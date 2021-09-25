The Blessed Hammer Paladin build, lovingly dubbed Hammerdin, is a very popular Paladin build in D2. In this guide, we try to cover everything that you need to know to get the Blessed Hammer Paladin build up and running in Diablo 2 Resurrected.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Blessed Hammer Paladin Build

This build mainly revolves around the Blessed Hammer skill. Overall, It is very good at almost everything in the game and will provide you with a lot of versatility throughout.

When using the Blessed Hammer skill, note that it always spawns on your left shoulder. So, you should teleport right before enemies to hit them quickly. You should get the full effect of Concentration Aura which will allow you to hit the enemies really hard.

Your belt should be equipped with 3 healing Potions and 1 Mana Potion on runs. But if you have 2 of both of them then it is also good. You don’t need a huge number of mana potions if you have the right setup.

Don’t worry if you encounter a magic-resistant enemy, your weaponry should be enough to deal with it.

Your block chance should be maximum if you’ve followed the build correctly. However, if you start to run, your block chance actually falls by 1/3rd. So, try to stand your ground to block most incoming attacks

This build is mainly for the PVE but it is not a bad choice for PVP either. You just have to make sure to not spam too many Blessed Hammers at once and keep moving.

Stat Priority

Strength

A total of 103 strength is recommended to equip some of the heaviest endgame gear. This strength allows you to meet the requirements for Enigma Archon Plate, a particularly great set of armor.

Dexterity

A dexterity of 130 -170 is enough to reach 75% Block, which is the maximum. Investing enough points in this to reach the maximum block is essential for the build.

Your Holy Shield skill will help you reach this maximum earlier on, so you have more points reserved for other attributes.

Vitality

Vitality is essentially your life pool and so is very important for tanking. Every free point should be allocated to vitality when you’ve maxed out the strength requirements for your equipment.

The ratio of point distribution between Vitality and Dexterity should be around 5:3 to keep you alive.

Energy

Firstly, you shouldn’t be wasting any points on getting mana. In the other half of the game, your mana issues will be resolved so no need to worry about that.

There are a lot of mana potions available so 0 energy is not a bad thing here.

Skills

Spend 1 point on all the prerequisites and then move to the second skill.

Blessed Hammer

This is the main attack (and general focus) of the build, with the potential to deal a great amount of damage at higher levels. You are advised to spend 20 points on it.

Vigor

This skill is not used directly, but the synergy it provides to the blessed hammer is very useful. It will provide 14% magic damage per level you will have to max out this skill. 20 points to the vigor is a good investment.

Blessed Aim

Max out this skill as well with the 20 points as it will also provide useful synergy for Blessed Hammer.

Concentration

This is your main aura, and it will increase the amount of damage you do as well. Your chances of being interrupted during the attack are also lower by using this skill. 20 points to it is a good choice.

Holy Shield

This skill provides you with a lot of sustainability because of its defensive nature. It is a good choice for each Paladin build. 20 points should be spent on Holy Shield as well.

Best Gear for Blessed Paladin ‘Hammerdin’ Build

Weapon

The Heart of Oak along with the Spirit Runeword is the best with little investment. Wizard Spike is a good alternative in the beginning but aim for that Heart of Oak.

Shield

For the Blessed Hammer Paladin, during the end game, the Herald of Zakarum is the best available shield. Spirit Runeword is also available in the shield like the weapon slot. This will double the value of Tal, Thul, Ort and Amn Runes at the start.

With +2 to Combat skills and +2 to the Paladin Skills you will get a +4 to the Blessed Hammer, your primary skill. Moreover, you will get a lot of defensive stats from the shield.

Helmet

Just like any other equipment in the game, the Helmet is also very important to have. For Hammerdin, the Harlequin Crest is the best Helmet available till now and nothing even comes close to that.

Body Armor

Just like other equipment, body armor is also very important. For Hammerdin build the best body armor is Skin of the Vipermagi. It will provide you with +all skills, resistance, and Faster Cast Rate.

If you don’t have Enigma this is the best Chest piece you have. Enigma will be there with most of the best equipment pieces and provide you with its unique ability to teleport.

Gloves

Gloves are important for faster cast rate and for the Blessed Hammer Paladin, the Trang-Oul’s Claws and Magefist are the ones available. They both will provide you with a 20% faster Cast Rate.

Both of these are pretty much equal but Trang-Oul’s has a 30% Cold Resist which makes it a little better than the Magefist.

Boots

Hammerdin is always looking for a faster run, resistance, and any MF you can pick. One of the best boots you can find in the Hammerdin boots is Sandstorm Trek. However, they don’t offer much MF and so a decent alternative is War Traveler that because of the MF you get with them.

Amulet

A good rare Amulet is everything that you need in the Hammerdin Build. A Rare Amulet will provide you with + Paladin Skills, MF, and Resistances.

In the later part of the game, Mara’s Kaleidoscope is the best Amulet better than any other Rare Amulet in Diablo 2 Resurrected. It is best because of the +2 All Skills and +20-30 All Resistances.

Rings

In the Hammerdin build and all other builds the best ring is the Raven Frost which is necessary for Diablo 2: Resurrected. But for the second ring slot, you will have a few options available.

The available option for you is on the second slot are the Slot of Jordan and Bil-Kathos’ Wedding Band. Or you can go away with the Faster Cast Rate with a Rare Ring.

Belt

For the belt, you don’t have many of the choices in the Hammerdin Build. For the belt, they have an option of Arachnid Mesh with + All Skills, +20% Faster Cast Rate. This is very good for this Blessed Hammer Paladin Build.