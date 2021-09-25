One of the classic and most used combinations of abilities in Diablo 2 Resurrected is the combination of Ice and Fire for the Sorceress class, which goes by the Diablo 2 Resurrected Meteor/Frozen Orb Sorceress Build.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Meteor/Frozen Orb Sorceress Build

In this guide, we will list the Meteor/Frozen Orb build for the Sorceress class with tips on what gear to choose, what abilities to invest skill points on, and what are the advantages of this build.

One of the major drawbacks of the Sorceress class was her inability to bear against resistance immunities and low synergy count. And that still is the case with many of the Sorceress Builds.

But, with the help of Meteor and Frozen Orb, the Sorceress class can now utilize the synergy count and hold tough against resistance immunities. Using both of these will give the Sorceress class more power and enough skill points to use on Meteor skills.

You will be able to handle any monster in the game with little to no effort using the Meteor/Frozen Orb build; which also means faster Sorceress Leveling! This build is also considered one of the best builds to use in PvP mode.

You can also check out our Blizzard Sorceress Build, which is a beast in and of itself.

Let’s begin the Meteor/Frozen Orb build with stats and attributes:

Attributes Distribution

Since this build is Mana-based and not Life-based, we will spend most of the points on the Energy attribute to get the most out of the mana.

Strength: Enough to wear the gear.

Dexterity: Enough to wear the gear.

Vitality: 209

Energy: Spend the rest of the points here.

Skills

Telekinesis & Energy Shield (Maxed Out)

You need to max out both Telekinesis and Energy Shield because of the combination of both skills.

When the hits you receive by the enemies are absorbed by the Energy Shield, these hits are then take away your Mana instead of depleting your health. This makes your Sorceress class invincible against the enemies.

Meteor (Maxed Out)

This skill is the second most useful skill that you need to invest skill points in for this build. Meteor is going to be the main damage dealer skill with its ability to summon meteor showers at the enemies that will cause all types of problems for them.

Ice Bolt (Maxed Out)

Ice Bolt creates bolts of ice that when thrown at the enemies, makes them move slow in speed and take away some of their health.

Frozen Orb (Maxed Out)

Frozen Orb is an A-tier skill for the Sorceress class that uses magical powers to create a globe around the enemies that throws ice bolts at them.

Frozen Armor (+1)

For a defensive build like this one, Frozen Armor is a must-have skill. It increases your defense against enemy attacks and freezes them if they hit you.

Shiver Armor (+1)

It does the same job as the Frozen Armor skill.

Frost Nova (+1)

This is an AoE skill that creates a ring of ice around the enemies and slows them down while dealing damage.

Ice Blast (+1)

Same as the Frost Nova Skill.

Blizzard (+1)

Summons a storm of ice that damage your enemies by throwing ice at them.

Glacial Spike (+1)

Throws an ice comet at the targeted area that damages any enemies in its vicinity.

Best Gear for Frozen Orb Sorceress in Diablo 2 Resurrected

To get the gear that we have listed for this build, you will have to grind a lot and look for the weapons, armors, shields, and much more stuff throughout the runs to collect them.

Weapon

The weapon of choice for our build is Death’s Fathom.

It gives you 50 out of 50 Durability and 30 to 50 Single-Hand Damage.

+3 to Sorceress Skill Levels

+20% faster cast rate

+40% fire and lightning resistance

Weapon #2

The second weapon or the main weapon to use without the shield is the Call To Arms weapon.

It gives you 30 out of 30 Durability

+1 to All Skills

Prevents monsters to heal

+290% Enhanced Damage

+40% increased attack speed

Armor

For the armor, we have chosen the Chains of Honor.

It gives you 60 out of 69 Durability.

+2 to all skills

+86% Enhanced Defense

+20 to Strength

Helmet

We have chosen the Nightwing’s Veil helmet that fits well with the armor.

It gives you 36 out of 40 Durability.

+2 to all skills

+20 to Dexterity

+120% Enhanced Defense

Shield

Our favorite choice of the shield is the Spirit shield. The reason to choose this shield is:

It gives you 85 out of 98 Durability.

+2 to all skills

+22 to Vitality

+35% Cold, Poison, and Lightning resistance.

Gloves

For the gloves, we have made the choice of choosing the Chance Guards gloves.

It gives you 16 out of 16 Durability.

+26 to Attack Rating

+15 to Defense

+30% to Enhanced Defense

Ring

The Stone of Jordan is the ring of our choice.

+1 to all skills

+20 to Mana

+1-12 Lightning Damage

+26% Maximum Mana increase

Belt

The belt of choice for this build is the Nightsmoke Belt.

It gives you 8 out of 16 Durability.

+50% Enhanced Defense

+20 to Mana

+2 Damage Reduction

Boots

For the boots, we have chosen the War Traveler boots.

It gives you 13 out of 48 Durability.

+190% Enhanced Defense

+10 to Vitality and Strength

+40% slower stamina drain

Amulet

Mara’s Kaleidoscope is our amulet of choice by far.