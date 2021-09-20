For Diablo 2, you sure to do need lots of magical runes and good items. To do so, just playing the game isn’t enough, and you need to farm for the items. So, here are some of the best ways and tips for farming items in Diablo 2 Resurrected.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Farming Tips

Loot is everything in Diablo 2 Resurrected and finding efficient ways to quickly get the best possible loot has always been the major goal for players.

That compulsive need to acquire the best gear, runes and money has prompted us to compile some highly useful tips to improve your farming methods in D2 Resurrected.

Keep in mind that these loot farming areas for Diablo 2 Resurrected mentioned below are pretty much pointless if you don’t take the time out to properly invest in Magic Find for your characters.

Before embarking on this journey, try to get your hands on some Set items that can boost your Magic Find considerably as mentioned below

Angelic Halo (ring) + 2 other Angelic set items provide a 50% bonus to MF

Tancred’s Weird (amulet) + 1 other Tancred’s set item provide a 78% bonus to MF

Ist rune provides 30% MF bonus when socketed

Secret Cow Level

The first farming area we recommend is the famous Secret Cow level and is one of the best spots to farm runes and great items.

The enemies here are in very high density, so you can easily clear them out by AoE attacks. They have minimal gear and are not a huge problem. Additionally, since the better ones are stronger, you can easily isolate them and farm them.

The Pits

The Pits are found in Tamoe Highland in Act 1 you can get here by taking the Outer Cloister and following the road till you get to the fork.

Lots of monsters spawn here with low health points and you can easily kill and farm them.

There are two levels of the Pits, and you will find around 8 to 12 champions in between them. the area is perfect for all classes to farm.

River of Flame and Chaos Sanctuary

River of Flame s a very good place to farm. The area has a handful of unique monsters and champions that can be farmed. This is also true for Chaos Sanctuary, one of the most famous farming spots in Diablo 2.

Chaos Sanctuary has Unique Monsters that are very easy to farm and the items dropped here are also exceptional.

It’s best to go to these areas with exceptional fire and lightning resistance, and without any of these attacks as almost all enemies here are resistant to these.

Act 2-4

Act 2 tombs are a lucrative place to find lots of decent drops. This is followed by the Lower Kurast in Act 3 where you get decent XP and quickly.

In these areas, you can also look around The Council and Mephisto but these are more difficult so go when you are confident you can farm them.

Mephisto has a considerably large loot table and you can easily get a lot of excellent gear here and very quickly too.