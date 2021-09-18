Diablo 2 Resurrected Best Runes Guide

In Diablo 2 Resurrected, you’re going to want to squeeze out every ounce of potential from your character through all means available at hand. This is why it’s a wise idea to start utilizing Diablo 2 Resurrected Runes.
Diablo 2 contains a total of 33 runes. These runes can be placed in the gem pocket of items to give them a special ability.
A combination of two or more runes can also be used, as can combining a rune with a gem to create the most lethal weapon of the game.
Runewords
Diablo 2 Runewords are simply a combination of two or more Runes. However, using Runewords necessitates some fundamentals:
- Only grey texted items can be used for runewords.
- Using runewords requires either an elite, exceptional or normal item. A part from low quality, superior, and ethereal item can also work.
- The number of sockets on the item must be exact.
- In order for the runes to work, they must be sorted correctly to form a word
- You must use the correct item type. Weapon runes cannot work for armor and vice versa.
D2 Resurrected Best Runes
Here is a list of all the Diablo 2 Resurrected Runes along with the benefits they provide.
El
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 11.
- Weapon: Using this rune improves the weapon by giving it an additional 50 AR. It also increases your weapon’s light radius by 1.
- Armor/Helm/Shield: The presence of this rune increases your defense points by 15. It also increases the light radius by a factor of one.
Eld
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 11.
- Weapon: This rune will be lethal to Undead enemies if you have it in your weapon. This rune increases the damage ratings by 75%. It also increases your attack ratings by 50. Both increments are only applicable to Undead enemies.
- Armor/Helm/Shield: It helps by reducing your stamina drain by 15%. Additionally, it increases blocking by 7%.
Tir
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 13.
- Weapon: With this rune equipped, you will gain the benefit of +2 Mana Per Kill.
- Armor/Helm/Shield: Just like the weapon, if you have this rune equipped in Armor, Helm, or Shield, you will receive an additional 2 Mana per kill.
Nef
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 13.
- Weapon: You will gain the Knockout ability in your weapon if you equip this rune.
- Armor/Helm/Shield: This rune provides an additional 30 to Defense vs. Missile.
Eth
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 15.
- Weapon: It will grant you -25% Target Defense
- Armor/Helm/Shield: This rune will generate 15% more Mana.
Ith
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 15.
- Weapon: It will increase Maximum Damage by 9.
- Armor/Helm/Shield: It converts 15% of the damage you take to Mana.
Tal
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 17.
- Weapon: When equipped with a weapon, it deals 75 more Poison damage over 5 seconds.
- Armor/Helm: This rune increases poison resistance by 30%.
- Shield: It provides 35% more poison resistance.
Ral
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be level 19.
- Weapon: When equipped with a weapon, it deals additional 5-30 damage.
- Armor/Helm: In the case of armor and helm, this rune increases poison resistance by 30%.
- Shield: This rune provides 35% more poison resistance.
Ort
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 21.
- Weapon: This rune increases the lightning damage by 5-50
- Armor/Helm: For the armor and helm, this rune increases lightning resistance by 30%.
- Shield: If applied to shield, this rune provides 35% more lightning resistance.
Thul
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 23.
- Weapon: This rune increases the cold damage by 3-14
- Armor/Helm: In the case of armor and helm, this rune increases cold resistance by 30%.
- Shield: In the case of a shield, this rune provides 35% more cold resistance.
Amn
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 25.
- Weapon: This rune steals 7% of the life of the enemy per hit.
- Armor/Helm/ Shield: This rune in Armor, Helm, and Shield deals 14 damage to the attackers.
Sol
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 27.
- Weapon: This rune increases your minimum damage by 9.
- Armor/Helm/ Shield: This rune in Armor, Helm, and Shield reduces the damage you take by 7.
Shael
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be Clvl level 29.
- Weapon: This rune improves your attack rate by 20.
- Armor/Helm: In the case of armor and helm, this rune increases hit recovery by 20.
- Shield: In the case of a shield, this rune increases the block rate by 20.
Dol
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be level 31.
- Weapon: This rune increases the monster’s chance of fleeing by 25% as you hit it.
- Armor/Helm/ Shield: This rune increases Replenish Life by +7.
Hel
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be Ilvl: 33.
- Weapon: It simply reduces 20% of Requirements
- Armor/Helm/ Shield: In the case of armor and helm, this rune reduce 15% of Requirements.
Io
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 35.
- Weapon: This rune increases the vitality by 10.
- Armor/Helm/ Shield: This rune increases the vitality by 10, similar to the weapon.
Lum
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 37.
- Weapon: This rune increases the energy of the weapon by 10.
- Armor/Helm/ Shield: It also increases energy by 10 for armor, helm, and shield as well.
Ko
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 39.
- Weapon: This rune increases the dexterity by 10 when augmented with a weapon.
- Armor/Helm/ Shield: It also increases dexterity by 10 for armor, helm, and shield.
Fal
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 41.
- Weapon: This rune increases your strength by +10 when put into your weapon.
- Armor/Helm/ Shield: +10 strength when augmented into armor.
Lem
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 43.
- Weapon: This rune provides 75% extra gold in the case of monsters.
- Armor/Helm/ Shield: It provides 50% Extra Gold from Monsters.
Pul
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 45.
- Weapon: This rune provides additional 75% Damage and 100 AR against Demons
- Armor/Helm/ Shield: It increases defense by 30%.
Um
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 47.
- Weapon: This rune increases the Chance of Open Wounds by 25%.
- Armor/Helm: In the case of armor and helm, it adds 15% Resistance for all attacks.
- Shield: In the case of a shield, it adds 22% Resistance for all attacks.
Mal
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 49.
- Weapon: This rune helps to Prevent Monster Healing.
- Armor/Helm/ Shield: Equipping this reduces Magic Damage by 7.
Ist
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 51.
- Weapon: For weapons, this rune increases the probability of Finding Magical Items by 25%.
- Armor/Helm/ Shield: Equipping this increases the probability of Finding Magical Items by 25%.
Gul
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be level 53.
- Weapon: This rune increases the AR of your weapon up to 20%
- Armor/Helm/ Shield: It increases your ability to resist poison by 5.
Vex
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be level 55.
- Weapon: It gives you the perk of 7% Mana Leech.
- Armor/Helm/ Shield: It improves your max fire-resisting ability by 5.
Ohm
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 57.
- Weapon: It simply increases your weapon damage by 50%.
- Armor/Helm/ Shield: It improves your max cold resisting ability by 5.
Lo
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 59.
- Weapon: It simply increases your weapon’s chances of delivering a deadly hit by 20%.
- Armor/Helm/ Shield: It increases your max lightning resistance ability by 5.
Sur
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 61.
- Weapon: It increases your weapon’s chances of hitting a blind target by 20%.
- Armor/Helm: It adds 5% more to your total Mana.
- Shield: If you equip it in shields it will add a 50 to your Mana.
Ber
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 63.
- Weapon: It increases your weapon’s probability of delivering a crushing blow by 20%.
- Armor/Helm/ Shield: It reduces the damage you take by 8%.
Jah
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 65.
- Weapon: This rune always manages to get past the target’s defenses.
- Armor/Helm: It adds 5% more to your total Hitpoints.
- Shield: If you equip it in shields it will add a 50 to your Hitpoints.
Cham
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 67.
- Weapon: It increases the chance of hitting the freezing target by 32% for 3 seconds.
- Armor/Helm/Shield: When this rune is equipped in Armor, Helm, and Shield it prevents them from freezing.
Zod
To equip an item having this rune, a character must be lvl 69.
- Weapon: When you equip this rune in your weapon, it gains the Indestructible ability.
- Armor/Helm/Shield: Similarly, if you equip this rune with Armor, Helm, or Shield, you will gain the Indestructible ability.