypoint.

Aspect of Inner Calm builds in Diablo 4

The Aspect of Inner Calm requires you to stay still for multiple seconds to get a sizable damage buff in Diablo 4. Therefore, it cannot be used on builds that require you to be quick on your feet. This pretty much includes all the melee builds.

A good candidate for this legendary aspect is the Frost Sorcerer build. Once you have frozen enemies in one place using your Frost Nova skill, all you must do is spam projectiles while standing still to apply de-buffs.

Which this aspect, you can a decent damage buff while shooting projectiles. This damage is further boosted by the vulnerable effect that you apply with Ice shards.

Another build that can have good synergy with the Fireball PvE build. This build works on similar lines as the Frost Sorcerer build. You have to use Fire Shield to keep enemies at bay. Then use your Fireball Skill while standing still to deal massive damage.