In D2 Resurrected, the functions of the Horadric Cube go beyond of just being a quest item. In this guide we will explain the purpose of the Horadric Cube, its recipes and the concept of transmutation in Diablo 2 Resurrected.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Horadric Cube Recipes

Before we get into the Horadric Cube recipes, let’s discuss what exactly is the Horadric cube, how to get it and most importantly, how to use it. If you’re already aware of all this you can jump straight to the recipes!

What is a Horadric Cube?

Consider the Horadric cube as a toy or just an alchemical miracle. Experimentation is key here. You can create new things with it if you have the right recipe. The gist of the item is to combine things for you.

You can combine useless items into things that are better. Upgrading gems, making potions, enchanting weapons and more! The sky is the limit here.

Or it can sit there as a potential storage item, containing nifty 4×3 squares of space inside it while only consuming 2×2 of your actual inventory.

How to obtain the Horadric Cube?

The cube will be attainable from Act Two in the Halls of the Dead. Locate and travel to Dry hills.

Once you arrive there, it’s time to look for the Halls of the Dead. It is difficult to find the entrance for the Halls of the Dead since it’s an ambiguous entrance made of sand jutting out in an area covered by the same soil.

It’s easy to miss but look out of lights from the fires surrounding the entrance. It may also help to concentrate your search to the East, the entrance is above ground so search for a flight of dilapidated stairs.

How to use the Horadric Cube?

Now that you have the power of the Horadric Cube in your hands, how do you use it? Simple, drag and drop items in it.

Easy enough, right? The items used will position themselves within the cube’s free space automatically.

If you are stingy when it comes to placement, you can open the cube as well. Move the ingredients in by yourself.

Now the pièce de resistance of the Horadric cube is Transmutation. The option to trigger the process is when the Cube is opened.

Move the ingredients of the corresponding recipe in the cube. Click the transmute button below. Voila! You are an Alchemist. Of course, an invalid set of ingredients will produce nothing.

Do remember that the cube takes up 2×2 spaces in your storage. Opening it will reveal a 4×3 extra space.

If you ever need to sell anything and have no storage space, you can move it in the Horadric Cube.

Another neat feature of the Horadric Cube is that if you ever drop the cube on the ground, all of the items within will be moved to your storage. But once that storage is filled, extra things will fall on the floor. Be mindful of that.

D2 Resurrected Horadric Cube Recipes

Buckle up because we have a long list to cover.

Jump to:

Levels and Events

Secret Cow Level

Requirements: Wirt’s Leg + A Tome of Town Portal

First thing first, you need to kill Diablo (D2C) or Baal (D2X). Make sure that you continue on the same difficulty.

You need to execute the recipe in Rogue’s Camp to access the Secret Cow Level. Do keep in mind if you have killed the Cow King (on a particular difficulty) you can’t enter the portal.

Pandemonium Event

Requirements1: Key of Hate + Key of Terror + Key of Destruction

Requirements2: Baal’s Eye + Diablo’s Horn + Mephisto’s Brain – Red Portal to Uber Tristram

These portals will work if you are playing on Hell Difficulty. Make sure that you aren’t playing in singleplayer mode. Its best to start a playthrough on Battle.net Realms.

Now getting into it, the portals will be random. Regarding Requirement 1, the Red Portal will open to either Matron’s Den, Furnace of Pain or Forgotten Sands.

The portal that may open to you is random and will not repeat in the same playthrough.

Gems

How does upgrading gems work? The quality of the gems can be upgraded in different tiers.

Chipped > Flawed > Normal > Flawless > Perfect

Chipped being the lowest to Perfect being the highest quality.

So, if you move 3 types of a gem into the Horadric Cube, its quality will be upgraded. Producing a single gem as a result. For example

Ingredient Horadric Upgrade 3x Chipped Topaz 1x Flawed Topaz 3x Flawed Topaz 1x Normal Topaz 3x Normal Topaz 1x Flawless Topaz 3x Flawless Topaz 1x Perfect Topaz

Runes

Similar to Gems, upgrading 3 runes of a specific quality will create a single better one. The quality of the runes is the following:

El > Eld > Tir > Nef > Eth > Ith > Tal > Ral > Ort > Thul

Here is a table to help you understand it better.

Ingredient Horadric Upgrade 3x El Runes 1x Eld Rune 3x Eld Runes 1x Tir Rune 3x Tir Runes 1x Nef Rune 3x Nef Runes 1x Eth Rune 3x Eth Runes 1x Ith Rune 3x Ith Runes 1x Tal Rune 3x Tal Runes 1x Ral Rune 3x Ral Runes 1x Ort Rune 3x Ort Runes 1x Thul Rune

You can also combine Runes with Gems to create a franken-rune of sorts. Here are the recipes that you can find in Diablo 2 to upgrade your rune game:

Ingredients Horadric Upgrade 3 Thul Runes + 1 Chipped Topaz 1x Amn Rune 3 Amn Runes + 1 Chipped Amethyst 1x Sol Rune 3 Sol Runes + 1 Chipped Sapphire 1x Shael Rune 3 Shael Runes + 1 Chipped Ruby 1x Dol Rune 3 Dol Runes + 1 Chipped Emerald 1x Hel Rune 3 Hel Runes + 1 Chipped Diamond 1x Io Rune 3 Io Runes + 1 Flawed Topaz 1x Lum Rune 3 Lum Runes + 1 Flawed Amethyst 1x Ko Rune 3 Ko Runes + 1 Flawed Sapphire 1x Fal Rune 3 Fal Runes + 1 Flawed Ruby 1x Lem Rune 3 Lem Runes + 1 Flawed Emerald 1x Pul Rune

Kind of overwhelming, isn’t it? Well, you have to hustle to get the best gear.

The rest of the list contain recipes where you need 2 runes as ingredients for an upgrade

Ingredients Horadric Upgrade 2 Pul Runes + 1 Flawed Diamond 1x Um Rune 2 Um Runes + 1 Topaz 1x Mal Rune 2 Mal Runes + 1 Amethyst 1x Ist Rune 2 Ist Runes + 1 Sapphire 1x Gul Rune 2 Gul Runes + 1 Ruby 1x Vex Rune 2 Vex Runes + 1 Emerald 1x Ohm Rune 2 Ohm Runes + 1 Diamond 1x Lo Rune 2 Lo Runes + 1 Flawless Topaz 1x Sur Rune 2 Sur Runes + 1 Flawless Amethyst 1x Ber Rune 2 Ber Runes + 1 Flawless Sapphire 1x Jah Rune 2 Jah Runes + 1 Flawless Ruby 1x Cham Rune 2 Cham Runes + 1 Flawless Emerald 1x Zod Rune

It is best that you first consider which upgrade you need before delving in here. Take a picture of our table before you start your game.

Potions

Potions can be upgraded. Yes, weird right?

In Diablo 2 Resurrected, you don’t need a witch’s brew to produce a good quality potion, when you have the Horadric Cube! All you need is a recipe and its ingredients. How will the upgrades work? Let’s look at the table below.

Ingredients Horadric Upgrade 3 health potions + 3 mana potions + 1 chipped gem 1 partial rejuvenation potion 3 health potions + 3 mana potions + 1 normal quality gem 1 full rejuvenation potion 3 partial rejuvenation potions full rejuvenation potion

See the pattern? You need 3 of a certain raw material to create a single unit of a better product!

Runeword Preparation Recipes

Removes Items from Socket

Requirement: 1 Hel Rune + Scroll of Town Portal + Any Socketed Item

This removes gems, runes or jewels from the socket of an item.

Normal Quality Weapon of the same type

Requirement: 1 Eld Rune + 1 Chipped Gem + Low Quality Weapon

This recipe is useful when you need to upgrade a low-quality weapon to normal quality. You can use this to add sockets. So that the item can be prepared for turning it into a runeword.

Any items in the sockets may be lost upon using this so be aware.

Normal Quality Armor of the same type

Requirement: 1 El Rune + 1 Chipped Gem + Low Quality Armor

The function of this recipe is to upgrade low-quality armor to normal quality. You can use this to add sockets. So that the item can be prepared for turning it into a runeword.

Any items in the sockets may be lost upon using this so be aware.

Socketed Body Armor of same type

Requirement: 1 Tal Rune + 1 Thul Rune + 1 Perfect Topaz + Normal Body Armor

Using this will add 1-4 sockets into the armor used. Although the highest number of the socket installed is based on chance.

If one armor can have 2 sockets then you will have a 1/6 chance of getting 1 and 5/6 chance of gaining 2. You can only hope that Lady Luck is on your side.

Socketed Weapon of the same type

Requirement: 1 Ral Rune + 1 Amn Rune + 1 Perfect Amethyst + Normal Weapon

Hooray for an upgrade! This recipe adds 1-6 sockets to a weapon. Potentially preparing it for runeword aswell.

The luck behind the rolling for the maximum socket will work here as well.

Socketed Helm of the same type

Requirement: 1 Ral Rune + 1 Thul Rune + 1 Perfect Sapphire + Normal Helm

This recipe will add 1-3 sockets to your helmet. Of course, preparing it for Runeword.

Socketed Sheild of the same type

Requirement: 1 Tal Rune + 1 Amn Rune + 1 Perfect Ruby + Normal Shield

Now it’s time to upgrade your defenses. This will add 1-4 sockets to your shield, preparing it for Runeword.

Item Upgrades

Through the use of Horadric Cube, various recipes are available to upgrade the quality of unique and rare items. These recipes will not work on crafted items or runewords.

What actually happens is that the recipe upgrades the base item type as explained below.

Normal > Exceptional > Elite

This allows for greater damage or higher defense.

Adds Socket to a Rare Item

Requirement: 3 Perfect Skulls + 1 Rare Item + Stone of Jordan

A single socket will be added to your item of choice. Be wary, if your item already has a socket then nothing will happen.

Meanwhile items that cannot gain a socket i.e; throwing items, gloves, boots or belts will not gain a socket.

Exceptional Version of Weapon

Requirement: 1 Ral Rune + 1 Sol Rune + 1 Perfect Emerald + Normal Unique Weapon

This recipe upgrades the grade of the item without changing its stats. It is useful when increasing weapon damage without changing its stats too much.

Ethereal and Socketed items can be upgraded without changing their nature. Level, Strength and Dexterity requirements will increase in response to the exceptional version of the item.

Exceptional Version of Armor

Requirement: 1 Tal Rune + 1 Shael Rune + 1 Perfect Diamond + Normal Unique Armor

Similar to the recipe above. This recipe will upgrade the item type of an armor without changing its stats.

Ethereal and socketed items can be upgraded without changing their nature of course. Expect the level requirements etc to correspond to the exceptional version of the item as well.

All armor type items can be upgraded.

Elite Version of Weapon

Requirement: 1 Lum Rune + 1 Pul Rune + 1 Perfect Emerald + Exceptional Unique Weapon

Usable for Ladder and single playthrough characters only.

Well, its similar like the recipes above but applied on weapons. Weapon can be upgraded without changing the stats. Ethereal and socketed items can be upgraded without changing their nature.

Expect the level requirements etc to correspond to the exceptional version of the item as well.

Elite Version of Armor

Requirement: 1 Ko Rune + 1 Lem Rune + 1 Perfect Diamond + Exceptional Unique Armor

Usable for Ladder and single playthrough characters only.

Armors can be upgraded without changing the stats. Ethereal and socketed items can be upgraded without changing their nature.

Expect the level requirements etc to correspond to the exceptional version of the item as well.

Exceptional Rare Weapon

Requirement: 1 Ort Rune + 1 Amn Rune + 1 Perfect Sapphire + Normal (Basic) Rare

Recipe upgrades the items type of a weapon without any fallout on its stats. Ethereal and socketed items can be upgraded without changing their nature.

Expect the level requirements etc to correspond to the exceptional version of the item as well.

Exceptional Rare Armor

Requirement: 1 Ral Rune + 1 Thul Rune + 1 Perfect Amethyst + Normal (Basic) Rare Armor

The armor’s item type can be upgraded without changing the stats. Ethereal and socketed items can be upgraded without changing their nature.

Expect the level requirements etc to correspond to the exceptional version of the item as well.

Elite Rare Weapon

Requirement: 1 Fal Rune + 1 Um Rune + 1 Perfect Sapphire + Exceptional Rare Weapon

The specific weapon’s item type can be upgraded without changing the stats. Ethereal and socketed items can be upgraded without changing their nature.

Expect the level requirements etc to correspond to the exceptional version of the item as well.

Elite Rare Armor

Requirement: 1 Ko Rune + 1 Pul Rune + 1 Perfect Amethyst + Exceptional Rare Armor

The specific armor’s item type will be upgraded without changing its stats. Ethereal and socketed items can be upgraded without changing their nature.

Expect the level requirements etc to correspond to the exceptional version of the item as well.

Repairs & Recharge

Fully Repaired Weapon

Requirement: 1 Ort Rune + Weapon

Fully repairs a weapon on the field. Use it when there is no town near you so using this recipe saves you time.

Will not work with ethereal weapons and charges will not be replenished.

Fully Repaired Armor

Requirement: 1 Ral Rune + Armor

Fully repairs an armor on the field. Use it when there is no town near you so using this recipe saves you time.

Will not work with ethereal weapons and charges will not be replenished.

Fully Repaired & Recharged Weapon

Requirement: 1 Ort Rune + 1 Chipped Gem

Fully repairs a weapon and recharges it on the field. Use it when there is no town near you so using this recipe saves you time.

Will not work with ethereal weapons.

Fully Repaired & Recharged Armor

Requirement: 1 Ral Rune + 1 Flawed Gem

Fully repairs an armor and recharges it on the field. Use it when there is no town near you so using this recipe saves you time.

Will not work with ethereal weapons.

Foraging Recipes

When you have a lot of trash. Which we all do when we play any roleplaying game, no shame there. The all mighty Horadric cube can turn junk into something useful if you have the right recipe. A potential plus about this method is when it saves you a trip back to town.

Ingredients Horadric 2x Quivers of Bolts 1 Quiver of Bolts (Random Quantity) 2x Quivers of Arrows 1 Quiver of Bolts (Random Quantity) 1x Spear + 1x Quiver of Arrows 1 Stack of Javelins (Non-magical in nature) (Random Quantity) 1x Axe + 1x Dagger A stack of Throwing Axes (Non-magical in nature) (Random Quantity) 1x Strangling Gas Potion + 1x Healing Potion 1 Antidote Potion

Recycling Recipes

Wish on your lucky star’s players! Recycling recipes allow for you to turn your junk into treasure. Of course if RNG is in your favor.

1 Magic Ring

Requirement: 3 Magic Amulets

Upon obtaining it, the ring would be 3/4th of the level in response to the character who rolls it. For example, a level 80 character may obtain a level 60 ring.

1 Random Magic Amulet

Requirement: 3 Magic Rings

Upon obtaining it, the amulet would be 3/4th of the level in response to the character who rolls it. For example, a level 80 character may obtain a level 60 ring.

1 Random Low Quality Rare Item

Requirement: 6 Perfect Skulls + 1 Rare Item

The recipe lets you reroll a rare item, resetting all of its modifiers. Though the item level may be lowered but it won’t be as significant. It depends on your character’s level.

For example a level 80 character who has used a level 80 item may obtain a level 64 item. Be wary, large items such as polearms, large bows or spears may not fit.

1 High Quality Rare Item

Requirement: 1 Perfect Skull + 1 Rare Item + Stone of Jordan

The recipe lets you reroll a rare item, resetting all of its modifiers.

The item’s level will remain high if not increase allowing for higher level modifiers.

For example, a level 80 character who has used a level 80 item may obtain a level 105 item. Be wary, large items such as polearms, large bows or spears may not fit.

1 New Random Magic Item

Requirement: 3 Perfect Gems + 1 Magic Item

The recipe lets you reroll a magic item, resetting all of its stats.

Magical items of all types can be used such as charms, jewels and jewelry etc.

Magical Item Creation

Perhaps the beauty of Magical Item Creation is just how useful it is to new players. Though inventive; its only useful for low-level characters as you can later beef up magic find for this instead. So, it’s a good boost until you can get better gear!

A Magic Sword of the Leech

Requirement: 4 Health Potions (of any type) + Ruby (any type) + Magical Sword

The sword that you will use as an ingredient must be magical in nature. Be aware that this recipe will reset its stats and grant ‘Of the Leech’ title (4-5% Lifesteal per hit)

Magic Prismatic Amulet

Requirement: 6 Perfect Gems + 1 Magical Amulet

The amulet will gain a permanent ‘Prismatic’ title (+16-20% Resistance to all)

Jade Ring

Requirement: 1 Magic Ring + 1 Perfect Emerald + 1 Antidote Potion

The ring will gain a permanent ‘Jade’ title (+21-30% Resistance to Poison)

Garnet Ring

Requirement: 1 Magic Ring + 1 Perfect Ruby + 1 Exploding Potion

The ring will gain a permanent ‘Garnet’ title (+21-30% Resistance to Fire)

Coral Ring

Requirement: 1 Magic Ring + 1 Perfect Ruby + 1 Exploding Potion

The ring will gain a permanent ‘Coral’ title (+21-30% Resistance to Lightning)

Cobalt Ring

Requirement: 1 Magic Ring + 1 Perfect Sapphire + 1 Thawing Potion

The ring will gain a permanent ‘Cobalt’ title (+21-30% Resistance to Cold)

Magic Shield of Spikes

Requirement: 1 Magic Shield + 1 Spiked Club + 2 Skulls

The modification on your magical shield will be re-rolled. The shield will gain a permanent ‘Of Spikes’ title (4-6 Damage Reflected).

Any type of shield can be used including Paladin or Necromancer. Good thing is their bonus properties will be passed onto the new item.

Savage Polearm Class Weapon

Requirement: 1 Diamond + 1 Staff + 1 Kris + 1 Belt

The recipe will create polearm and gain a permanent ‘Savage’ title (66-80% Improved Damage).

The type of the Polearm will be random, varying from Bardiche, Battle Scythe, Bill, Halberd, Lochaber, Axe, Partizan, Poleaxe, Scythe, Voulge or War Scythe.

Low Quality Item Rerolls

If you do not like the quality of your new weapon or its socket. You can use the following recipes to reroll for a better outcome.

This can be done multiple times on the same weapon! So, you can keep testing your luck until you get the perfect item.

Socketed Magic Item

Requirement: 3 Chipped Gems + 1 Magic Weapon

The weapon’s stats will be rerolled setting it with new, random modifiers.

It will also gain 1-2 sockets but weapons that cannot gain sockets will only attain new modifiers.

Socketed Magic Weapon

Requirement: 3 Standard Gems + 1 Socketed Weapon

The weapon’s stats will be rerolled setting it with new, random modifiers.

Be wary about the gems. It can be of any type but the quality must be between flawed or flawless.

It will also gain 1-2 sockets but weapons that cannot gain sockets will only attain new modifiers.

Socketed Magic Weapon

Requirement: 3 Flawless Gems + 1 Magic Weapon

The weapon’s stats will be rerolled setting it with new, random modifiers.

It will also gain 1-2 sockets. But weapons that cannot gain sockets will only attain new modifiers.

Respecs

Token of Absolution

Requirement: 1 Twisted Essence of Suffering + 1 Charged Essence of Hatred + 1 Burning Essence of Terror + 1 Festering Essence of Destruction

A token of Absolution lets you to reset your stats. So, if you ever regretted spending a point on an unnecessary trait. Then look no further from this recipe!

The drop locations for the essence may be a bit difficult. Here is a hint to where you can obtain them:

Hell Andariel and Hell Duriel will drop Twisted Essense of Suffering.

The Charged Essence of Hatred will be dropped by Hell Mephisto.

Hell Diablo will drop Burning Essence of Terror.

Hell Baal will drop Festering Essence of Destruction.

These are very rare to come by. Make sure you know how to spend the points after resetting you character’s stats.