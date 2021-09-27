Poison Necromancer is one of the best Necromancer Builds in Diablo 2. In this guide, we’ll be looking at the Strengths and Weaknesses of the Diablo 2 Resurrected Poison Necromancer Build along with giving pointers on how you can build your character to its full potential.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Poison Necromancer Build

Unlike the Wind Druid Build, Poison Necromancer heavily depends upon gear.

Using Poison Nova and Corpse Explosion, this build is capable of casting out any opponent put in front of it, making it an Elite Build to use in Diablo 2.

The Poison Necromancer Build is considered as the king of Area of Effect and with its stacked roster of abilities, it’s one of the best poison-based builds the Necromancer class has to offer in Diablo 2 Resurrected.

However, the Poison Build can be a tad bit complicated and isn’t exactly available right off for newer players.

So, if you’re looking for a more accessible alternative build, you might want to check out the Summoner Necromancer Build.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Let’s Focus on the Poison Necromancer’s Strengths and take a look at its strong points as a Necromancer Build:

Strengths

It possesses an interesting and fun playstyle and comes with a high multi-target clear speed.

When it comes to immune opponents, this build is relatively more flexible than any other Necromancer build, making it the best poison-based build.

Let’s move on to Poison Necromancer’s Weaknesses. Below are the major weaknesses possessed by the Poison Necromancer Build:

Weaknesses

It’s unable to be used as a lower-level build as it requires Level 35.

The Poison Necromancer build may not have the worst solo target damage however, it’s still considered as average.

So, that means you can’t really utilize the Poison build unless you’ve dragged your Necromancer across all the way to Level 35. Lucky for you, we have just what you need to get you started with leveling your Necromancer in D2R.

Attribute Distribution

Strength: 160

Dexterity: 189

Vitality: 440

Energy: 68

Skills

Below we’ve listed the best skills for the Poison Necromancer Build:

Summoning Spells

Raise Skeleton +20: Raises a Skeleton Warrior to fight for you after casting on the dead body of a slain monster.

Raises a Skeleton Warrior to fight for you after casting on the dead body of a slain monster. Skeleton Mastery +1: Increases the damage and life of a raised skeleton and a revived creature.

Increases the damage and life of a raised skeleton and a revived creature. Revive +1: Returns a beast from the dead to be at your side during a battle.

Returns a beast from the dead to be at your side during a battle. Clay Golem +1: Creates a golem from Earth to fight with you. You’ll heavily be investing your single points into Clay Golem as it not only helps you fight the foes better but also helps in snaring the opponent with more precision.

Additionally, you’ll be adding your remaining points into Raise Skeletal Mage, Blood Golem, Summon Resist, and Iron Golem.

Poison and Bone Spells

Corpse Explosion +15-20: Explodes after casting on the dead body of a slain monster to damage any opponent nearby. This skill is mainly used for farming large enemy squads and it goes well with Poison Necromancer’s AoE damage. You can invest all 20 points in this skill or keep it below that margin.

Explodes after casting on the dead body of a slain monster to damage any opponent nearby. This skill is mainly used for farming large enemy squads and it goes well with Poison Necromancer’s AoE damage. You can invest all 20 points in this skill or keep it below that margin. Poison Dagger +15-20: Increases your Dagger Attack’s Poison. You can max this skill out but apart from the synergy effect, this skill doesn’t have much to offer.

Increases your Dagger Attack’s Poison. You can max this skill out but apart from the synergy effect, this skill doesn’t have much to offer. Poison Nova+15-20: Emits out an expanded ring of concentrated poison.

Additionally, you’ll be adding your remaining points into Teeth and Bone Armor.

Curses

Lower Resist +8: Probably the most recommended skill to invest points in. Lower Resist curses your opponent, which results in them receiving damage from all magical attacks.

Additionally, you’ll be adding your remaining points into Amplify Damage, Dim Vision, Weaken, Iron Maiden, Terror, Life Tap, and Decrepify.

Best Gear for Poison Necromancer in D2 Resurrected

Below we’ve given the best gear selection for the Poison Build in D2 Resurrected:

Weapon/Shield

For the Weapon’s slot we have three options for you; Death’s Web, Heart of the Oak, and lastly White. All have their own worth and are less expensive as compared to other weapons.

However, if you’re looking for a weapon that increases the Poison damage, we’ll recommend going with Death’s Web.

As for Shield, the best option is to pick Trang-Oul’s Wing as it provides you with a +2 increase to all Skills, +25-35% Faster Cast Rate and a jaw-dropping 55% Faster Hit Recovery.

Helmet

If you’re looking for a helmet that gives you a 50% Better Chance of Getting Magic Items, +2 To All Skills, +1-148 To Life (+1.5 Per Character Level), and +1-148 To Mana (+1.5 Per Character Level), then look no further than the Harlequin Crest.

Armor

Hands down the number one Armor to choose for any build is Enigma. Enigma provides you with a +2 increase To All Skills, +45% Faster Run/Walk, +1 To Teleport, +750-775 Defense, additional 5% max life, and an 8% damage reduction.

Amulet

Another go-to option for any build is the Mara’s Kaleidoscope Amulet as it not only gives you +2 To All Skill but also provides you with a +20-30 increase to all resistance.

Rings/Boots/Belt/Gloves

There are plenty of different options to go for while choosing these items. So, below we’ve listed down the best ones to pick from.