How to Access the Secret Cow Level in Diablo 2 Resurrected

We will be talking about the Secret Cow Level in Diablo 2 Resurrected throughout this guide. You can learn how to get to the Secret Cow Level, what challenges await you there, and the best strategies for farming at that level through this guide.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Secret Cow Level

The most famous meme of Diablo 1 was made into a reality in Diablo 2 Resurrected. Players were overjoyed to hear that they could finally visit the Secret Cow level again and grind for loot amongst cows.

It is one of the most popular looting and grinding spots in Diablo 2, which was recently toned down a bit but still is a viable option for many. We will be guiding you on how to get there and what kind of loot awaits you.

Getting to the Secret Cow Level

You can get to the Secret Cow Level by following these steps. First, you need to defeat the game by killing Diablo in D2 and Baal in D2X and then go back to the first Act.

After that, you need to use Wirt’s Leg and Town Portal Tome to start the cube recipe as you stand inside the Rogue Encampment.

This will allow you to visit the Secret Cow Level, and you can keep coming back to it as long as you don’t kill the Cow King and claim the quest credit.

The Secret Cow Level

Once you reach the level, you will notice a sea of cows with polearms waiting for you. Their numbers are great, and they do a decent amount of heavy damage with those polearms, so be careful.

This level only has one floor, so to speak. There are no hidden pathways or dungeons here. So, whatever grind you want to do, has to be done on this one floor.

Rules for Revisiting the Level

You can revisit the level as many times as you want as long as you don’t kill the Cow King and take the quest credit for it. Because once you do that, the portal to this level will not open again.

Even if someone else kills the Cow King and they are not in your party, you will get the quest credit for it, and your entry to this place will be revoked.

The Cow King

The Cow King is the boss for this secret level, and he will spawn every time you visit. He usually spawns with his minions near the wooden fort.

The Cow King looks just like any other normal cow in the level except the fact that he is always lightning enchanted and has a few minions around him.

You should avoid killing him if you plan on keeping this level open for grinding and exploring at a later time.

You won’t even be getting decent loot from him as he only drops a few low-level items. Killing the Cow King only revokes your Secret Cow Level Pass.

The Best Strategy

The Red Portal takes you to the Secret Cow Level in Diablo 2, but the spawn location is always random.

It can either drop you right in the middle of some angry cows or in a secluded corner. Your best bet is to run away if you spawn in the middle of the cows because their heavy attacks deal a lot of damage, and you will die pretty quickly.

Once you’ve found your footing, you can then work around these cows according to the strengths of your build. We recommend a character that excels at ranged attacks so you can use hit and run tactics without getting swarmed.

Even if you bring a character that has strong AoE attacks, you can run around freely and herd the cows into a big group and then crush them with your strong attacks. This tactic is called herding, and it is extremely effective.

By following these easy tips, you can go ahead and enjoy your visit to the Secret Cow Level in Diablo 2 Resurrected.