Dead Island 2 Challenges Guide

Dead Island 2 consists of a variety of challenges to complete. These challenges are a great way to gain tons of XP that will help you by providing a quick level-up. While you will have a chance to complete most of the challenges through your venture into the Dead Island 2 map, others are accessible after the completion of the main story.

With each challenge having its unique objectives, it is fair to say that completing challenges can be a bit tough in Dead Island 2. Today we will be walking you through all challenges in Dead Island 2 and how you can complete them.



All challenges in Dead Island 2

There are 84 challenges in Dead Island 2 distributed amongst six categories. Furthermore, each category has its objectives to complete. Below we have given all six categories with their respective challenges and tips on how to complete them to receive your rewards:

Blueprint Challenges

There are seven Blueprint Challenges, each being able to track once you have received the Autophage Perks tutorial screen during the Giant-Slayer main quest.

Contagious

This is the first Blueprint challenge you will take part in. To complete Contagious, you must attack each zombie you face with a heavy attack.

Infectious

To complete this challenge, you must damage each zombie you face with the Bleeding effect.

Infernal Combustion

To complete this challenge, you must damage each zombie you face with the Ignited effect in Dead Island 2.

Leechblade

This challenge can be completed by killing each zombie using a melee weapon.

Shockwave

You can complete this challenge by knocking down each zombie crossing paths with you.

Static Charge

To complete this challenge, you must damage each zombie you face with the Electrified effect.

Vampire

This final Blueprint challenge can be completed by gathering different Zombie parts in Dead Island 2.

Combat Challenges

The combat challenges have different objectives ranging from damaging the undead via headshots or using any other hazards. There are a total of 26 Combat Challenges, with each one having its Tier.

Serial Killer

Tier 1: Requires you to complete 5x Combat challenges

Tier 2: Requires you to complete 10x Combat challenges

Tier 3: Requires you to complete 15x Combat challenges

Tier 4: Requires you to complete each Combat challenge available.

Blood Will Have Blood

Tier 1: Kill a total of 50x zombies while dealing Bleed damage

Tier 2: Kill a total of 100x zombies while dealing Bleed damage

Tier 3: Kill a total of 150x zombies while dealing Bleed damage

Tier 3: Kill a total of 250x zombies while dealing Bleed damage

Broken Bodies

Tier 1: Wound a total of 50x zombie limbs

Tier 2: Wound a total of 100x zombie limbs

Tier 3: Wound a total of 250x zombie limbs

Cooling Off

Tier 1: Completed after making at least 25x zombies soggy

Tier 2: Completed after making at least 50x zombies soggy

Dangerous DNA

Completed after killing 25x zombies at a Max Autophage Tier

Dinnertime’s Over

Tier 1: Completed after disturbing 5x feeding Butchers.

Tier 2: Completed after disturbing 15x feeding Butchers.

Tier 3: Completed after disturbing 25x feeding Butchers.

Dissolving Problems

Tier 1: Completed after killing 50x zombies with Caustic damage

Tier 2: Completed after killing 100x zombies with Caustic damage

Tier 2: Completed after killing 150x zombies with Caustic damage

Electrifying Personality

Tier 1: Completed after killing 50x zombies with Shock damage

Tier 2: Completed after killing 100x zombies with Shock damage

Tier 3: Completed after killing 150x zombies with Shock damage

Tier 4: Completed after killing 250x zombies with Shock damage

Ferocious Firestarter

Tier 1: Completed after killing 50x zombies with Fire damage

Tier 2: Completed after killing 100x zombies with Fire damage

Tier 3: Completed after killing 150x zombies with Fire damage

Tier 4: Completed after killing 250x zombies with Fire damage

Finish Them

Tier 1: Completed after killing 25x zombies with a Finisher

Tier 2: Completed after killing 50x zombies with a Finisher

Furious Fighter

Tier 1: Completed after killing 50x zombies with Fury

Tier 2: Completed after killing 100x zombies with Fury

Tier 3: Completed after killing 150x zombies with Fury

Tier 4: Completed after killing 250x zombies with Fury

Hazard Pay

Tier 1: Completed after killing 10x zombies with environmental hazards.

Tier 2: Completed after killing 25x zombies with environmental hazards.

Headshot Aficionado

Tier 1: Completed after killing 25x zombies with headshots

Tier 2: Completed after killing 50x zombies with headshots

Tier 3: Completed after killing 75x zombies with headshots

Tier 4: Completed after killing 100x zombies with headshots

Hey, Catch!

Tier 1: Completed after killing 5x zombies with explosive undead.

Tier 2: Completed after killing 15x zombies with explosive undead.

Tier 3: Completed after killing 25x zombies with explosive undead.

Exploration Challenges

There are 7 Exploration Challenges in Dead Island 2, completed after exploring Hell-A to its entirety.

Well-Traveled

Tier 1: Completed after finishing 1x Exploration challenge

Tier 2: Completed after finishing 2x Exploration challenges

Tier 3: Completed after finishing 4x Exploration challenges

Tier 4: Completed after finishing 6x Exploration challenges

Private Eye

Tier 1: Completed after finishing 3x Lost & Found Quests

Tier 2: Completed after finishing 6x Lost & Found Quests

Tier 3: Completed after finishing 9x Lost & Found Quests

Road Trip

Completed after visiting each Zone in Dead Island 2.

Safe Cracker

Tier 1: Completed after unlocking 5x Lockboxes

Tier 2: Completed after unlocking 10x Lockboxes

Tier 3: Completed after unlocking 25x Lockboxes

The Heart of the Card

Tier 1: Completed after collecting 5x Skill Cards

Tier 2: Completed after collecting 10x Skill Cards

Tier 3: Completed after collecting 25x Skill Cards

Tier 4: Completed after collecting 35x Skill Cards

Well-Read

Tier 1: Completed after finishing 5x Journal Entries

Tier 2: Completed after finishing 10x Journal Entries

Tier 3: Completed after finishing 25x Journal Entries

Tier 4: Completed after finishing 35x Journal Entries

Zombie Pirate

Tier 1: Completed after finishing 1x Lost and Found Weapon quest

Tier 2: Completed after finishing 3x Lost and Found Weapon quest

Tier 3: Completed after finishing 6x Lost and Found Weapon quest

Survivor Challenges

These challenges require you to survive the longest run while having craftable weaponry. There are a total of 10 Survivor Challenges in Dead Island 2.

Survival Skills

Tier 1: Completed after finishing 1x Survival Challenge

Tier 2: Completed after finishing 3x Survival challenges

Tier 3: Completed after finishing all Survival challenges

Hollywood Rich List

Completed after collecting a total of 1,000,000 Cash

Mod Maker

Tier 1: Completed after fabricating 5x Mods

Tier 2: Completed after fabricating 10x Mods

Tier 3: Completed after fabricating 25x Mods

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

Tier 1: Completed after scrapping 10x weapons

Tier 2: Completed after scrapping 100x weapons

Tier 3: Completed after scrapping 250x weapons

Repo Man

Tier 1: Completed after collecting 50x Zombie parts

Tier 2: Completed after collecting 100x Zombie parts

Tier 3: Completed after collecting 500x Zombie parts

Resourceful

Tier 1: Completed after collecting 100x Fabrication used parts

Tier 2: Completed after collecting 500x Fabrication used parts

Tier 3: Completed after collecting 1,000x Fabrication used parts

Tier 4: Completed after collecting 3,000x Fabrication used parts

Revival Act

Tier 1: Completed after reviving 1x Slayer

Tier 2: Completed after reviving 10x Slayers

Scavenger

Tier 1: Completed after looting 100x Containers

Tier 2: Completed after looting 500x Containers

Staying Alive

Tier 1: Completed after using 10x Med Kits

Tier 2: Completed after using 50x Med Kits

Tier 3: Completed after using 100x Med Kits

The Perks of Being a Zombie Slayer

Tier 1: Completed after fabricating 5x Perks

Tier 2: Completed after fabricating 10x Perks

Tier 3: Completed after fabricating 25x Perks

Weapon Challenges

Regardless of your weapon, these challenges are about how you use them against the undead. There are 10 Weapon Challenges in Dead Island 2.

Weapons Expert

Tier 1: Completed after finishing 1x Weapon challenge

Tier 2: Completed after finishing 3x Weapon challenges

Tier 3: Completed after finishing all Weapon challenges

Batter Up!

Completed after killing 50x zombies with Curveballs

Crack Shot

Tier 1: Completed after killing 50x zombies with Rifles in hand.

Tier 1: Completed after killing 100x zombies with Rifles in hand.

Gunslinger

Tier 1: Completed after killing 50x zombies with Handguns in hand.

Tier 2: Completed after killing 100x zombies with Handguns in hand.

Legendary

Completed after finding a Legendary weapon

Shotgun Shogun

Completed after killing 50x zombies with Shotguns in hand.

Slice and Dice

Tier 1: Completed after killing 50x zombies with Maiming weapons in hand.

Tier 2: Completed after killing 100x zombies with Maiming weapons in hand.

Tier 1: Completed after killing 200x zombies with Maiming weapons in hand.

Surgeon General

Tier 1: Completed after killing 50x zombies with Headhunter weapons in hand.

Tier 2: Completed after killing 100x zombies with Headhunter weapons in hand.

Swing Away

Tier 1: Completed after killing 50x zombies with Bulldozer weapons in hand.

Tier 2: Completed after killing 100x zombies with Bulldozer weapons in hand.

Tier 3: Completed after killing 200x zombies with Bulldozer weapons in hand.

Think Fast

Tier 1: Completed after killing 50x zombies with any Frenzy weapon.

Tier 2: Completed after killing 100x zombies with any Frenzy weapon.

Zombie challenges

Zombie challenges are your sixth and last category of challenges. There are 26 of these challenges in Dead Island 2, which revolve around killing as many undead as possible.

Zombie Hunter

Tier 1: Completed after finishing 1x Zombie challenge

Tier 2: Completed after finishing 6x Zombie challenges

Tier 3: Completed after finishing 12x Zombie challenges

A New P.B.

Tier 1: Completed after killing 50x Runners

Tier 2: Completed after killing 100x Runners

Tier 3: Completed after killing 1,000x Runners

Backdraft

Tier 1: Completed after killing 10x Firefighter zombies

Tier 2: Completed after killing 30x Firefighter zombies

Tier 1: Completed after killing 50x Firefighter zombies

Boom and Doom

Tier 1: Completed after killing 10x Explosive zombies

Tier 2: Completed after killing 50x Explosive zombies

Tier 3: Completed after killing 100x Explosive zombies

Burst at the Seams

Tier 1: Completed after killing 10x Bursters

Tier 2: Completed after killing 30x Bursters

Tier 3: Completed after killing 60x Bursters

Butcher Butcher

Tier 1: Completed after killing 10x Butchers

Tier 2: Completed after killing 25x Butchers

Tier 3: Completed after killing 50x Butchers

Change is Constant

Tier 1: Completed after killing 10x Mutators

Tier 2: Completed after killing 25x Mutators

Cleaning House

Tier 1: Completed after killing 50x zombies

Tier 2: Completed after killing 100x zombies

Tier 3: Completed after killing 1,000x zombies

Tier 4: Completed after killing 5,000x zombies

Crust of the Crop

Tier 1: Completed after killing 50x Shamblers

Tier 2: Completed after killing 100x Shamblers

Tier 3: Completed after killing 1,000x Shamblers

Feeling the Burn

Tier 1: Completed after killing 10x Inferno Rushers

Tier 2: Completed after killing 25x Inferno Rushers

Gastric Bypass

Tier 1: Completed after killing 10x Slobbers

Tier 2: Completed after killing 25x Slobbers

Tier 3: Completed after killing 50x Slobbers

Heartburn Relief

Tier 1: Completed after killing 10x Firestorm Slobbers

Tier 2: Completed after killing 25x Firestorm Slobbers

Leech Removal

Tier 1: Completed after killing 10x Putrefied Slobbers

Tier 2: Completed after killing 25x Putrefied Slobbers

Not the Bees!

Tier 1: Completed after killing 10x Swarm Walkers

Tier 2: Completed after killing 50x Swarm Walkers

Punching Up

Tier 1: Completed after killing 10x Crushers

Tier 2: Completed after killing 25x Crushers

Tier 3: Completed after killing 50x Crushers

Quiet in the Neighborhood

Tier 1: Completed after killing 10x Screamers

Tier 2: Completed after killing 25x Screamers

Tier 3: Completed after killing 50x Screamers

Sharp-Witted

Tier 1: Completed after killing 10x Spikey zombies

Tier 2: Completed after killing 25x Spikey zombies

Tier 3: Completed after killing 50x Spikey zombies

Shockingly Loud

Completed after killing 10x Voltaic Screamers

Smells Like BBQ

Tier 1: Completed after killing 10x Burning zombies

Tier 2: Completed after killing 50x Burning zombies

Tier 3: Completed after killing 100x Burning zombies

Those Who Melt It

Tier 1: Completed after killing 10x Caustic-X Walkers

Tier 2: Completed after killing 50x Caustic-X Walkers

Top Zompedia Contributor

Tier 1: Completed after updating 1x Zompedia entry to the max

Tier 2: Completed after updating 10x Zompedia entries to the max

Tier 2: Completed after updating 20x Zompedia entries to the max

Tier 2: Completed after updating all Zompedia entries to the max

Turtle Soup

Tier 1: Completed after killing 10x Riot Gear Walkers

Tier 2: Completed after killing 50x Riot Gear Walkers

Tier 3: Completed after killing 100x Riot Gear Walkers

Walk on By

Tier 1: Completed after killing 50x Walkers

Tier 2: Completed after killing 100x Walkers

Tier 3: Completed after killing 1,000x Walkers

Zap, Crackle, and Pop

Tier 1: Completed after killing 10x Shocking zombies

Tier 2: Completed after killing 50x Shocking zombies

Tier 2: Completed after killing 100x Shocking zombies

Dead Island 2 Challenge rewards

As you complete the initial tier of each challenge, you will receive the trophies and achievements listed below: