Cyberpunk 2077: These Boots Are Made For Walking Walkthrough

These Boots Are Made For Walking in Cyberpunk 2077 is a Nomad Lifepath-exclusive side mission where you will get a message from an old friend, your car.

With the message, you will learn that your old vehicle had its systems reactivated and is currently in a junkyard. With both curiosity and sentiments, you will be searching for a chance to reunite with an old partner.

Let’s look into what you can do to improve the fate of your old car during These Boots Are Made For Walking in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to unlock and start “These Boots Are Made For Walking”

There are two prerequisites to unlocking These Boots Are Made For Walking in Cyberpunk 2077. You, firstly, need to be playing a character with the Nomad Lifepath. Secondly, you need to complete the Ghost Town main mission.

Once you have completed the prerequisites, wait for a message notification with the mission details and a GPS location attached to it.

How to complete These Boots Are Made For Walking in Cyberpunk 2077

After your contact with Panam Palmer in Ghost Town, you will get a message about your old vehicle, Thorton Galena 80845, revealing its location if you are interested in picking it back up.

Follow your map to its location at the Landfill south of Medeski Fuel Station in Red Peaks, Badlands.

Your old wheels will be parked near the tower among many others in the junkyard. Go to the front of the car to check under the hood.

You will find the engine warm, meaning it was running recently. Someone had fixed the rusty parts up, from the oil pan to the radiator but the handiwork seems that of an amateur.

Scan the car (optional)

Though scanning the car doesn’t contribute much to the mission, it will take just a few seconds to reveal more about the vehicle.

We suggest doing it because not only is it quick, but will tell you the areas that need urgent repairs.

Talk to Lana

You will be confronted by a stranger called Lana, claiming your old companion as hers. She shares she is the one who has been working to get the car running and since you abandoned it, it is hers to keep.

You can either get your car back by force, purchase it from her, or gift it. What happens to your car will depend on your choice.

Should you let Lana keep the car or not?

If you force Lana to give up the car, it will make you point a gun to her head which will make things difficult for both of you. She will leave, letting you have the car for free but Johnny will be disappointed with your choice

You can purchase your old beloved wreck from Lana for 100 Eddies only. It will make Lana and Johnny happy, and you can get a new vehicle for cheap. It is an ideal choice if you are looking for a new ride, but are short on a few Eurodollars.

If you don’t want to keep the car you can also gift it to Lana who will be ecstatic about it. You will, however, make a few comments on her work and share a little wisdom for fixing it, which she can live with. Johnny will also appreciate your gesture of kindness.

Best Lana choice in These Boots Are Made For Walking

Besides threatening Lana, both of the choices are good options to go with. We recommend purchasing the car from her because you are getting it for pretty cheap and the vehicle is pretty good despite its rusty appearance.

There aren’t many cars in Cyberpunk 2077 across the roster, so something good that also reminds you of your roots is a good vehicle to have in your possession, even if you end up not using it.

Talk to Johnny

After making your decision about the car, you will speak with Johnny who will give a response depending on your pick.

Once you are done, you will have finally completed the These Boots Are Made For Walking side mission in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 – These Boots Are Made For Walking rewards

Completing These Boots Are Made For Walking side quest in Cyberpunk 2077 will reward you with 912 EXP, 2051 Street Cred and if you kept the car for yourself, V’s Galena “Rattler”.

Cyberpunk 2077 – These Boots Are Made For Walking bugs and fixes

You can possibly face two bugs while doing These Boots Are Made For Walking. You will be either unable to start the quest or the car will not spawn in the junkyard.

Side quest not starting or showing up

If the These Boots Are Made For Walking mission in Cyberpunk 2077 is not showing up it may be due to not completing the Ghost Town mission completely.

Some players have also reported that it showed up after completing Judy’s quest so you can try and wait after completing that as well.

It is also reported that some players feel unable to interact with Judy after the Both Sides Now quest which causes the bug.

The only workaround you can do is to wait after completing Afterlife during Ghost Town and hope you get it there. Unfortunately, there have been no fixes for the bug as of yet.

Car is not spawning

Another common bug experienced by players in Cyberpunk 2077 is that the car does not spawn. Thankfully the bug was fixed during the 1.5 update but if you are still experiencing it, either reload an old save, restart your game, or reinstall in the worst case.