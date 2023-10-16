How To Get Overwatch Silenced Sniper Rifle In Cyberpunk 2077

In Cyberpunk 2077, the Overwatch Sniper Rifle is an iconic weapon that can deal some brutal damage. This sniper rifle will be given to you by Panam once you complete the Riders on the Storm mission. Panam will instantly contact you once you complete the Life During Wartime mission.

As the wraiths have captured Saul, Panam requests you to get Saul back from their hold. You will find Panam in Badlands, Aldecaldo’s camp.

How to get Panam Overwatch Rifle in Cyberpunk 2077

When you reach Panam, there will be a dialogue in which she will explain the plan to get Saul back from the Wraiths. Mitch will give you a shard that will give you the whole view of the Wraiths’ place. You can plan your moves efficiently.

When you finish the survey of their base, follow Panam to the van and reach the Wraiths’ base in Cyberpunk 2077. You can either enter there stealthily or just open up on the guards. Once inside, it would be best to reach the security office to take control of the cameras to find Saul in Cyberpunk 2077.

When you spot the room where Saul is, reach him and take him out. Panam awaits you in the van. If you go outside without getting spotted by the enemies, it’s good, but if they spot you, they will follow you.

You need to take them down, along with a storm in your way. Saul will help with this. After dealing with the guards, Panam in Cyberpunk 2077 will stop the van and follow Saul to a small room.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

No electric power will be inside, so you must fix the breaker outside to get a power supply. You must also check on the fusebox, as the heating system is not working. Once you are done with the fixing, get inside the room.

Then you wake up the next day, reach Panam, and talk to her. There, she will reward you with the deadly Cyberpunk 2077 Overwatch Sniper Rifle for helping her get Saul back.

Overwatch Silenced Sniper Rifle Bugs

You may face a Cyberpunk 2077 Overwatch Silenced Sniper bug in which enemies may spot you when firing even with the silencer. The silencer doesn’t silence the gun completely, and you get spotted when you are near enemies.

It’s preferred to use it from some distance from enemies, target the enemies with a group of two or three max, and try to take them in one shoot. The players also face Cyberpunk 2077 Overwatch Silenced Sniper rifle not spawning problem when they are going to meet Honako.

To fix this issue in Cyberpunk 2077, once you are in the elevator, you must drop the disappearing weapon before hitting the elevator button. When you start going up, pick up the gun before it goes away.

When you hit the elevator button, you will see the stuff disappearing. If you are not holding it that time, you get the weapon back from Panam in Cyberpunk 2077.