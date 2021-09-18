Diablo 2 Resurrected Best Runes Guide

In Diablo 2 Resurrected, you’re going to want to squeeze out every ounce of potential from your character through all means available at hand. This is why it’s a wise idea to start utilizing Diablo 2 Resurrected Runes.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Runes

Diablo 2 contains a total of 33 runes. These runes can be placed in the gem pocket of items to give them a special ability.

A combination of two or more runes can also be used, as can combining a rune with a gem to create the most lethal weapon of the game.

Runewords

Diablo 2 Runewords are simply a combination of two or more Runes. However, using Runewords necessitates some fundamentals:

Only grey texted items can be used for runewords.

Using runewords requires either an elite, exceptional or normal item. A part from low quality, superior, and ethereal item can also work.

The number of sockets on the item must be exact.

In order for the runes to work, they must be sorted correctly to form a word

You must use the correct item type. Weapon runes cannot work for armor and vice versa.

D2 Resurrected Best Runes

Here is a list of all the Diablo 2 Resurrected Runes along with the benefits they provide.

El

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 11.

Weapon: Using this rune improves the weapon by giving it an additional 50 AR. It also increases your weapon’s light radius by 1.

Using this rune improves the weapon by giving it an additional 50 AR. It also increases your weapon’s light radius by 1. Armor/Helm/Shield: The presence of this rune increases your defense points by 15. It also increases the light radius by a factor of one.

Eld

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 11.

Weapon : This rune will be lethal to Undead enemies if you have it in your weapon. This rune increases the damage ratings by 75%. It also increases your attack ratings by 50. Both increments are only applicable to Undead enemies.

: This rune will be lethal to Undead enemies if you have it in your weapon. This rune increases the damage ratings by 75%. It also increases your attack ratings by 50. Both increments are only applicable to Undead enemies. Armor/Helm/Shield: It helps by reducing your stamina drain by 15%. Additionally, it increases blocking by 7%.

Tir

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 13.

Weapon : With this rune equipped, you will gain the benefit of +2 Mana Per Kill.

: With this rune equipped, you will gain the benefit of +2 Mana Per Kill. Armor/Helm/Shield: Just like the weapon, if you have this rune equipped in Armor, Helm, or Shield, you will receive an additional 2 Mana per kill.

Nef

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 13.

Weapon : You will gain the Knockout ability in your weapon if you equip this rune.

: You will gain the Knockout ability in your weapon if you equip this rune. Armor/Helm/Shield: This rune provides an additional 30 to Defense vs. Missile.

Eth

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 15.

Weapon : It will grant you -25% Target Defense

: It will grant you -25% Target Defense Armor/Helm/Shield: This rune will generate 15% more Mana.

Ith

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 15.

Weapon : It will increase Maximum Damage by 9.

: It will increase Maximum Damage by 9. Armor/Helm/Shield: It converts 15% of the damage you take to Mana.

Tal

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 17.

Weapon : When equipped with a weapon, it deals 75 more Poison damage over 5 seconds.

: When equipped with a weapon, it deals 75 more Poison damage over 5 seconds. Armor/Helm: This rune increases poison resistance by 30%.

This rune increases poison resistance by 30%. Shield: It provides 35% more poison resistance.

Ral

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be level 19.

Weapon : When equipped with a weapon, it deals additional 5-30 damage.

: When equipped with a weapon, it deals additional 5-30 damage. Armor/Helm: In the case of armor and helm, this rune increases poison resistance by 30%.

In the case of armor and helm, this rune increases poison resistance by 30%. Shield: This rune provides 35% more poison resistance.

Ort

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 21.

Weapon : This rune increases the lightning damage by 5-50

: This rune increases the lightning damage by 5-50 Armor/Helm: For the armor and helm, this rune increases lightning resistance by 30%.

For the armor and helm, this rune increases lightning resistance by 30%. Shield: If applied to shield, this rune provides 35% more lightning resistance.

Thul

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 23.

Weapon : This rune increases the cold damage by 3-14

: This rune increases the cold damage by 3-14 Armor/Helm: In the case of armor and helm, this rune increases cold resistance by 30%.

In the case of armor and helm, this rune increases cold resistance by 30%. Shield: In the case of a shield, this rune provides 35% more cold resistance.

Amn

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 25.

Weapon : This rune steals 7% of the life of the enemy per hit.

: This rune steals 7% of the life of the enemy per hit. Armor/Helm/ Shield: This rune in Armor, Helm, and Shield deals 14 damage to the attackers.

Sol

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 27.

Weapon : This rune increases your minimum damage by 9.

: This rune increases your minimum damage by 9. Armor/Helm/ Shield: This rune in Armor, Helm, and Shield reduces the damage you take by 7.

Shael

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be Clvl level 29.

Weapon : This rune improves your attack rate by 20.

: This rune improves your attack rate by 20. Armor/Helm: In the case of armor and helm, this rune increases hit recovery by 20.

In the case of armor and helm, this rune increases hit recovery by 20. Shield: In the case of a shield, this rune increases the block rate by 20.

Dol

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be level 31.

Weapon : This rune increases the monster’s chance of fleeing by 25% as you hit it.

: This rune increases the monster’s chance of fleeing by 25% as you hit it. Armor/Helm/ Shield: This rune increases Replenish Life by +7.

Hel

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be Ilvl: 33.

Weapon: It simply reduces 20% of Requirements

It simply reduces 20% of Requirements Armor/Helm/ Shield: In the case of armor and helm, this rune reduce 15% of Requirements.

Io

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 35.

Weapon : This rune increases the vitality by 10.

: This rune increases the vitality by 10. Armor/Helm/ Shield: This rune increases the vitality by 10, similar to the weapon.

Lum

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 37.

Weapon : This rune increases the energy of the weapon by 10.

: This rune increases the energy of the weapon by 10. Armor/Helm/ Shield: It also increases energy by 10 for armor, helm, and shield as well.

Ko

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 39.

Weapon : This rune increases the dexterity by 10 when augmented with a weapon.

: This rune increases the dexterity by 10 when augmented with a weapon. Armor/Helm/ Shield: It also increases dexterity by 10 for armor, helm, and shield.

Fal

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 41.

Weapon : This rune increases your strength by +10 when put into your weapon.

: This rune increases your strength by +10 when put into your weapon. Armor/Helm/ Shield: +10 strength when augmented into armor.

Lem

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 43.

Weapon : This rune provides 75% extra gold in the case of monsters.

: This rune provides 75% extra gold in the case of monsters. Armor/Helm/ Shield: It provides 50% Extra Gold from Monsters.

Pul

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 45.

Weapon : This rune provides additional 75% Damage and 100 AR against Demons

: This rune provides additional 75% Damage and 100 AR against Demons Armor/Helm/ Shield: It increases defense by 30%.

Um

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 47.

Weapon : This rune increases the Chance of Open Wounds by 25%.

: This rune increases the Chance of Open Wounds by 25%. Armor/Helm: In the case of armor and helm, it adds 15% Resistance for all attacks.

In the case of armor and helm, it adds 15% Resistance for all attacks. Shield: In the case of a shield, it adds 22% Resistance for all attacks.

In the case of a shield, it adds 22% Resistance for all attacks. Mal

Mal

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 49.

Weapon : This rune helps to Prevent Monster Healing.

: This rune helps to Prevent Monster Healing. Armor/Helm/ Shield: Equipping this reduces Magic Damage by 7.

Ist

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 51.

Weapon : For weapons, this rune increases the probability of Finding Magical Items by 25%.

: For weapons, this rune increases the probability of Finding Magical Items by 25%. Armor/Helm/ Shield: Equipping this increases the probability of Finding Magical Items by 25%.

Gul

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be level 53.

Weapon : This rune increases the AR of your weapon up to 20%

: This rune increases the AR of your weapon up to 20% Armor/Helm/ Shield: It increases your ability to resist poison by 5.

Vex

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be level 55.

Weapon : It gives you the perk of 7% Mana Leech.

: It gives you the perk of 7% Mana Leech. Armor/Helm/ Shield: It improves your max fire-resisting ability by 5.

Ohm

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 57.

Weapon : It simply increases your weapon damage by 50%.

: It simply increases your weapon damage by 50%. Armor/Helm/ Shield: It improves your max cold resisting ability by 5.

Lo

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 59.

Weapon : It simply increases your weapon’s chances of delivering a deadly hit by 20%.

: It simply increases your weapon’s chances of delivering a deadly hit by 20%. Armor/Helm/ Shield: It increases your max lightning resistance ability by 5.

Sur

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 61.

Weapon : It increases your weapon’s chances of hitting a blind target by 20%.

: It increases your weapon’s chances of hitting a blind target by 20%. Armor/Helm: It adds 5% more to your total Mana.

It adds 5% more to your total Mana. Shield: If you equip it in shields it will add a 50 to your Mana.

Ber

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 63.

Weapon : It increases your weapon’s probability of delivering a crushing blow by 20%.

: It increases your weapon’s probability of delivering a crushing blow by 20%. Armor/Helm/ Shield: It reduces the damage you take by 8%.

Jah

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 65.

Weapon : This rune always manages to get past the target’s defenses.

: This rune always manages to get past the target’s defenses. Armor/Helm: It adds 5% more to your total Hitpoints.

It adds 5% more to your total Hitpoints. Shield: If you equip it in shields it will add a 50 to your Hitpoints.

Cham

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 67.

Weapon : It increases the chance of hitting the freezing target by 32% for 3 seconds.

: It increases the chance of hitting the freezing target by 32% for 3 seconds. Armor/Helm/Shield: When this rune is equipped in Armor, Helm, and Shield it prevents them from freezing.

Zod

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 69.