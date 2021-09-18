Diablo 2 Resurrected Necromancer Builds Guide

Necromancer is an all-round class in Diablo 2 Resurrected. In this guide, we’ll be providing you information on the best Necromancer Builds you can go for in your hellraising adventures in Diablo 2 Resurrected.
Diablo 2 Resurrected Necromancer Builds
Below we have put together the best builds to use for Necromancer in D2 Resurrected.
Bone Necromancer Build
The Bone Necromancer build is best used for its non-elemental magic damage, which helps in killing enemies of a higher level, making it a must-have Necromancer build for PvP battles in D2R.
Attribute Distribution
- Strength: 183
- Dexterity: 32
- Vitality: 411
- Energy: 47
Skills
Below we’ve listed the best skills for the Bone Necromancer Build:
- Teeth +20: Teeth shoots a barrage of summoned barbed teeth.
- Bone Spear +11: Bone Spear Summons a deadly Boned spike that impales the opponent.
- Corpse Explosion +11: Explodes after casting on the dead body of a slain monster to damage any opponent nearby.
- Bone Prison +11: Creates a barrier of fossilized Bone around the opponent.
- Bone Armor +11: Creates a bone shield capable of absorbing melee damage.
Gear
Below is the best gear to use for the Bonemancer Build:
- Weapons: Heart of the Oak
- Shield: Spirit
- Helmet: Torment’s Harlequin Crest
- Gloves: Trang-Oul’s Claws
- Boots: Sandstorm Trek Scarabshell Boots
- Armor: Enigma Runeword
- Belt: Arachnid Mesh
- Ring: 2x Stone of Jordan
- Amulet: Mara’s Kaleidoscope
Summon Necromancer Build
Summon Necromancer is one of the few builds in Diablo 2 that isn’t dependent upon Gears. Mostly this build focuses on summoning Skeletons to aid you in a fight. This may be a disadvantage on normal difficulty as there aren’t enough corpses to summon.
Attribute Distribution
- Strength: 166
- Dexterity: 69
- Vitality: 623
- Energy: 42
Skills
Below we’ve listed the best skills for the Summon Necromancer Build:
- Raise Skeleton +20: Raises a Skeleton Warrior to fight you after casting on the dead body of a slain monster.
- Skeleton Mastery +1: Increases the damage and life of a raised skeleton and a revived creature.
- Amplify Damage +1: Curses a set of opponents and increases their received non-magic damage.
- Iron Maiden +1: Curses a set of opponents and makes them damage themselves when attacking others.
- Clay Golem +1: Creates a golem from Earth to fight with you.
Gear
This is the gear that you’ll be focusing on for the Summon Build:
- Weapons: Beast Runeword
- Shield: Spirit
- Helmet: Torment’s Harlequin Crest
- Gloves: Chance Guards
- Boots: War Traveler
- Armor: Que-Hegan’s Wisdom
- Belt: Goldwrap
- Ring: 2x Stone of Jordan
- Amulet: Mara’s Kaleidoscope
Poison Nova Necromancer Build
Considered the king of Area of Effect in Diablo 2. Using its Corpse Explosion and Poison Nova, this build can cast out anything coming in its way.
Attribute Distribution
- Strength: 244
- Dexterity: 32
- Vitality: 437
- Energy: 32
Skills
Below we’ve listed the best skills for the Poison Nova Necromancer Build:
- Clay Golem +12: Creates a golem from Earth to fight with you.
- Poison Dagger +15: Increases your Dagger Attack’s Poison.
- Teeth +15: Teeth shoots a barrage of summoned barbed teeth.
- Corpse Explosion +15: Explodes after casting on the dead body of a slain monster to damage any opponent nearby.
- Poison Nova+15: Emits out an expanded ring of concentrated poison.
Gear
Below we’ve given the best gear to choose from for the Poison Nova Necromancer Build:
- Weapons: Death’s Web
- Shield: Trang-Oul’s Wing
- Helmet: Torment’s Harlequin Crest
- Gloves: Trang-Oul’s Claws
- Boots: Sandstorm Trek Scarabshell Boots
- Armor: Enigma
- Belt: Trang-Oul’s Girth
- Ring: 2x Stone of Jordan
- Amulet: Mara’s Kaleidoscope