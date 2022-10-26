Cyberpunk 2077 Player Apartment Locations Guide

Apartments in Cyberpunk 2077 bring a very exciting element to the game. Players can opt to have their wardrobes, and items and use different essentials in Apartments. Read this guide carefully if you want detailed information about all the apartments in Cyberpunk 2077 and their exact locations.

Apartments you can buy in Cyberpunk 2077

Apartments in CP 2077 come in different price ranges. Each apartment offers different essentials depending on the price. Below is a list of all the apartments available in Cyberpunk 2077 with their location and description.

Watson Apartment

This apartment is probably the cheapest in CP 2077. It is on the Northside of the CP 2077 map. You can get this apartment for $5000. There aren’t many resources available in this apartment, but you will still be able to find a couple of useful essentials here.

Westbrook Apartment

This apartment is located near Japan town, of Westbrook. You can buy this apartment for $15000. You can do a few things in this apartment. A record player, an incense burner, and a guitar are available in this apartment.

Heywood Apartment

The Heywood Apartment is a bit expensive mainly because of the fact there are plenty of things available in this apartment. To find this apartment, head to the Glen. If you want to buy this apartment, you will need more money as it costs $40000.

You will find a variety of essentials in this apartment including a Pool table, big TV, a coffee machine, a record player, and a good entry exit.

City Center Apartment

The city center apartment is by far the most expensive in Cyberpunk 2077. You can easily find this apartment in Corpo Plaza. You need a lot of money if you want this apartment as it costs around $55000. Essentials that come with this apartment include a Record player, tea set, coffee machine for drinking coffee, a huge TV, and a luxurious entryway.