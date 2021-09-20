Diablo 2 Resurrected Best Magic Find Builds Guide

In Diablo 2, Magic Find is the chance you have of getting Magic Items as a drop. The number of Unique, Rare, and Set Items you find can be significantly increased by using Magic Find builds. In this guide, we have listed different Magic Find builds for you that you can use in Diablo 2 Resurrected.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Best Magic Find Builds

Below we will list some of the best Magic Find builds in D2 Resurrected, what advantages they provide, and their drawbacks as well.

Trapsin Build

Trapsin build utilizes the Assassin character class. Trapsin is a really good pit farmer, which will allow you to clear pits of enemies very easily.

The Trapsin build will also act as a tank, meaning that the defense of the character will be really high, allowing you to clear the pits without worrying about getting killed.

Her combination of fire blast, lighting traps, and infinity mercenary will allow her to easily deal with pit enemies. Her speed of clearing the pits is the main reason she is a good Magic Find build, as killing more enemies means more chance of getting a rare item drop.

Trapsin, however, requires a high amount of Mana to keep outputting her attacks. She is also only viable in pit areas and won’t perform that well in other areas such as Chaos dungeons etc.

Wind Druid Build

The Wind Druid is another good tank build that is able to Magic Find in multiple locations. It is also a tanky build, and his tornado attacks deal physical damage to the enemies, and the cyclones deal cold damage.

This will allow you to kill enemies at a higher rate meaning more chance of getting a Unique item drop.

The Wind Druid has a high elemental absorb, high power bear summons, and massive Vitality pool as well. However, like the Trapsin, it requires expensive weapons and drains Mana quicker.

It is also not as feasible in Chaos dungeon compared to some other builds in the list.

Poison Necro

The Pit Running Poison Necro is a really good Magic Finding build.

It excels at all levels of difficulty and is really efficient at Magic Find. Its attacks have a really great area of effect, and Poison Necro is especially powerful in Pit dungeons.

Poison Necro’s AoE also has corpse explosions which speed up the killing of enemies, translating to higher Magic Find %. However, just like the first 2 builds, Poison Necro is also an expensive build to set up.

It is also the most efficient in Pit areas, with the efficiency falling down in Chaos dungeons and other areas.

Hammer Paladin

The Hammer Paladin is a staple Magic Find build in Diablo 2, and it has its reasons for being one as well. It is one of the few builds that can Magic Find efficiently in all the different areas.

The Hammer Paladin has high defensive and a large vitality pool and can output really high magic damage to the enemies.

The Hammer Paladin is also a great Magic Find build because there are only a few areas in the game which have high immunity to Magic damage. However, the Hammer Paladin can get a bit boring to play because of its simple attacks.

Blizzard Sorcerers

The Blizzard Sorcerer is one of, if not the best, Magic Find build in Diablo 2. The reason being is that she can match other builds without requiring expensive equipment. It can stack a high % of Magic Find, and her attacks have a really good Area of effect.

Another of her advantages is that she is not dependent on room words like affinity, which are only available in certain areas.

She can also Magic Find efficiently in all the different areas. She is one of those builds which are feasible right from the start of the game up to the higher levels as well.