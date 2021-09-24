Diablo 2 Resurrected EXP And Power Leveling Guide

In this comprehensive guide, we will be talking about Leveling in Diablo 2 Resurrected. We will be explaining the EXP system in the game, how Level scaling works, how to Level up quickly, and what are some of the best grinding spots for each Level in the game.
Diablo 2 Resurrected Leveling
Diablo 2 Resurrected is a complex game with a lot of different mechanics and factors at play. You have to figure out which monsters will drop more EXP and how you can level up your character faster, as well as how to tackle high-level enemies.
We will be helping you throughout all of those things and make it so understanding the mechanics of the game becomes very easy for you. First, we will be talking about how Leveling and EXP gain work in the game.
Leveling and EXP gain
In Diablo 2, killing monsters drops experience points which can be collected to level up your character but how much experience you gain from killing a monster will vary based on these factors:
- Game’s Difficulty. ( Higher difficulties drop more EXP points)
- The Level of your character. ( Each Level has a set percentage of EXP boost applied to it)
- The difference between your character’s Level and the area you are grinding in will also affect your EXP gains.
- Playing solo or with a group of friends will also affect how much EXP you gain per monster.
EXP Scaling
The amount of EXP you gain keeps changing regularly as you level up in Diablo 2 Resurrected. This is largely dependent on the difference between your character’s Level and the world level you are grinding in.
You will always gain the maximum amount of EXP if the level difference between your character and the monsters is less than 5.
After that, the game incurs penalties on the percentage of EXP you can gain depending on the level difference. These penalties differ based on your character’s level.
So, the rules for a character between levels 1 to 25 will be different than those for a character between levels 25 to 69 and so on.
We will be listing the exact EXP gains for each level group below:
EXP percentage between Level 1 to 25
- 10 Levels or more: 5% EXP
- 9 Levels: 15% EXP
- 8 Levels: 36% EXP
- 7 Levels: 68% EXP
- 6 Levels: 88% EXP
- 1 to 5 Levels: 100% EXP
- -5 to 0 Levels: 100% EXP
- -6 Levels: 81% EXP
- -7 Levels: 62% EXP
- -8 Levels: 43% EXP
- -9 Levels: 24% EXP
- -10 Levels or less: 5% EXP
EXP percentage between Level 25 to 69
- -6 Levels: 81% EXP
- -7 Levels: 62% EXP
- -8 Levels: 43% EXP
- -9 Levels: 24% EXP
- -10 Levels or less: 5% EXP
EXP percentage between Level 70 to 99
- Level 70: 95.31% EXP
- Level 71: 90.63% EXP
- Level 72: 85.94% EXP
- Level 73: 81.25% EXP
- Level 74: 76.56% EXP
- Level 75: 71.88% EXP
- Level 76: 67.19% EXP
- Level 77: 62.50% EXP
- Level 78: 57.81% EXP
- Level 79: 53.13% EXP
- Level 80: 48.44% EXP
- Level 81: 43.75% EXP
- Level 82: 39.06% EXP
- Level 83: 34.38% EXP
- Level 84: 29.69% EXP
- Level 85: 25.00% EXP
- Level 86: 18.75% EXP
- Level 87: 14.06% EXP
- Level 88: 10.55% EXP
- Level 89: 7.91% EXP
- Level 90: 5.96% EXP
- Level 91: 4.49% EXP
- Level 92: 3.42% EXP
- Level 93: 2.54% EXP
- Level 94: 1.95% EXP
- Level 95: 1.46% EXP
- Level 96: 1.07% EXP
- Level 97: 0.78% EXP
- Level 98: 0.59% EXP
As you can see, the game keeps increasing the EXP gain penalties as you level up, making leveling up quite difficult as you reach higher levels. This is done to make the game more grind-y.
EXP Scaling in Multiplayer
EXP Scaling in Diablo 2 Resurrected works differently when you are playing with your friends. The total EXP you gain from killing a monster increases by 35%, and the total gained EXP will be evenly divided among all of the party members.
There are a few other things to keep in mind while partying up in Diablo 2, which include the fact that only the teammates who are within 2 screens of a slain monster will get EXP for it and all other EXP penalties for both low and high-level characters still apply here.
Best Locations for Leveling Up
Different locations in D2 Resurrected are suited for leveling up your character to a certain point, and we will be telling you about all of the best locations to help you level up your character from Level 1 to 99.
- Level 1 to 15: Tristram
- Level 15 to 24: Tal Rasha’s Tomb
- Level 24: Ancients (Normal)
- Level 25 to 40: Bal and Chaos Sanctuary
- Level 40: Ancients (Nightmare)
- Level 41 to 60: Bal and Chaos Sanctuary (Nightmare)
- Level 60: Ancients (Hell)
- Level 61 to 99: Bal and Chaos Sanctuary (Hell)
These are some of the best places suited for leveling up quickly in their respective level ranges.