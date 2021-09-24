Diablo 2 Resurrected Failed to Authenticate Error, Servers Issues and Fixes

This guide covers the fixes to the errors that one might experience while playing Diablo 2 Resurrected. We will explain the solutions to some of the most common errors that you might be facing in the game to help you fix them immediately.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Errors and Fixes

There are a number of errors that players are facing in Diablo 2 Resurrected which can be easily fixed by following the troubleshooting steps we’ve noted below.

Diablo 2 Failed to Authenticate

This error usually occurs due to high traffic on the server. To fix this issue, try the following steps.

Check if any updates are pending.

Verify the files using the Battle.net app.

Restart the game

Restart the system and check the internet connection. Also, double-check the firewall.

Check if the servers are down. If this is the case, then wait for a while and re-launch the game again.

If all of the above fails, then try uninstalling the game and reinstalling it again.

Game Crashing

Some players are finding that Diablo 2 Resurrected is crashing after they launch it. One of the reasons this error occurs is if you have an outdated system or set of drivers.

To fix this issue, you need to have a system with the requirements mentioned below.

OS : Windows 10

: Windows 10 CPU : Intel Core i3-3250 or AMD FX-4350

: Intel Core i3-3250 or AMD FX-4350 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7850

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7850 Drive Space: 30GB

These are the minimum requirements for playing in 720p. If you want to play in 1080p, then the system should meet the following requirements.

OS : Windows 10

: Windows 10 CPU : Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

: Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 RAM : 16GB

: 16GB GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Drive Space: 30GB

To upgrade your drivers follow the steps mentioned below.

Press Windows + R.

Now, type DxDiag and select the OK option.

Next, chose the Device option under the Display Tab. here you will see the name of the video card and the manufacturer.

Now, open the website of the manufacturer of the driver to get the latest version.

Doing the above should fix the issue. If the issue still persists, then you can try to reinstall the game, check your internet connection and firewall, and restart your PC.

Online Authentication Not Responding

If the game is not responding online, then it might be some server-side issue due to the large traffic of the newly released game. To fix this issue, you need to close the application and restart after a few minutes.

Game Performance and FPS Issues

If you are facing this issue, then try the following steps.

Make sure your system meets the requirements for the game mentioned above as well.

Make sure you set the priority of the game to high. To do so, follow the steps below

Task Manager / “Details” tab / find and right-click Diablo II: Resurrected.exe / Select Priority / Choose High

Play the game in full screen instead of playing in Windowed mode.

Try to lower Graphics Settings and resolution.

Black Screen Error

This issue causes a black screen to appear when the players start D2 Resurrected. This mostly happens while playing online.

To fix this issue either try playing in offline mode, or reboot the game. If the issue persists, then contact Blizzard support. They can surely address the server-side issues.

Character Creation Error

Some players are unable to create the characters in Diablo 2 Resurrected. Also, some players are told that the character they are creating already exists in the game.

In a recent statement, the developers have acknowledged this issue and said that the servers are being repaired.

You can temporarily try restarting the game. Once the developers will repair the servers, then you will no longer face this issue.

Missing or Deleted Character Error

Sometimes, players can’t find their character after creating it. Also, an error message appears that the character data isn’t accessible.

This error occurs due to huge traffic on the server. To fix this issue, disconnect from the servers and reload the game.

Server Crashing Error

This error causes the forceful exit of the players from the game. Again this occurs due to heavy load on the servers.

To fix this issue, you can try playing in offline mode. If the issue persists, then contact Blizzard support. They can surely rectify the server side issues.

We hope that this guide helps fix all the errors, so you can experience the best gameplay without any disruption.