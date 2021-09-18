Diablo 2 Resurrected Best Runes Guide

By Editorial Team

In Diablo 2 Resurrected, you’re going to want to squeeze out every ounce of potential from your character through all means available at hand. This is why it’s a wise idea to start utilizing Diablo 2 Resurrected Runes.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Runes

Diablo 2 contains a total of 33 runes. These runes can be placed in the gem pocket of items to give them a special ability.

A combination of two or more runes can also be used, as can combining a rune with a gem to create the most lethal weapon of the game.

Runewords

Diablo 2 Runewords are simply a combination of two or more Runes. However, using Runewords necessitates some fundamentals:

  • Only grey texted items can be used for runewords.
  • Using runewords requires either an elite, exceptional or normal item. A part from low quality, superior, and ethereal item can also work.
  • The number of sockets on the item must be exact.
  • In order for the runes to work, they must be sorted correctly to form a word
  • You must use the correct item type. Weapon runes cannot work for armor and vice versa.

D2 Resurrected Best Runes

Here is a list of all the Diablo 2 Resurrected Runes along with the benefits they provide.

El

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 11.

  • Weapon: Using this rune improves the weapon by giving it an additional 50 AR. It also increases your weapon’s light radius by 1.
  • Armor/Helm/Shield: The presence of this rune increases your defense points by 15. It also increases the light radius by a factor of one.

Eld

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 11.

  • Weapon: This rune will be lethal to Undead enemies if you have it in your weapon. This rune increases the damage ratings by 75%. It also increases your attack ratings by 50. Both increments are only applicable to Undead enemies.
  • Armor/Helm/Shield: It helps by reducing your stamina drain by 15%. Additionally, it increases blocking by 7%.

Tir

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 13.

  • Weapon: With this rune equipped, you will gain the benefit of +2 Mana Per Kill.
  • Armor/Helm/Shield: Just like the weapon, if you have this rune equipped in Armor, Helm, or Shield, you will receive an additional 2 Mana per kill.

Nef

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 13.

  • Weapon: You will gain the Knockout ability in your weapon if you equip this rune.
  • Armor/Helm/Shield: This rune provides an additional 30 to Defense vs. Missile.

Eth

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl  15.

  • Weapon: It will grant you -25% Target Defense
  • Armor/Helm/Shield: This rune will generate 15% more Mana.

Ith

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 15.

  • Weapon: It will increase Maximum Damage by 9.
  • Armor/Helm/Shield: It converts 15% of the damage you take to Mana.

Tal

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 17.

  • Weapon: When equipped with a weapon, it deals 75 more Poison damage over 5 seconds.
  • Armor/Helm: This rune increases poison resistance by 30%.
  • Shield: It provides 35% more poison resistance.

Ral

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be level 19.

  • Weapon: When equipped with a weapon, it deals additional 5-30 damage.
  • Armor/Helm: In the case of armor and helm, this rune increases poison resistance by 30%.
  • Shield: This rune provides 35% more poison resistance.

Ort

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 21.

  • Weapon: This rune increases the lightning damage by 5-50
  • Armor/Helm: For the armor and helm, this rune increases lightning resistance by 30%.
  • Shield: If applied to shield, this rune provides 35% more lightning resistance.

Thul

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 23.

  • Weapon: This rune increases the cold damage by 3-14
  • Armor/Helm: In the case of armor and helm, this rune increases cold resistance by 30%.
  • Shield: In the case of a shield, this rune provides 35% more cold resistance.

Amn

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 25.

  • Weapon: This rune steals 7% of the life of the enemy per hit.
  • Armor/Helm/ Shield: This rune in Armor, Helm, and Shield deals 14 damage to the attackers.

Sol

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 27.

  • Weapon: This rune increases your minimum damage by 9.
  • Armor/Helm/ Shield: This rune in Armor, Helm, and Shield reduces the damage you take by 7.

Shael

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be Clvl level 29.

  • Weapon: This rune improves your attack rate by 20.
  • Armor/Helm: In the case of armor and helm, this rune increases hit recovery by 20.
  • Shield: In the case of a shield, this rune increases the block rate by 20.

Dol

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be level 31.

  • Weapon: This rune increases the monster’s chance of fleeing by 25% as you hit it.
  • Armor/Helm/ Shield: This rune increases Replenish Life by +7.

Hel

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be Ilvl: 33.

  • Weapon: It simply reduces 20% of Requirements
  • Armor/Helm/ Shield: In the case of armor and helm, this rune reduce 15% of Requirements.

Io

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 35.

  • Weapon: This rune increases the vitality by 10.
  • Armor/Helm/ Shield: This rune increases the vitality by 10, similar to the weapon.

Lum

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 37.

  • Weapon: This rune increases the energy of the weapon by 10.
  • Armor/Helm/ Shield: It also increases energy by 10 for armor, helm, and shield as well.

Ko

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 39.

  • Weapon: This rune increases the dexterity by 10 when augmented with a weapon.
  • Armor/Helm/ Shield: It also increases dexterity by 10 for armor, helm, and shield.

Fal

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 41.

  • Weapon: This rune increases your strength by +10 when put into your weapon.
  • Armor/Helm/ Shield: +10 strength when augmented into armor.

Lem

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 43.

  • Weapon: This rune provides 75% extra gold in the case of monsters.
  • Armor/Helm/ Shield: It provides 50% Extra Gold from Monsters.

Pul

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 45.

  • Weapon: This rune provides additional 75% Damage and 100 AR against Demons
  • Armor/Helm/ Shield: It increases defense by 30%.

Um

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 47.

  • Weapon: This rune increases the Chance of Open Wounds by 25%.
  • Armor/Helm: In the case of armor and helm, it adds 15% Resistance for all attacks.
  • Shield: In the case of a shield, it adds 22% Resistance for all attacks.
  • Mal

Mal

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 49.

  • Weapon: This rune helps to Prevent Monster Healing.
  • Armor/Helm/ Shield: Equipping this reduces Magic Damage by 7.

Ist

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 51.

  • Weapon: For weapons, this rune increases the probability of Finding Magical Items by 25%.
  • Armor/Helm/ Shield: Equipping this increases the probability of Finding Magical Items by 25%.

Gul

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be level 53.

  • Weapon: This rune increases the AR of your weapon up to 20%
  • Armor/Helm/ Shield: It increases your ability to resist poison by 5.

Vex

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be level 55.

  • Weapon: It gives you the perk of 7% Mana Leech.
  • Armor/Helm/ Shield: It improves your max fire-resisting ability by 5.

Ohm

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 57.

  • Weapon: It simply increases your weapon damage by 50%.
  • Armor/Helm/ Shield: It improves your max cold resisting ability by 5.

Lo

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 59.

  • Weapon: It simply increases your weapon’s chances of delivering a deadly hit by 20%.
  • Armor/Helm/ Shield: It increases your max lightning resistance ability by 5.

Sur

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 61.

  • Weapon: It increases your weapon’s chances of hitting a blind target by 20%.
  • Armor/Helm: It adds 5% more to your total Mana.
  • Shield: If you equip it in shields it will add a 50 to your Mana.

Ber

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 63.

  • Weapon: It increases your weapon’s probability of delivering a crushing blow by 20%.
  • Armor/Helm/ Shield: It reduces the damage you take by 8%.

Jah

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 65.

  • Weapon: This rune always manages to get past the target’s defenses.
  • Armor/Helm: It adds 5% more to your total Hitpoints.
  • Shield: If you equip it in shields it will add a 50 to your Hitpoints.

Cham

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 67.

  • Weapon: It increases the chance of hitting the freezing target by 32% for 3 seconds.
  • Armor/Helm/Shield: When this rune is equipped in Armor, Helm, and Shield it prevents them from freezing.

Zod

To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 69.

  • Weapon: When you equip this rune in your weapon, it gains the Indestructible ability.
  • Armor/Helm/Shield: Similarly, if you equip this rune with Armor, Helm, or Shield, you will gain the Indestructible ability.

Editorial Team

Contributor at SegmentNext.