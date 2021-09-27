FIFA 22 Best Young Goalkeepers Guide

In FIFA 22, the best goalkeepers are often the youngest ones. Just like how a diamond is made. You will need to apply pressure and game time on these talented young men to watch them grow. This guide shows you Fifa 22 Best Young Goalkeepers who will shine bright on your team!
FIFA 22 Best Young Goalkeepers
Young or old, Goalkeepers often have the heaviest burden on their shoulders. As the last line of defense, you need to recruit the best of the best.
The list below will display the player’s stats and other information that you may find useful:
- Name
- Age
- Club
- Overall Rating (OVR)
- Potential (POT)
- Market Value (VA)
|Name
|Age
|Club
|OVR
|POT
|VA
|Maarten Vandervoordt
|19
|Genk
|70
|86
|€3.6M
|Bart Verbruggen
|18
|Anderlecht
|65
|83
|€1.6M
|Gavin Bazunu
|19
|Rochdale
|63
|82
|€1.1M
|Wellington Ramirez
|20
|Independiente del Valle
|67
|82
|€2.1M
|Ersin Destanoglu
|20
|Beskitas
|69
|81
|€2.9M
|Dogan Alemdar
|18
|Kayserispor
|62
|81
|€900K
|Car;ps P;ses
|20
|Deportivo La Guaira
|64
|81
|€1.4M
|Lucas Chevalier
|19
|LOSC Lille
|62
|81
|€900K
|Jan Olschowsky
|19
|Borussia M’gladbach
|63
|81
|€1.1M
|Stefan Bajic
|19
|AS Saint-Etienne
|63
|80
|€1.1M
|Luca Unbehaum
|20
|Borussia Dortmund
|63
|80
|€1.1M
|Konstantinos Tzolakis
|18
|Olympiacos
|63
|80
|€1.1M
|Ruslan Neshcheret
|19
|Dynamo Kyiv
|64
|80
|€1.3M
|Xavier Dziekonski
|17
|Jagiellonia Bialystok
|58
|80
|€575K
|Kristoffer Klaesson
|20
|Valerenga Fotball
|66
|79
|€1.8M
|Joaquin Blazquez
|20
|Talleres de Cordoba
|63
|79
|€1.1M
|Lino Kasten
|20
|Vfl Wolfburg
|62
|79
|€925K
|Filip Jorgensen
|19
|Villarreal CF
|63
|79
|€1.1M
|Joan Garcia
|20
|RCD Espanyol
|63
|79
|€1.1M
According to their performance, their market value will fluctuate. But hey, if you need your star team, you may need to spend a little. However, considering their current overall rating, you are getting these potential future stars at a bargain price.
In the end, as time will pass, these players will evolve with you. With each game played and age passed, watch these young men grow into their full potential. So, choose wisely.