Cyberpunk 2077: Best XP Farming Locations 2.0

Following the 2.0 update, enemies now scale according to your character level in Cyberpunk 2077. This is important to know because you are no longer restricted to particular zones after reaching the end game. You can now play in any part of Night City and still earn a good amount of XP.

That, however, does not mean you should just keep going for the side gigs. While most of the old XP farming routes and glitches have been changed or fixed, the 2.0 update has opened up new XP farming routes due to how enemies now scale.

If you are looking to power-level your way to the top, here are the best farming routes to follow after the 2.0 update.

Best XP farming locations in Cyberpunk 2077

The whole idea of farming XP after the 2.0 update is to find and clear locations with a lot of enemies. Then skip time by 24 hours to reset the area and make all the enemies respawn. Repeat the cycle for infinite XP gains, or at least until you get bored crunching the same routine over and over again in Cyberpunk 2077.

We will be pointing out some excellent XP farming routes that you can follow to gain a dozen or more levels in less than an hour. These locations have been specifically picked for their number of enemies and how close they are to each other. This saves you time and makes your farming more efficient.

However, before setting out, we strongly advise you to return to your apartment and sleep to gain the “Rested” XP buff. This gives you a +10 percent skill XP boost that also helps you level up your new 2.0 skill paths.

When you wake up, do not forget to shower for the “Refreshed” regen buff. This increases your health regeneration during combat. If you have the Painkiller perk, you can get up to 15 percent health regen while in combat.

Finally, you should be playing on the highest difficulty setting. You get a lot more experience points when playing on “very hard” from not only killing enemies but also every other activity in Night City.

Coastview, Pacifica – The pier near Batty’s Hotel

The shoreline west of Batty’s Hotel is one of the best locations to farm XP in Cyberpunk 2077. The circled locations in the map image above are all groups of Gangoons that you can find near the wooden beach shacks and abandoned stores.

Start from the western end and kill your way northeast. The area marked with an arrow is a Scavenger hideout. You will find over a dozen enemies here to kill as well for more XP gains. They, however, pack more of a punch compared to Gangoons, so make sure that you have the best weapons and the best cyberware to deal with them.

Once you have killed everyone on the route, head far from the location and skip time ahead by either 24 or 72 hours. Return and you will find that the Gangoons and Scavs have respawned, though in small numbers.

If the enemy density is not high enough, you can wait for more days. Then run the route again. You can keep rinsing the same process as many times as you want. Each clear will net you a lot of XP levels as well as loot to sell for more money.

West Wind Estate, Pacifica

Another location that we can recommend to farm XP is the West Wind Estate in Pacifica. Fast-travel to the Golden Pacific point in Dogtown and check the areas marked on the map image above.

Each encircled location is swarming with enemies and drones that you can easily take out for experience and loot. You will also be able to find occasional supply drops that grant you unique and rare loot.

Kill all the enemies at each location and head far out to reset the area before returning to do it all over again.

The Glen, Heywood – Valentino Alley

You can find a lot of enemies surrounding the Valentino Alley fast-travel point in the Glen. If you are in the area, make sure to fast-travel to Valentino Alley for some quick XP gains.