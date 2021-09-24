Diablo 2 Resurrected EXP And Power Leveling Guide

In this comprehensive guide, we will be talking about Leveling in Diablo 2 Resurrected. We will be explaining the EXP system in the game, how Level scaling works, how to Level up quickly, and what are some of the best grinding spots for each Level in the game.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Leveling

Diablo 2 Resurrected is a complex game with a lot of different mechanics and factors at play. You have to figure out which monsters will drop more EXP and how you can level up your character faster, as well as how to tackle high-level enemies.

We will be helping you throughout all of those things and make it so understanding the mechanics of the game becomes very easy for you. First, we will be talking about how Leveling and EXP gain work in the game.

Leveling and EXP gain

In Diablo 2, killing monsters drops experience points which can be collected to level up your character but how much experience you gain from killing a monster will vary based on these factors:

Game’s Difficulty. ( Higher difficulties drop more EXP points)

The Level of your character. ( Each Level has a set percentage of EXP boost applied to it)

The difference between your character’s Level and the area you are grinding in will also affect your EXP gains.

Playing solo or with a group of friends will also affect how much EXP you gain per monster.

EXP Scaling

The amount of EXP you gain keeps changing regularly as you level up in Diablo 2 Resurrected. This is largely dependent on the difference between your character’s Level and the world level you are grinding in.

You will always gain the maximum amount of EXP if the level difference between your character and the monsters is less than 5.

After that, the game incurs penalties on the percentage of EXP you can gain depending on the level difference. These penalties differ based on your character’s level.

So, the rules for a character between levels 1 to 25 will be different than those for a character between levels 25 to 69 and so on.

We will be listing the exact EXP gains for each level group below:

EXP percentage between Level 1 to 25

10 Levels or more: 5% EXP

9 Levels: 15% EXP

8 Levels: 36% EXP

7 Levels: 68% EXP

6 Levels: 88% EXP

1 to 5 Levels: 100% EXP

-5 to 0 Levels: 100% EXP

-6 Levels: 81% EXP

-7 Levels: 62% EXP

-8 Levels: 43% EXP

-9 Levels: 24% EXP

-10 Levels or less: 5% EXP

EXP percentage between Level 25 to 69

-6 Levels: 81% EXP

-7 Levels: 62% EXP

-8 Levels: 43% EXP

-9 Levels: 24% EXP

-10 Levels or less: 5% EXP

EXP percentage between Level 70 to 99

Level 70: 95.31% EXP

Level 71: 90.63% EXP

Level 72: 85.94% EXP

Level 73: 81.25% EXP

Level 74: 76.56% EXP

Level 75: 71.88% EXP

Level 76: 67.19% EXP

Level 77: 62.50% EXP

Level 78: 57.81% EXP

Level 79: 53.13% EXP

Level 80: 48.44% EXP

Level 81: 43.75% EXP

Level 82: 39.06% EXP

Level 83: 34.38% EXP

Level 84: 29.69% EXP

Level 85: 25.00% EXP

Level 86: 18.75% EXP

Level 87: 14.06% EXP

Level 88: 10.55% EXP

Level 89: 7.91% EXP

Level 90: 5.96% EXP

Level 91: 4.49% EXP

Level 92: 3.42% EXP

Level 93: 2.54% EXP

Level 94: 1.95% EXP

Level 95: 1.46% EXP

Level 96: 1.07% EXP

Level 97: 0.78% EXP

Level 98: 0.59% EXP

As you can see, the game keeps increasing the EXP gain penalties as you level up, making leveling up quite difficult as you reach higher levels. This is done to make the game more grind-y.

EXP Scaling in Multiplayer

EXP Scaling in Diablo 2 Resurrected works differently when you are playing with your friends. The total EXP you gain from killing a monster increases by 35%, and the total gained EXP will be evenly divided among all of the party members.

There are a few other things to keep in mind while partying up in Diablo 2, which include the fact that only the teammates who are within 2 screens of a slain monster will get EXP for it and all other EXP penalties for both low and high-level characters still apply here.

Best Locations for Leveling Up

Different locations in D2 Resurrected are suited for leveling up your character to a certain point, and we will be telling you about all of the best locations to help you level up your character from Level 1 to 99.

Level 1 to 15 : Tristram

: Tristram Level 15 to 24 : Tal Rasha’s Tomb

: Tal Rasha’s Tomb Level 24 : Ancients (Normal)

: Ancients (Normal) Level 25 to 40 : Bal and Chaos Sanctuary

: Bal and Chaos Sanctuary Level 40 : Ancients (Nightmare)

: Ancients (Nightmare) Level 41 to 60 : Bal and Chaos Sanctuary (Nightmare)

: Bal and Chaos Sanctuary (Nightmare) Level 60 : Ancients (Hell)

: Ancients (Hell) Level 61 to 99: Bal and Chaos Sanctuary (Hell)

These are some of the best places suited for leveling up quickly in their respective level ranges.