Diablo 2 Resurrected Mephisto Boss Guide

There are bosses at the end of every act in Diablo 2 Resurrected that you have to defeat in order to progress to the next act. One such boss, Mephisto, appears at the end of Act 3. In this guide, we’ll be showing you everything you need to know about the Diablo 2 Resurrected Mephisto Boss Fight.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Mephisto Boss

In this guide, we will teach you the basics of how to fight the Mephisto boss, along with a few tips and tricks to make the fight easier.

Mephisto is the brother of Diablo and Baal that appears in the final section of Act 3. He was trapped inside the Soulstone from which he was freed by the help of priests.

Mephisto is one of the easiest monsters to defeat in Diablo 2 and drops the best loot for players, making him a popular choice for “Monster Runs” in the game.

Stats

Following are the stats for Mephisto at every difficultly level:

Normal

Required Level: 26

Boss Health: 6036

Experience Points Earned: 10718

Nightmare

Required Level: 59

Boss Health: 74547

Experience Points Earned: 240504

Hell

Required Level: 87

Boss Health: 94320

Experience Points Earned: 1148886

Mephisto’s Attacks

Mephisto engages in face-to-face combat, as well as cast magic spells on his enemies. Following are the magic spells that the boss will cast on you during the boss fight:

Lightning (1-390 DMG) – Throws lightning bolts at you.

Poison Cloud (66-164 DMG) – Creates a poison cloud around himself that deals damage if you get exposed to it.

Iceball (44-270 DMG) – Throws ice balls that deal physical and cold damage over time.

Frost Nova (40-200 DMG) – ???

Charged Bolt (1-194 DMG) – Charges his lightning bolts to deal extra damage.

Mephisto’s Weaknesses

Mephisto is weak to Poison the most whereas, physical attacks don’t work well against him.

Below are the stats for elemental type damage given to the boss in every difficulty level:

Normal

Fire: 33

Cold: 25

Poison: 50

Light: 33

Magical: 0

Physical: 0

Nightmare

Fire: 50

Cold: 25

Poison: 50

Light: 50

Magical: 0

Physical: 0

Hell

Fire: 75

Cold: 75

Poison: 75

Light: 75

Magical: 50

Physical: 20

How to Defeat Mephisto in D2 Resurrected

Since Mephisto is immune to every physical attack, it is better to engage in a ranged fight against him instead of going face to face.

However, there is a simple trick that you can use against him to cheat the system. When the fight starts, make him chase you towards the Blood Moat.

Run to the edge of it and make sure the boss follows you there. Once the boss is on the edge of the Blood moat, run towards the open area that you went past at the start of the level.

In the open area, Mephisto will not be able to chase you there. Now, you can shoot arrows, cast spells, throw anything you have in your hand at him. He will be able to see you but cannot deal any damage to you.

Keep dealing damage to him and the fight will be over within two to three minutes. This is the best trick that most of the speedrunners use when fighting against Mephisto.

Mephisto gives players the best quality loot, which is the reason he is the favorite boss to fight against for most speedrunners.

Loot Drops

Mephisto has great loot available for early-game. You’ll be getting different rewards based on the game’s difficulty.

Normal

Sigon’s Shelter

Isenhart’s Parry

Milabrega’s Diadem

Iratha’s Coil

Nightmare

Husoldal Evo

Lycander’s Flank

Blackhand Key

Lava Gout

M’avina’s Icy Clutch

War Traveler

Aldur’s Advance

Snowclash

Wilhelm’s Pride

The Atlantean

The Minotaur

Trang-Oul’s Wing

Bartuc’s Cut-Throat

Herald of Zakarum

Vampire Gaze

Natalya’s Totem

The Oculus

Gerke’s Sanctuary

Tal Rasha’s Lidless Eye

Skullder’s Ire

Magewrath

Guillaume’s Face

Demon Machine

Todesfaelle Flamme

Valkyrie Wing

Arreat’s Face

Swordguard

Homunculus

The Gavel of Pain

Goldstrike Arch

Guardian Angel

Immortal King’s Detail

Thundergod’s Vigor

Immortal King’s Pillar

Hellmouth

Gore Rider

Immortal King’s Forge

Hell