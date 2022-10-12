Cyberpunk 2077 Fast XP Leveling Guide

Hey, choomba, if you want to roleplay as the most optimal V in Cyberpunk 2077, then understanding the game’s various leveling systems is important. In this Cyberpunk 2077 Leveling guide, we’ll go over and explain each of the character leveling systems in detail.

Cyberpunk 2077 Leveling

Leveling up is extremely important in Cyberpunk 2077 as you unlock enhancements, perks and valuable gear.

There are a bunch of leveling systems at play but don’t worry! We’ll explain them all and even tell you how you can gain some XP.

Types of Experience

Let’s understand the experience points system first. Your V can gain experience for Character Level, Street Cred, and skill.

By completing quests and side jobs, you will be able to increase your Character level and Street Cred and by using certain weapons and actions, you will be able to enhance your skills.

Character Leveling

The overall level or the character level will let you choose and enhance 5 attributes including Body, Reflexes, Technical Ability, Intelligence and Cool. When you level up, you gain attribute points to spend in any of these attributes.

Its recommended that your first priority while leveling up should be technical ability and intelligence attributes as they will help you unlock doors faster and interact with computers efficiently.

Main Character Levelling depends on how much XP you are able to net off during the main quests. The objectives will obviously contribute the most towards the goal.

Perk Points

Perk points are also gained along with Attribute points when your character levels up.

The perks points unlock the perk slots that can be used to fill in two skills to their maximum level in up-to five perk slots.

Street Cred Points

Street Cred Points can also be unlocked as you progress through the game step by step. As you complete the Street Stories, the street cred points will increase.

Completing main quests also contributes to gaining Street Cred XP as you are unlocking the game world too.

This point system ensures that the players keep their focus on the main quest of the game rather than just side grinding.

With Street Cred points, you can buy some pretty dope gear, but for that, you need to focus on the main challenges.

Skill Points

Skills are leveled by gaining skill points. You gain skill points only if you use a certain skill in the game.

Each skill can be leveled up to 7, after which you need to level up the attribute first so that you then level the skill even more. Skills are basically subcategories of main attributes.

Farming Techniques

Earning experience points to level up all the aspects discussed above is really easy. Pretty much anything you do in the game will contribute to farming your XP, either it’s running around, killing enemies, unlocking doors, literally everything.

You get a straight 250 Streed Creds for performing a stealth execution.

For Street Creds, assaults are very effective and so are solving the organized crime missions, so always makes sure you do that.

The more XP you get the more chance you have of leveling up. You have to follow the tip of farming more XP and eventually, you will level up. Main jobs are the best way to level up quickly since it provides you with more XP.

You can complete the main jobs with high difficulty to earn more XP and level up fast. You can also follow other methods of farming XP but they will take more time to farm significant XP to level up.

XP Farming Tips

There are several ways in which you can farm XP in Cyberpunk 2077.

Main Jobs

Mains jobs give the most XP. Complete as much as possible main jobs to farm XP quickly. Completing main jobs is the best way for farming XP in Cyberpunk 2077.

Side Jobs

After main jobs, you have different side jobs as well which will reward you with XP.

These jobs give you less XP than main jobs but side jobs also take less time. You can complete multiple side jobs for earning more XP in less time.

Gigs

Just like side jobs completing Gigs is also a way to farm XP in Cyberpunk 2077.

You can complete different Gigs and get XP for completing them. You will get less XP than main jobs but the time to complete a Gig is also lesser.

NCPD Tasks

When are left with no more side jobs you can also complete NCPD Tasks and earn XP from them. These tasks give you less XP but you can still try this method since it takes less time.

Higher Difficulty

To increase the amount of XP you are earning from different jobs you can set the difficulty to high.

More difficult to complete gives you more XP. In case you have a strong character we will suggest you raise the difficulty to farm more XP from the tasks you are doing.

Continue Playing

Finally, just keep on playing until you achieve the Max level in Cyberpunk 2077.

Remember that even the tiniest actions in the game, such as using quick hacks and weapons, leaping, sprinting, and weapons, will help you collect experience points.

You can get a lot of perk/experience points by raising your level and boosting your technical skills.

Crafting

One exciting feature of the Cyberpunk 2077 leveling system is crafting. Note that most vendors in the Cyberpunk game world have the schematics to craft different materials, and if you can get your hands on some of them by looting. You can craft a variety of items after deconstructing the materials you’ve looted and sell them afterward.

You may practically infinitely increase your level and acquire attribute/perk points using the art of crafting.

Even simple chores like making medicine can earn you 120 XP, in comparison to quick hacks, and using rare weapons will offer you just 200 – 250 XP.

The maximum level you can reach in Cyberpunk 2077 is 50. In the top left corner of the main menu, you will see what level are currently on.

You can also check the amount of XP required to level up by going to the Inventory tab and checking the stats. Here you can know how much XP is required to level up.

Cyberpunk 2077 Leveling Glitch

It is very difficult to receive more XP during the early stages of the game, for which one has to rely mostly on main missions to gather XP points. Here the “Infinite Glitch XP” might help you swiftly achieve level 50.

Note, that you can get XP points by wandering around the area and defeating enemies you encounter on your way. Using this technique, you may gain infinite XP points.

To begin, navigate the Batty’s Hotel fast travel waypoint and travel to it by using your map. Once there, you have to walk across and then call in your car to enter the area. This will provide you access to the road.

Continue driving straight on the road located on your right-hand side, when you see the parking lot turn right. From there or proceed to the left and when you see the stairs, go down.

By now you will arrive at a pool area, from here keep driving straight and then descend the staircase in front of you.