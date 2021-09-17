Paladin is one of the seven classes in Diablo 2 Resurrected and arguably the most reliable one. In this Diablo 2 Resurrected Paladin Builds guide, we will be getting you up to speed with some of the best Paladin Builds in D2R.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Paladin Builds

Given that you play your cards right, the Paladin class in Diablo 2 Resurrected is quite handy for both PvE and PvM.

Talking about Paladin’s skill tree, its combat is mainly based on various types of melee attacks.

Apart from that, there are also some effective magic and shield attacks in its arsenal. Some of the most effective combat skills include Fist of the Heavens, Zeal, and Holy Shield.

As for its offensive and defensive auras, the former provides different types of boosts to attack types and damage types, whereas the latter allow Paladin to defend himself against the opponent’s attacks as well heal himself.

Some of Paladin’s best offensive auras are Holy Fire, Concentration, and Blessed Aim. Whereas for defensive auras, definitely consider having Resist Cod, Resist Lightning, Resist Fire, and Redemption at your disposal.

Depending on the playstyle you prefer as well as your level, you can craft various builds for the Paladin Class.

In our D2 Resurrected guide below, which details three different Paladin builds, factoring in both PvE and dueling, that you can opt for depending on the phase of the game you’re in.

So, let’s get started!

Early Game Paladin Build

If you are just starting out in the game, this Paladin build is designed just for you. Nothing in this build will be too difficult for you to handle.

It is based on providing attacking boosts, especially fire damage, as well as reduced damage – all the things that you particularly require early on in the game.

Skill Tree

Here are the desired auras and skills for our early game Paladin’s build:

Offensive Auras

Holy Fire +10: Add fire damage to the Paladin’s attacks and also deals some fire damage to every monster in range.

Combat Skills

Zeal +10 : Provides a considerable boost to attack speed, attack rating, and damage.

: Provides a considerable boost to attack speed, attack rating, and damage. Sacrifice +2: Provides a considerable boost to Paladin’s attack rating and damage.

Attribute Distribution

For attributes, we have prioritized strength. The overall distribution should look something like this:

Strength: 25 points

Dexterity – Enough points to use gear

Vitality: Remaining points

Energy: Base

Gear

Here are the gear items that you should opt for this early game build:

Armor: Stealth

Helm: Cap of Balance

Belt: Belt

Shield: Superior Targe

Gloves: Leather Gloves

Boots: Grim Brogues Light Plated Boots

Weapon: Isenhart’s Lightbrand Broad Sword

Rings: Steel Ring of Chance, Steel Ring of Health

Amulet: Serpent’s Amulet of Dexterity

Battle Hammer Paladin

This Battle Hammer Paladin build is ideal for players in the mid or late phases of the game. It generally focuses on building stamina and boosting attack damage to over 13000.

To achieve the required effect, it combines Blessed Hammer with other similar skills, auras, stats, and auras.

Skill Tree

Here are the desired auras and skills for Battle Hammer Paladin build.

Defensive Auras

Vigor +20 (Max): Boosts the running speed, maximum stamina, as well as stamina regeneration rate for Paladin and his entire party.

Offensive Auras

Blessed Aim +20 (Max) : Greatly enhances the attack rating of Paladin and his entire party.

: Greatly enhances the attack rating of Paladin and his entire party. Concentration +20 (Max): Substantially enhances the physical damage of Paladin and his entire party.

Combat Skills

Holy Shield +20 (Max) : Boosts Paladin’s defensive rating, including his ability to block attacks.

: Boosts Paladin’s defensive rating, including his ability to block attacks. Blessed Hammer +20 (Max): A swirling hammer that can deal massive damage to enemies.

Attribute Distribution

For attributes, we have focused on strength and dexterity. You can see the overall distribution below:

Strength: Around 100 Points (depending upon the maximum available points)

Dexterity: Around 160-175 Points (depending upon your shield and the maximum available points)

Vitality: Rest of the Points

Energy: Base

Gear

For the gear, don the following items:

Armor: Enigma Archon Plate

Belt: Arachnid Mesh Spiderwes Sash

Helm: Harlequin Crest Shako

Amulet: Mara’s Kaleidoscope Amulet

Gloves: Magefist or Chance Guards (for Magic Find)

Shield: Herald of Zakarum or Spirit Shield

Boots: War Travelers, Sandstorm Treks

Weapon: Heart of the Oak

Weapon Switch: Call to Arms

Rings: Bone Coil Ring, Bone Touch Ring

Shocking Zealot Paladin

This is another one of our Paladin builds for mid or late-game. It can shock a monster with repeated strikes such that it won’t have the time to react.

To achieve the desired effect, this build focuses on strengthening your resistance against lightning, fire, and cold while incorporating the same elements in your offense.

Skill Tree

For the Shocking Zealot Paladin build, resort to the following auras and skills:

Defensive Auras

Resist Lightning +20 (Max) : Increases the lightning resistance of Paladin and his entire party.

: Increases the lightning resistance of Paladin and his entire party. Salvation +20 (Max): provides considerable resistance to fire, cold, and lightning to Paladin and his whole party.

Offensive Auras

Holy Shock +20 (Max) : adds lightning damage to Paladin’s attacks. Also, it causes Paladin to deal lightning damage to every monster in range.

: adds lightning damage to Paladin’s attacks. Also, it causes Paladin to deal lightning damage to every monster in range. Holy Freeze: +1: Deals cold damage and reduces the attack and movement speed of all enemies in range.

Combat Skills

Zeal +4 (Max) : Provide a considerable boost to damage, attack rating, and attack speed.

: Provide a considerable boost to damage, attack rating, and attack speed. Holy Shield +1: Greatly enhances the defensive rating of Paladin and also improves his odds of blocking attacks.

Attributes Distribution

For attributes, we have prioritized dexterity and strength. The overall distribution looks like this:

Strength: Around 100 Points

Dexterity: Around 170 Points

Vitality: Remaining Points

Energy: Base

Gear

Here are the recommended gear items that you should equip for Shocking Zealot Paladin build: