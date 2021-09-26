Diablo 2 Resurrected Mephisto Farming Guide

If you’re looking to find a quick and easy way to farm a ton of great loot in Diablo 2 Resurrected, then we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll be showing you how you can easily farm Mephisto in Act 3 to get a constant supply of high-tier loot.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Mephisto Farming

Mephisto is the name of the final boss that you need to defeat in Act 3 to be able to progress forward. Even though Mephisto seems like a fierce opponent at first glance, he’s actually surprisingly easy to take down; but only if you’re fighting him a certain way.

On top of that, the loot Mephisto drops is nothing to scoff at. He drops some incredibly powerful gear that’ll help you out a lot in Act 4 and onwards.

The best thing about Mephisto is that every time you defeat him, he’ll drop the same amount and same quality of gear. This means that if you keep defeating him over and over again, you can farm yourself a plethora of amazing gear.

Where to Find Mephisto

You’ll first face Mephisto at the very end of Act 3, at the top left of the Durance of Hate Level 3.

The most efficient way to reach this location is to use the Durance of Hate Level 2 Waypoint and then start traveling clockwise while hugging the wall.

Another way to find Mephisto is to simply just go to the Waypoint tile and start going left from there.

To get to Mephisto, you technically need to first go through the Durance of Hate Level 2, but most characters can simply just run or teleport straight to it to directly meet Mephisto.

While running through the Durance of Hate Level 2, make sure to be on the lookout for the Stygian Dolls. These dolls blow up when you kill them, dealing a large amount of damage.

How to Farm Mephisto

When preparing to fight Mephisto, the most important thing you need is your character to have high Lightning and Cold resistances.

Mephisto deals an insane amount of damage, so it’s crucial to increase your character’s resistances before going in.

The best way to kill Mephisto is to use a character that has ranged attacks instead of melee. So, characters like the Sorceress, Bone Necromancer and Bowazan will be your best bet.

This is because Mephisto has some extremely powerful close-range attacks like his Charged Bolt, which hits your character with several powerful bolts at once, possibly killing them.

However, this attack, and most of Mephisto’s attacks, have a very small range, making them very easy to dodge.

This mechanic gives birth to a very easy way of farming Mephisto. If you have a ranged character, you can easily juke Mephisto by standing at a specific spot on the battlefield and chipping away at his health with your ranged attacks.

The spot in question is at the moat, which is located at the center of the field. What you need to do is first lure Mephisto on one side of the moat and then quickly run or teleport to the other side.

When you do this, Mephisto’s AI will glitch out and he’ll get stuck in the same spot; only being able to move back and forth from his position.

Now, since you have a ranged character, you can simply just stay on the opposite side and keep casting spells on him. In this way, you’ll be able to farm Mephisto continuously without even breaking a sweat.

Mephisto Drops

Mephisto will drop great loot for all of your characters. Obviously, it won’t be the crème de la crème of loot since he’s only an Act 3 boss, but it’ll still be good enough for you to keep farming him. Below, we’ve listed the best loot you can get from Hell Mephisto.

Andariel’s Visage

Arachnid Mesh

Harlequin Crest

Mara’s Kaleidoscope

Sandstorm Trek

The Reaper’s Toll

Wisp Projector

Wizardspike

If you’re still finding it too difficult or time-consuming to farm Hell Mephisto, you can also farm Nightmare Mephisto instead. The loot he drops is also very valuable. The best loot you can get from Nightmare Mephisto is listed below.

Arreat’s Face

Herald of Zakarum

Raven Frost

Skin of the Vipermagi

Skullder’s Ire

The Oculus

The Stone of Jordan

Titan’s Revenge

Vampire Gaze

War Traveler

If you want to squeeze out even more loot from the Durance of Hate Level 3, there are a few more ways to do it.

For starters, the Council Members that you find at the entrance can be killed to get some great loot. They are pretty strong though, so you’ll need a hefty character to take them down.

You can also travel to the top left of your map to find a Super Chest. This chest has a chance of giving you a bunch of Rare items and High Runes.

And finally, when you’re fighting Mephisto, you can kill the two Racks that are on either side of them to get some more decent loot.