FIFA 22 Best Young Goalkeepers Guide

In FIFA 22, the best goalkeepers are often the youngest ones. Just like how a diamond is made. You will need to apply pressure and game time on these talented young men to watch them grow. This guide shows you Fifa 22 Best Young Goalkeepers who will shine bright on your team!

FIFA 22 Best Young Goalkeepers

Young or old, Goalkeepers often have the heaviest burden on their shoulders. As the last line of defense, you need to recruit the best of the best.

The list below will display the player’s stats and other information that you may find useful:

Name Age Club OVR POT VA Maarten Vandervoordt 19 Genk 70 86 €3.6M Bart Verbruggen 18 Anderlecht 65 83 €1.6M Gavin Bazunu 19 Rochdale 63 82 €1.1M Wellington Ramirez 20 Independiente del Valle 67 82 €2.1M Ersin Destanoglu 20 Beskitas 69 81 €2.9M Dogan Alemdar 18 Kayserispor 62 81 €900K Car;ps P;ses 20 Deportivo La Guaira 64 81 €1.4M Lucas Chevalier 19 LOSC Lille 62 81 €900K Jan Olschowsky 19 Borussia M’gladbach 63 81 €1.1M Stefan Bajic 19 AS Saint-Etienne 63 80 €1.1M Luca Unbehaum 20 Borussia Dortmund 63 80 €1.1M Konstantinos Tzolakis 18 Olympiacos 63 80 €1.1M Ruslan Neshcheret 19 Dynamo Kyiv 64 80 €1.3M Xavier Dziekonski 17 Jagiellonia Bialystok 58 80 €575K Kristoffer Klaesson 20 Valerenga Fotball 66 79 €1.8M Joaquin Blazquez 20 Talleres de Cordoba 63 79 €1.1M Lino Kasten 20 Vfl Wolfburg 62 79 €925K Filip Jorgensen 19 Villarreal CF 63 79 €1.1M Joan Garcia 20 RCD Espanyol 63 79 €1.1M

According to their performance, their market value will fluctuate. But hey, if you need your star team, you may need to spend a little. However, considering their current overall rating, you are getting these potential future stars at a bargain price.

In the end, as time will pass, these players will evolve with you. With each game played and age passed, watch these young men grow into their full potential. So, choose wisely.