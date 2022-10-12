In Cyberpunk 2077, you will find many unique iconic weapons as you explore Night City. It’s possible to buy some iconic weapons from certain vendors, and you can get some from side quests. Characters in Cyberpunk 2077 carry iconic weapons, and you can only get their guns if you take them out of the game.

In this Cyberpunk 2077 Iconic Weapon Locations guide, we will tell you the locations of each of the unique weapons in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to get all iconic weapons in Cyberpunk 2077

To find Iconic weapons in CP 2077, you can complete different side quests to get them as well as buy them from shops.

Below is a list of all the iconic guns and melee weapons in Cyberpunk 2077.

Dying Night

Dying Night is an Iconic Weapon Pistol you will find in the weapon shop near your apartment.

Go and talk to the man there and he will tell you that your weapon is ready. Now you can buy this Iconic Pistol.

Unique Perk: Reload times are reduced and headshot damage gets increased by 50%.

Kongou

You will find this Iconic weapon in Yorinobu’s penthouse during The Heist quest. You will find it close to the table in his room.

Unique Perk: Recoil dips down and the Rate of fire increases. The ricochet effect also functions without the need for any Cyberware.

Chaos

Chaos is a Pistol that you will find after killing the Maelstrom gang boss, Royce.

You will encounter Royce during the main job, The Pickup. Kill him and collect the Pistol from his dead body.

Unique Perk: Increased chance of Critical Hit. The status effect and damage type get randomized every time you reload.

Cocktail Stick

You will find this Iconic weapon when you are dealing with the Dolls and searching for Evelyn in the clouds club.

It is a Katana you will find in the hostile area. There in the room, you will find two dolls. You will get this Katana in that room close to Evenlyn’s Jacket.

Unique Perk: The Base damage is increased.

Scalpel

The Scalpel is an Iconic weapon that you will find in the side quest “Big In Japan.”

It is a Katana you will get by talking to Dennis in the After Life club. You have to complete this mission to get this Iconic weapon named Scalpel.

Unique Perk: Deals electrical damage. If Sandevistan Cyberware is active, the weapons Crit chance is increased by 50% and all hits apply Bleeding.

Cottonmouth

You will find this one-handed club on the bed while you are interrogating Fingers during The Space in Between quest. You will find this Iconic weapon on the bed.

Unique Perk: This weapon deals with chemical and electrical damage. Also has a small chance of applying poison and/or Shock.

Amnesty

During the Main job ‘We Gotta Live Together’, you can take part in Cassidy’s Bottle shooting challenge. If you complete the challenge successfully, you will get this weapon.

Unique Perk: Improved handling and firepower.

Apparition

After completing the side job ‘War Pigs’, you can loot this weapon from Frank’s corpse.

Unique Perk:

Increased the following stats:

Fire Rate

Critical Chance

Reload Speed

Increased damage when the player is on low health.

Double damage on charged shots.

Archangel

This is given to you by Kerry during ‘Off the Leash’ side job.

Unique Perk: Recoil is reduced. Can cause electrical damage with chances of causing a stunning effect as well.

Ba Xing Chong

Getting this weapon requires several things. First, you need to unlock Edgerunner Artisan Perk from the skill tree.

Once you have unlocked it, then you will have to loot the spec from Adam Smasher’s vault during the main job ‘Nocturne Op55N1’. Once you have obtained the spec, you can craft the weapon.

Unique Perk: Fires explosive rounds that rip and tear enemies.

Breakthrough

To craft this weapon, you need Edgerunner Artisan Perk from the skill tree and the spec from the hustle ‘Suspected Organized Crime Activity in Rancho Coronado’.

Unique Perk: Fires piercing projectiles that can ricochet and hit other targets.

Buzzsaw

To craft this weapon, you need Edgerunner Artisan Perk unlocked from the skill tree and the spec from the hustle ‘Suspected Organized Crime Activity in Northside’.

Unique Perk: Fires Piercing projectiles.

Comrade’s Hammer

To craft this weapon, you need Edgerunner Artisan Perk from the skill tree and the spec from the hustle ‘Suspected Organized Crime Activity in Rancho Arroyo’.

Unique Perk: Increased Thermal Damage with longer reloads and lower clip capacity.

Crash

During the side job ‘Following the River’, this unique weapon is given to you by River when you are with them at the Water Tower.

Unique Perk: Charging in ADS mode enables full auto with decreased fire rate, bullet spread, and recoil.

Divided We Stand

During the side job ‘Stadium Love’, you can get this weapon as a reward for winning the Shooting Contest. You can also obtain it by neutralizing the sixers and looting them.

Unique Perk: Ability to target 5 enemies consecutively with chemical damage with chances of poison damage as well.

Doom Doom

During the side job ‘Second Conflict’, loot Dum Dum in Totentantz Club to get the weapon. (This is only possible if you saved Dum Dum during a previous main job).

Unique Perk: Shoot 4 rounds per shot with increased damage, rate of fire, recoil, and bullet spread with chances of dismembering the enemy.

Fenrir

During the side job ‘Losing My Religion’, it will be on a table near the monk you are rescuing during the quest.

Unique Perk: Deal thermal damage with chances of applying burn. Reduces bullet spread and increases recoil and bullet impact.

Genjiroh

This weapon is located in a closed room during the main job ‘Play it Safe’. You can unlock the door using the code ‘2906’ on the nearby terminal.

Unique Perk: Fires 4 rounds per shot. Can track 6 targets simultaneously with increased ammo clip size, additional electrical damage, and a higher chance of applying shock.

Gold-Plated Baseball Bat

In the side job ‘Second Conflict’, you can find this weapon at the pool in Denny’s Villa.

Unique Perk: High chance of applying bleeding with a lower chance of stunning the target.

It is dropped by Oda during the main job ‘Play it Safe’.

Unique Perk: Activating Kerenzikov increases critical hit chance by 100%. Damage increases 4 times if the enemy has more health than the player.

La Chingona Dorada

After completing the side job ‘Heroes’, you can find this on the table where offerings were displayed during the mission.

Unique Perk: Higher chance to apply Burn and to Stun a target. Reduced reload times and an extra slot for a mod.

Lizzie

During the main job ‘The Space in Between’, you can find this weapon in Lizzie’s basement.

Unique Perk: Fires an extra round per trigger pull and this can be further increased when the weapon is fully charged.

Malorian Arms 3516

You obtain this weapon during a side job ‘Chippin In’ from Grayson.

Unique Perk: Johnny Silverhand’s weapon.

Moron Labe

To craft this weapon, you need Edgerunner Artisan Perk unlocked from the skill tree and the spec from the hustle ‘Suspected Organized Crime Activity in West Wind Estate’.

Unique Perk: High Fire rate with a higher chance of dismembering the enemy.

Mox

If you share a romantic relationship with Judy, she will give you this weapon. Otherwise, you can get it from the main job ‘Automatic Love’.

Unique Perk: Reduced spread while aiming with low reload speed

During the side job ‘Beat on the Brat: Champion of Arroyo’, you can collect this unique weapon.

Unique Perk: Fires explosive projectiles.

Overwatch

You get this as a reward for saving Saul inside the job ‘Riders on the Storm’.

Unique Perk: Comes equipped with a custom silencer, and increased reload speed.

Ozob’s Nose

Complete the side job ‘Send in the Clowns’ to get this weapon.

Unique Perk: High Damage.

Plan B

During the main job ‘Playing for Time’, you can loot this weapon from Dex’s body.

Unique Perk: Each shot counts as 1 euro dollar instead of 1 bullet. Improved chances of applying bleeding to an enemy.

Pride

During the main job ‘Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door’, you can collect the weapon near the place where the death of a significant character occurs.

Unique Perk: Increased Critical Chance and headshot damage. Meager chance of applying stun as well.

Prejudice

During the main job ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’, go behind the bar to obtain the weapon.

Unique Perk: Piercing Projectiles.

Problem Solver

It is dropped by an enemy in Wraith Camp during the side job ‘Riders on the Storm’.

Unique Perk: Increased ammo clip size and fire rate.

Prototype Shingen: Mark V

During the main job ‘Gimme Danger’, it can be found in shipping container 667 in the loading bay of the warehouse.

Unique Perk: Fires explosive rounds. Bullets can be guided onto 3 targets at once while aiming down sights.

Psalm 11:6

To craft this weapon, you need Edgerunner Artisan Perk unlocked from the skill tree and the spec from the hustle ‘Suspected Organized Crime Activity in Northside’.

Unique Perk: High thermal damage with chances of applying burn.

Satori

During the main job ‘The Heist’, the weapon can be found inside the vehicle in the AV Landing pad.

Unique Perk: Reduced base damage but very high Crit Damage multiplayer

Second Opinion

During the main job ‘Automatic Love’, you can pick this weapon up from Maiko’s Office.

Unique Perk: Shoots an additional projectile per shot and deals electrical damage with chances of applying shock.

Sir John Phallustiff

During the main job ‘The Pickup’, it is offered by Stout after the one-night stand.

Unique Perk: High Damage.

Skippy

It can be found on the ground during a side job ‘Machine Gun’.

Unique Perk: Scales to your level and makes amusing comments.

Sovereign

To craft this weapon, you need Edgerunner Artisan Perk unlocked from the skill tree and the spec from the hustle ‘Suspected Organized Crime Activity in Japantown’.

Unique Perk: Shoots 2 rounds at a time with reduced reload time and spread.

Stinger

Obtained as a reward for completing the side job ‘I’ll Fly Away’.

Unique Perk: Deals additional chemical damage with a moderate chance of applying poison.

The Caretaker’s CyberSpade

To obtain this, lean against the tree near the conference table during the main job ‘Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door’.

Unique Perk: High Damage

The Headsman

To craft this weapon, you need Edgerunner Artisan Perk unlocked from the skill tree and the spec from the hustle ‘Suspected Organized Crime Activity in North Oak’.

Unique Perk: Chance of applying bleeding with an increased number of pallets per shot. Has lower reload times as well.

Tinker Bell

During the side job ‘The Hunt’, look under the tree closet close to Peter Pan’s house to get this unique weapon.

Unique Perk: Reduced damage but strong attacks have a chance to stun the foe.

Tsumetogi

During the side job ‘Pisces’, you can obtain this weapon by looting it from the room where you meet Maiko and Tyger.

Unique Perk: Deals electrical damage with a chance to apply shock.

Widow Maker

During the main job ‘Ghost Town’, defeat Nash and loot his body to get this weapon.

Unique Perk: Fires 2 projectiles per shot and deals chemical damage with an increased chance of applying poison effects.

Yinglong

To craft this weapon, you need Edgerunner Artisan Perk unlocked from the skill tree and the spec from the hustle ‘Suspected Organized Crime Activity in Wellsprings’

Unique Perk: Deals High electrical damage

Can you craft iconic weapons in Cyberpunk 2077?

An iconic weapon’s blueprint is automatically given to you when you purchase it, so you can recraft it. The blueprint of most iconic weapons is sufficient to craft them, but if you don’t have a copy, the blueprint is enough to craft them.

An iconic can only be crafted once, then it will be destroyed and replaced with a better one. You can craft a purple version of an iconic weapon using a blue one.

Can you get iconic weapons back after dismantling/selling them?

Iconic gear cannot be returned if it’s sold or dismantled in Cyberpunk 2077. However, selling it to a vendor or breaking it down for scrap is not an option. It cannot be recovered.