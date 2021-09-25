Diablo 2 Resurrected Rune Farming Guide

Runes are overpowered items that can increase the power of an item beyond what it can achieve on its own. In this guide, we’ll go over Diablo 2 Resurrected Rune Farming and where you can do it effectively in the game.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Rune Farming

You can use Runes in different sockets of your gear pieces. Your chest armor, head armor, weapons, and shields will have sockets for runes. You can even create rarer and powerful Runewords by sequencing Runes you already have.

Runes in Diablo 2 Resurrected can generally be found in the following ways:

Found in containers

Created by the Horadric Cube

Looted from Mobs

However, there is a small chance that you will find a rune here, and if you are fortunate enough to find a rune, the quality will be low.

Best Places to Farm Runes in Diablo 2 Resurrected

Knowing about these issues, we’ve created a guide that will show you how to farm both good quality and quantity of runes at the same time.

Act-1 Black Marsh Rune Farming

In Act-1 of Diablo 2, Black Marsh is an excellent place to farm runes. Towers in the Black Marsh area can provide you with a good number of runes.

In Nightmare and Hell, locate the Forgotten Tower in Black Marsh. Nightmare and Hell are recommended because, with them, the quality of the rune improves.

Step into the Forgotten Tower. Once you’ve entered, go all the way up to level 5. As you progress to level 5, enter the room next to the level 5 Entrance. You’ll have to deal with several minions here.

Take them out. You’ll see the Countess once the minions are out of the way. Take her out as well, and depending on your luck, she’ll drop between 1-3 runes.

There’s also a good chance that you’ll find a gem or two. At most, she’ll drop 6 runes per kill.

Act-4 The Hellforge

Act 4’s Hellforge is also a great place to look for runes. All you need to do to get the runes from here is break Mephisto’s Soulstone.

This will not only grant you runes but also will complete the quest of Mephisto’s Soulstone.

Here’s how to go about it. Hephasto the Armor guards the Hellforge. When you defeat him, you will obtain his Hellforge Hammer, which is required to break the stone.

Once you have the hammer, the Mephisto’s Soulstone will appear and you will be able to smash it. When you smash the stone, you’ll get a rune and a few gems. Fair deal!

Act-5 Mount Arreat

Mount Arreat Act-5 is another good place to get some runes. You’ll always get three runes here, but the quality of the runes is low.

Despite their lower quality, they are significant because they can be used in Horadric Cube to create higher-level runes later on.

All you have to do is free 15 Barbarian Warriors at the request of Qual-Kehk, a Barbarian captain. This will complete the Mount Arreat quest and award you three runes.