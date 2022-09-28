Cyberpunk 2077 Best Power Weapons to Silence Your Opponents

Power Weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 are a category of weapons that uses traditional Ammos and calibers. You can use these weapons with silencers to overpower your opponents. This detailed guide will brief you on their types, what kind of ammo they use, any special abilities associated with them, and then list out some of the best ones in the game.

Power weapons are known for dealing massive burst damage to enemies in Cyberpunk 2077. The only downside is you have to aim it manually to attack.

But the ricochet effect of its bullets covers its downsides by bouncing bullets off the walls and dealing damage to many enemies.

You can even take out the enemies hiding behind something because of the bounce-off effect. Moreover, only Power weapons allow you to use Silencer attachments.

As you know the importance of these weapons, now it’s time to tell you about some of the best ones you can find in Cyberpunk 2077.

Best power weapons and how to get them in Cyberpunk 2077

Below are some of the best Power weapons you can acquire in Cyberpunk 2077 along with details about their stats, effects, and location.

Overwatch

Stats

DPS: 3

3 Damage: 1026-1254

1026-1254 Attacks: 3 Per Second

Effects

Physical Damage increased by 747-906

Critical Hit chance increased by 40.89%

Critical Damage Increased by 108.26%

Bleeding Chance increased by 10%

Headshot Damage Multiplier x2

You can find this Legendary Sniper Rifle after saving Saul during Side Job 45 Rider on the Storm as a reward. This Rifle came with a custom silencer and increased reload speed, so you can also use it as a stealth weapon in Cyberpunk 2077.

Malorian Arms 3516

Stats

DPS: 5

5 Damage: 96-118

96-118 Attacks: 22 Per Second

Effects

Thermal Damage increased by 68-89.

Headshot Multiplier x2

During the Side Job, 35 Chippin’ In, you can get this Legendary Pistol from the Grayson.

Archangel

Stats

DPS: 8

8 Damage: 256-313

256-313 Attacks: 34 Per Second

Effects

Electrical Damage increased by 188-222

Critical Damage increased by 78.22%

Shock chance increased by 18%

Headshot Damage Multiplier x2

You will get this power weapon in Cyberpunk 2077 from Kerry after the Samurai Reunion Concert. This concert happens at the end of the A Like Supreme.

Kongou

Stats

DPS: 3

3 Damage: 32-39

32-39 Attacks: 56 Per Second

Effects

Reduced Recoil

Increased Fire Rate

Headshot Damage Multiplier x1

You can find this weapon at the Yorinobu’s penthouse during the Heist Act 1.

The Headsman

Stats

DPS: 5

5 Damage: 25-30

25-30 Attacks: 21 Per Second

Effects

Chemical Damage increased by 18-25

2x Projectile Per Shot

You can loot its spec from the leader of Suspected Organized Crime Activity. You can find him in the North Oak and craft the weapon using the Edgerunner Artisan Perk.

Buzzsaw

Stats

DPS: 7

7 Damage: 24-30

24-30 Attacks: 89 Per Second

Effects

Physical Damage increased by 17-21

Bleeding Chance increased by 3%

Headshot Damage Multiplier x1.35

It is a legendary SMG, and you can loot its specs from the leader of Suspected Organized Crime Activity. You can find him in the North Oak and craft the weapon using the Edgerunner Artisan Perk.

Moron Labe

Stats

DPS: 9

9 Damage: 46-56

46-56 Attacks: 89 Per Second

Effects

Chemical Damage increased by 32-39

Physical Damage increased by 32-39

You can loot this power weapon in Cyberpunk 2077 from the leader in West Wind Estate. After that, you can craft it using the Edgerunner Artisan Perk.

O’ Five

Stats

DPS: 287

287 Damage: 998-1220

998-1220 Attacks: 26 Per Second

Effects

Physical Damage increased by 702-858

Critical Chance increased by 42.44%

Burn Chance increased by 6%

Headshot Damage Multiplier x4.6

You can collect this mighty Sniper Rifle after neutralizing Buck during the Beat on the Brat: Champion of Arroyo. It is one of the best Stealth weapons that you can use in Cyberpunk 2077 to take out enemies silently.

Fenrir

Stats

DPS: 2

2 Damage: 16-19

16-19 Attacks: 90 Per Second

Effects

Thermal Damage increased by 12-14

Critical Chance increased by 6-46%

Burn Chance increased by 13%

Headshot Damage Multiplier x0.85

During the SJ-06 Losing My Religion, you will find this SMG power weapon on a table close to the Monk.

Psalm 11:6

Stats

DPS: 8

8 Damage: 50

50 Attacks: 38 Per Second

Effects

Thermal Damage increased by 31-38

Critical Chance increased by 24.08%

Burn Chance increased by 18%

Headshot Damage Multiplier x1

Psalm 11:6 is an excellent assault Rifle that you can craft using the Edgerunner Artisan Perk. You can loot its spec from the northside Suspected organized crime activity leader.