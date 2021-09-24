Diablo 2 Resurrected Best Low Level Runewords Guide

In Diablo 2: Resurrected there is a heavy emphasis on build variety using various modifiers. This guide will help pick the best Runewords that you can use at low levels to get the most out of your items in the early stages of Diablo 2: Resurrected.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Best Low-Level Runewords

What is a Runeword? A combination of numerous runestones to create a buff on your gear is a Runeword. Check out our guide to learn more about how Runewords work!

Items especially can be enhanced via the use of several Runewords to make your characters and their gear more powerful.

In Diablo 2 Resurrected there are a total of 33 runes but we’ll be covering some low-level ones that you can use early on.

Early game Runewords can make a world of difference for your character, so it’s essential that you utilize them.

The table below will give you an overview of some low-level Runewords.

Runeword Level Required Rune Order Item Type Steel 13 Tir + El Axe, Mace or Sword Nadir 13 Nef + Tir Helmet Malice 15 Ith + El + Eth Melee Weapons Stealth 17 Tal + Eth Armor Leaf 19 Tir + Ral Staff Zephyr 21 Ort + Eth Ranged Weapons Ancient’s Pledge 21 Ral + Ort + Tal Shield

Best Low-Level Runewords

Confused on which one to go for first? Here are some Runewords to try out so you can get some footing regarding this mechanic.

Steel (Til + El)

This Runeword is applicable to weapons like swords, axes and maces. It increases the damage and attack speed of the holder. There is also a 50% chance to inflict bleeding by causing Open Wounds on an enemy.

Classes like Barbarian, Druid and Paladin can take advantage of this Runeword. Steel is a gateway to Runewords for a reason.

It buffs you and carries you throughout the early game experience.

Nadir (Nef + Tir)

For the character you planned to take a hit and survive, the Nadir Runeword is perfect. This Runeword buffs the defenses of all classes.

But it definitely has an advantageous affinity with Assassin’s Cloak of Shadows. So, expect to use this for pro-cloak builds like Dragon Talon build.

It also boosts strength, gold and mana. It’s a good Runeword that works for all builds and for those in the future if you stay loyal to it.

Malice (Ith + El + Eth)

Perfect for a brutal character, Malice is perfect for melee weapons.

This Runeword works like Steel because it buffs damage and inflicts the Open Wound effect. So, it causes bleeding to occur while decreasing an enemy’s defense.

That’s not all; it drains the life of your enemy so that they can’t heal. Assassins Barbarians, Amazon, Paladin and Druid can benefit from this Runeword.

However, if your Sorceress or Necromancer has a melee weapon, they can surely take advantage from Malice’s buffs.

Stealth (Tal + Eth)

True to its name, the Stealth Runeword is meant for silent killers. Assassins in particular can take advantage of this Runeword.

Once installed within an armor, Stealth allows for increased movement and attack speed. Mana and Life regeneration is also increased along with resistance to Poison.

It also boosts Dexterity and Stamina along with a faster cast rate and hit recovery.

You can already see how utilitarian-based this Runeword is. So, whenever you need to strike at your enemy and escape unscathed, this rune is yours to manipulate.

Leaf (Tir + Ral)

Step aside melee fighters, the Leaf Runeword is bestowed onto the Mages of Diablo 2 Resurrected.

Mage’s who have just started and need a boost to their spells, Leaf will aid you. The advantages of this rune word range from higher cold resistance to mana leeching.

It also gives a much-needed boost to Fire Skills and Damage. Examples of some spells being Inferno, Firebolt and Warmth etc.

So, if you are creating a Pyrokinetic Based Sorceress, this Runeword is perfect for you.