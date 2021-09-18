Diablo 2 Resurrected Assassin Builds Guides

Assassin is one of the most exciting classes that has been introduced in Diablo II: Lord of Destruction. In this guide, we will go through some of the most impactful Diablo 2 Resurrected Assassin Builds.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Assassin Builds

The Assassin is another expansion character that has been recently introduced into the game. She is a member of Vix-Jaq’taar, and her main goal is to hunt down the corrupted rogue sorcerers.

This class has a very precise set of skills, and therefore its builds can be generalized into three categories, Trap Assassins, Martial Artists, and Hybrids.

The Assassins were trained to fight without any magic, and therefore the primary skills and abilities they use to take down enemies include martial arts and traps.

Assassin is more impactful in PvP as compared to PvM. Although martial arts are one of the most prominent skills of this build, it can use its unique skills to take down massive monsters.

It has a fantastic set of abilities, weapons, and builds that only the Assassins can use. Following are some of the best weapons, skills, and builds for the Assassins class.

Traits and Abilities

To avoid being corrupted themselves, the Assassin class does not use magic directly. Instead, they make use of enchanted items to project elemental powers.

In addition, to stay corruption-free, they use the mortal body’s natural abilities, such as unarmed combat.

The Assassins have an immense amount of training when it comes to weapons.

Their exotic range of firearms, such as the sets of metal blades and claws that are wearable on the wrists, are swiftly incorporated into their martial arts, and with one of these weapons in each hand, Assassins can land a deadly double attack.

Assassins are highly skilled in unlocking even the most complicated locks, and this skill allows them to gain access to any chest or door without a key to open the lock.

Core Perks

A general rule for all the Assassin builds is to include specific critical skills that any player can use which are listed as core perks below.

Burst of Speed: The increase in attack and movement speed will be beneficial for the Assassin.

Weapon Block: The Assassins with dual wield claws can make great use of this skill as it provides a perfect chance to block an attack.

Tiger Strike: Even just one point invested in this skill can take you a long way as it will help you overcome stronger enemies.

Claw Mastery: With claw mastery, one can help increase the Attack Rating without wasting too many Dexterity points.

Blade Fury: It throws Shuriken, and once used with items and skills that add more damage, such as the Claw Mastery, it can be very impactful despite the attack rating issues.

Shadow Warrior: This allows you to have Shadow Warrior cast skills with skills or timers while you attack your enemies.

D2 Resurrected Best Assassin Builds

The Assassin builds generally fall under three categories; Trap Assassins, Martial Artists, and Hybrids. As the name suggests, the Trap Assassins are the assassins that have mastered the usage of the Traps skill tree.

Similarly, the Martial Artists specialize in the use of the Martial Arts skill set of Assassins. Lastly, the Hybrids work by mixing different skills from all of the skill trees for this class.

Let’s get into some of the Diablo 2 Resurrected Assassin Builds.

The Spider Sin – Whirlwind Assassin Build (PvP/PvM)

The Spider Assassin is one of the most devastating and deadly builds in Diablo II PvP. This build utilizes the Whirlwind skill, which the Chaos Runeword grants.

This build can be used for both PvP and PvM modes. The only drawback of this build is the limited number of claw-class weapons, making whirlwind a bit difficult.

Weapon Speed Modifier

This modifier is a glitch in the game which allows you to switch your primary weapon with your secondary weapon. This modifier helps you achieve the fastest breakpoint for whirlwind in the game, which is 4 frames.

Primary Skills

The skills that you need to max out for the Whirlwind Assassin build are mentioned below.

Dragon Talon

Venom

Claw Mastery

Secondary Skills

The skills that you don’t need to max out on for this build are mentioned below.

Burst of Speed

Dragon Flight

Fade

Death Sentry

Cloak of Shadows

Psychic Hammer/ Mind Blast

Weapon Block

Stats

This is how you should distribute your points in stats for the Assassin’s build.

Strength: Put enough points to use your gear. This will be around 130 points after gear bonuses.

Put enough points to use your gear. This will be around 130 points after gear bonuses. Dexterity: Enough to use your claws.

Enough to use your claws. Vitality: Put all of the remaining points.

Put all of the remaining points. Energy: don’t waste any of your points in the mana pool.

Gear

One of the breakpoints that you need to hit for this build is to have a 102% faster cast. Since we’re trying to achieve a whirlwind here, you’ll need to focus on skills that grant you more significant damage and impact upon hitting.

That means you’ll invest in skills and mods that contribute to a higher AR and attacking speed.

To achieve that, the following gear pieces will suffice.

Chaos Claw: In this category, the Chaos Claw is necessary for the build as it gives the assassin access to the whirlwind skill. It is ideal if this claw has valuable skills such as martial arts and shadow master skills.

In this category, the Chaos Claw is necessary for the build as it gives the assassin access to the whirlwind skill. It is ideal if this claw has valuable skills such as martial arts and shadow master skills. Suwayyah Base: The bases that you choose for your gear play a significant role in the performance. You’ll have to select the Suwayyah base for this build. This base has a vital damage output, it is one of the slower claws, and a little WSM will go a long way.

The bases that you choose for your gear play a significant role in the performance. You’ll have to select the Suwayyah base for this build. This base has a vital damage output, it is one of the slower claws, and a little WSM will go a long way. Lightning Sentry: +3 amount is desirable, along with a decent attack speed and the Fool’s Mod for a decent AR boost. You will also need a good amount of attack speed, usually around 30%. You can add other bonuses as well.

+3 amount is desirable, along with a decent attack speed and the Fool’s Mod for a decent AR boost. You will also need a good amount of attack speed, usually around 30%. You can add other bonuses as well. Runic Talons or Feral Claws: Runic Talons or Feral Claws are the ideal weapons that meet all of the requirements mentioned above. The trap damage that comes with these claws is another bonus that will help you in this build.

Runic Talons or Feral Claws are the ideal weapons that meet all of the requirements mentioned above. The trap damage that comes with these claws is another bonus that will help you in this build. The Amulet: As mentioned earlier, one of the breakpoints that you need to hit for this build is to have a 102% faster cast, to do this in combination with all of your other items, your Amulet will need at least 17% faster cast on it.

As mentioned earlier, one of the breakpoints that you need to hit for this build is to have a 102% faster cast, to do this in combination with all of your other items, your Amulet will need at least 17% faster cast on it. Enigma: Teleportation is essential to catch your opponents with this build. Therefore, Enigma is vital.

Teleportation is essential to catch your opponents with this build. Therefore, Enigma is vital. Trang-Oul’s claws: These claws give you a bonus on your poison skill damage, and with Venom, it’ll take you very far.

These claws give you a bonus on your poison skill damage, and with Venom, it’ll take you very far. Rings: These items are also an essential piece of the build. You’ll need two or more two rare rings with at least a 10% faster cast rate, along with other valuable attributes such as strength or Dexterity will also be beneficial.

These items are also an essential piece of the build. You’ll need two or more two rare rings with at least a 10% faster cast rate, along with other valuable attributes such as strength or Dexterity will also be beneficial. Boots: Shadow Dancers are the best option for the +2 to Shadow Disciplines that they grant us. They also boost up our damage with Venom, and additionally, they give us a faster hip recovery and a boost to Dexterity.

Elementalist Assassin Build (PvM)

The Elementalist Assassin Build comes under the Martial Arts category, and it is highly dependant on Martial art skills that deal with elemental damage.

Therefore, another name for this build is Phoenix Strike Assassin which comes from this build’s primary skill.

The damage inflicted by this skill isn’t dependant on the weapon because of its elemental nature. There is a massive list of basic attacks in this build, which results in a significant impact against immunity monsters.

Not only can you defeat groups of enemies, but you can also take down the single lethal monsters. This build is very sustainable thanks to the focus on vitality and low physical damage output.

Primary Skills

The primary skills that you should max out are the following:

Phoenix Strike

Fists of Fire

Claws of Thunder

Blades of Ice

You can invest more points into blades of ice for a better Phoenix Strike ice damage.

Secondary Skills

Here are some other skills that need points, but you don’t necessarily have to max them out.

Claw Mastery

Weapon Block

Burst of Speed

Fade

Psychic Hammer/Mind Blast

Cloak of Shadows

Stats

Following is the points distribution for the stats of this build.

Strength and Dexterity: Invest in both of these stats until you can afford your favourite clothing items.

Invest in both of these stats until you can afford your favourite clothing items. Vitality: Spend all of your remaining points in vitality.

Spend all of your remaining points in vitality. Energy: Don’t spend your point here.

Gear

These are the essential items you need in the Elementalist Build.

Helm: Vampire Gaze, Kira’s Guardian, Guillaume’s Face, and Tal Rasha’s Horadric Crest will provide you with a massive Resistance bonus, and they will also slow down the opponent. These gear pieces come with Dual Leech, which will help you slow down the opponent and attack them.

Vampire Gaze, Kira’s Guardian, Guillaume’s Face, and Tal Rasha’s Horadric Crest will provide you with a massive Resistance bonus, and they will also slow down the opponent. These gear pieces come with Dual Leech, which will help you slow down the opponent and attack them. Gloves: Dracul’s Grasp and Soul Drainer are the best choices for this build.

Dracul’s Grasp and Soul Drainer are the best choices for this build. Amulets: Mara’s Kaleidoscope, The Cat’s Eye , Highlord’s Wrath, and Metal grid are the best Amulets for this build. They provide you with an increased attack rating along with a good amount of resistance bonus.

Mara’s Kaleidoscope, The Cat’s Eye Highlord’s Wrath, and Metal grid are the best Amulets for this build. They provide you with an increased attack rating along with a good amount of resistance bonus. Rings: Stone of Jordan, Bul-Kathos’ Wedding Band, and Manald Heal come with Skill, Vitality and Mana-related bonuses.

Stone of Jordan, Bul-Kathos’ Wedding Band, and Manald Heal come with Skill, Vitality and Mana-related bonuses. Shield: Lidless Wall, Stormshield, Spirit, Rhyme, and Phoenix come with enhanced damage and resistance bonuses.

Lidless Wall, Stormshield, Spirit, Rhyme, and Phoenix come with enhanced damage and resistance bonuses. Weapon: Bartuc’s Cut-Throat, Jade Talon, Chaos, and Wind provide you with faster hit recovery, resistance bonus, and an increased attack speed, along with many other perks.

Bartuc’s Cut-Throat, Jade Talon, Chaos, and Wind provide you with faster hit recovery, resistance bonus, and an increased attack speed, along with many other perks. Belts: Verdungo’s Hearty Cord , Arachnid Mesh, and Nosferatu’s Coil help you increase your attack speed and slow down the opponent.

Verdungo’s Hearty Cord Arachnid Mesh, and Nosferatu’s Coil help you increase your attack speed and slow down the opponent. Body Armor: Duriel’s Shell, Chains of Honor, Enigma, Treachery, and Skullder’s Ire are the best armor choices that provide plus points to all skills.

Duriel’s Shell, Chains of Honor, Enigma, Treachery, and Skullder’s Ire are the best armor choices that provide plus points to all skills. Boots: Gore Riders come with a crushing blow and Deadly Strike.

Stormlash/ Fleshripper Kicksin (PvM/PvP)

Stormlash/Fleshripper Kicksin is another common Assassin build from the Martial Arts category, which can rapidly kill a single enemy or a large group of monsters.

This build is not the best for PvP, but you can improve it by investing in sustainability.

Primary Skills

The primary skills that you’ll need to max out on include the following.

Dragon Talon

Venom or Burst of Speed

Death Sentry

Secondary Skills

Following are the Secondary Skills required for this build.

Lightning Sentry

Dragon Flight

Fade

Cobra Strike

Claw Mastery

Weapon Block

Psychic Hammer/Mind Blast

Stats

The stats for the Kicksin build are mentioned below.

Strength and Dexterity: Invest in strength and Dexterity as much as your best gear requires.

Invest in strength and Dexterity as much as your best gear requires. Vitality: Place the majority portion of your points here.

Place the majority portion of your points here. Energy: Do not spend any points on your energy.

Gear

The central aspect of this build is to stack up on as much Crushing Blow and open moves as you can.

Deadly Strike does not work with kicks, and max damage charms do not work with kicks as well. Below, you’ll find essential gear for this build.