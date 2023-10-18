The fastest car in Cyberpunk 2077 is the Rayfield Caliburn which is also the easiest vehicle to obtain. This is because completing a simple quest will allow you to add this Hypercar Coupe vehicle to your garage.

The Rayfield Caliburn is a nod to the batmobile, a gift for Batman fans making it one of the many Easter eggs in Cyberpunk 2077.

The Rayfield Caliburn has 1660 horsepower to carry the 3682 curb-weighed land jet that can reach up to 211 mph. The sleek design, responsiveness, and ability to reach high speeds quickly will make it your default vehicle in no time.

Before you plan your race routes, let’s look into how you can get your hands on Rayfield Caliburn in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to get the Rayfield Caliburn in Cyberpunk 2077

Rayfield Caliburn in Cyberpunk 2077 can be obtained in two ways, purchasing it from Dino or through completing the Ghost Town mission but both require you to have at least 40 Street Cred.

The best part is that you can get both of them without compromising the other so if you have some cash to spare and time to invest, why not add both to your collection?

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Buying from Dino

If you have enough cash to spare, then you can purchase the Rayfield Caliburn in Cyberpunk 2077 from the City Center Autofixer, Dino Dinovic for €$157,000.

He will send you a message, which will allow you to buy the car near the docks in West Downtown, City Center, in the building across the street from the Gold Beach Marina fast travel point.

Purchasing the car will get you the white version of Rayfield Caliburn in Cyberpunk 2077. This particular car is one of the purchasable vehicles in the game that you need to obtain in order to unlock the Autojock achievement.

If you haven’t received the message you can try visiting the building where you will purchase the car, or exhaust all dialogue with Dino at his bar. For some players, it showed after Street Cred 50 so you can either wait to check or reload an old save file to try your luck again.

Free Rayfield Caliburn location

After completing Panam Palmer ’s Ghost Town mission, you will be able to grab Rayfield Caliburn in Cyberpunk 2077 in the same cave you found Nash’s car in. Once you reach 40 Street Cred, it will be on the same mark as the Murk Man Returns Again Once More Forever mission.

The cave is located South of Aldecaldo’s Camp in Badlands, near the Sunset Motel fast travel point, where you will find the Black version of Rayfield Caliburn. You need to venture a little deeper till you find a blue shipping container on your left, housing the car inside it.

If the car is not spawning, try skipping a few days in-game and then visiting the cave again. Some players have reportedly unlocked it after completing the Queen of The Highway mission along with Ghost Town.