All New Vehicles In Cyberpunk 2077 And How To Get Them

With the release of Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty DLC and update 2.0, the game has received numerous additions in terms of quality of life, story, bugfixes as well as a plethora of new items to obtain. These new items range from new weapons, and decorations, to even new vehicles.

For this guide, we will list all the new vehicles that were added in Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.0 for both the base game as well as Phantom Liberty.

Do note that while some of the listed vehicles may have been present in Cyberpunk 2077 prior to the patch in some capacity, the variations listed here are new and come with their own unique quirks. With that out of the way, let’s begin. We have listed down every new vehicle we have found so far in Cyberpunk 2077 as well as ways in which you can get them.

Archer Quartz “Specter”

Unlike its counterpart by the same name, the Specter variant comes equipped with a specially designed engine, allowing for a higher energy output for better off terrain speed, and handling.

To acquire this vehicle, simply browse the Autofixer webpage and part ways with 79,000 eddies to add this vehicle to your collection.

Quadra Sport R-7 “Charon”

This is a vehicle that can easily be missed if you don’t take the appropriate steps to unlock it. Your first crucial step lies in the “I’ve Seen That Face Before” mission. At some point you will be tasked with hacking the Quadra Sport R-7 “Charon”, but it’s important to not immediately do so.

Instead, you need to listen to the conversation of the people in the car a couple of times before a secret quest “Moving Heat” will be added to your quest log.

The quest is rather linear, and you have free reign over whatever choices you pick throughout. Simply complete this quest and you will be rewarded with the Charon.

Quadra Sport R-7 “Sterling”

Obtaining this vehicle requires you to complete the quest “Hi Ho Silver Lining”, which can only be started if you have completed all of the gigs that Mr.Hands offers you in Dogtown. Once they have been completed, you will receive a text from him asking you to meet him at the Heavy Hearts Club. Do so and after a brief exchange, he will tell you how a reward awaits you outside of the club.

Simply walk back out and right in front of the green Giovanni Brizzi sign, you will find the Sterling parked and ready for you to take for a ride.

Quadra Sport R-7 “Vigilante”

The Vigilante Sport R7 car can be acquired in two ways. Option 1 is to simply preorder the Phantom Liberty DLC and you will gain access to this car as soon as you finish the prologue for the game. A text message claiming that your lottery number won you the car and after that, it will automatically be added to your roster of cars you can call.

If you missed the preorder period though, no need to worry as you can still use the Autofixer website to purchase this vehicle at your own leisure.

Nazare ARCH “Malina-Mobile”

During the Phantom Liberty DLC, as you progress the main story and undertake many gigs from Mr.Hands, you will eventually get a text message from him pertaining to a brain dance celebrity called Lina. Accept his proposal to begin the “Dazed and Confused” quest. Progress the quest normally until you reach a point where you must issue lines to Lina.

Pick the 1st option “Tell him he’s your sister”, which will put you and Lina in text contact for a while and after a few texts she will tell you about a reward near the Brainporium waiting for you. This reward happens to be the Malina-Mobile bike.

Outlaw “Weiler”

During the Phantom Liberty DLC, you can undertake several carjacking gigs for El Capitan. Once you complete about 8 of these, he will call you himself, asking you to drop all other routes and meet with him to discuss a special gig in Santa Domingo.

This will lead to the beginning of the quest “Baby Let Me Take You”. Upon completion, you will be rewarded with this weaponized vehicle which sports a machine gun installation.

Quadra Type-66 “Hoon”

Potentially one of the first weaponized vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 that you can acquire, introduced into the base game as of patch 2.0. Obtained as a reward for completing the hidden side quest “I’m In Love With My Car”. I

nitiating it is the only semi-hard part as you must enter a specific warehouse in the Watson District. Once you do though, the quest only takes less than a minute to complete.

A tribute to Ken Block’s car, the Type-66 Hoon in Cyberpunk 2077 sports some rather impressive speed and handling considering its weight, as well as some nifty dual cannons to shred enemy health. It’s definitely worth going out of your way to pick up.

Herrera Riptide “Terrier”

For a hefty 108,000 eddies, you can obtain the luxury Herrera Riptide Terrier from the Autofixer website after completing some vehicle contracts.

Speed and handling are all quite top-notch. Obviously, off-road performance isn’t the best but when cruising down highways and city centers, this is a vehicle that enriches the experience.

Mahir Supron “Trailbruiser”

Unlocked after completing some vehicle contracts for El Capitan. Trailbruiser can be bought for 94,000 Eddies on the Autofixer website. It comes with enhanced horsepower and 360-degree armor plating, leading to no blind spots and great comfort while driving, even in the heat of an ambush.

What’s more, it also sports both Heavy Machine Gun and Rocket Launcher weapons installations, keeping it high on the defensive and offensive side.

Villefort Deleon “Vindicator”

For 36,000 Eddies, you can obtain this from the Autofixer Website after completing a few vehicle contracts. Quite an affordable car with decent speed going for it though if you want better style and higher horsepower, you’ll want to hold off and save up for the more expensive options available.

Thorton Colby Barghest

From the Autofixer website, you can buy this armored vehicle for 29,000 eddies, making it quite an affordable alternative.

Durability is the one thing this vehicle has going for it, with quite low horsepower tacked on. It’s there to pick but it’s also more ideal to save for some of the faster armored vehicles with weapon installations.

Thorton Merrimac “Warlock”

Complete some vehicle contracts with El Capitan and you can buy this vehicle for 43,000 eddies. A bit on the slower side but quite a comfy pick owing to its handling and low volume, as well as decent durability stats.

Tanishi T400

During the “Lucretia My Reflection” quest, or if you have let time pass to a sufficient degree while in Dogtown, you may receive a call from Mr. Hands commenting on his good fortune knowing that V is currently in Dogtown.

He’ll be curious if you’re up to taking up some of his work in this area. After the call ends, he will send you a text message with a picture of the car, ready for you to collect whenever.

The car itself is nothing to really brag about. Its low horsepower puts it on the relatively slow side and the design is also rather simplistic, but that helps set it apart from most of the cars in the game, making those features unique quirks for this vehicle.

Mizutani Hozuki “Hoseki”

Another vehicle contract reward, simply visit the Autofixer website after enough deliveries have been made and you can purchase this vehicle for 37,000 eddies. Not the flashiest of cars, but considering the price point, it’s quite a solid bargain for what it is.

Mizutani Shion “Samum”

This car also becomes available after completing a set number of vehicle contracts for El Capitan. It costs around 87,000 Eddies but comes equipped with both a machine gun and missile launcher, while also having a compact frame with decent horsepower, making it a good offroad option, especially in terrain like the Badlands.

Quadra Sport R-7 “Chiaroscuro”

A vehicle worth 81,000 eddies which you can buy from the Autofixer website after completing some vehicle contracts. Good speed and handling, pick it if the design suits your tastes.

Hellhound

This weaponized vehicle comes with both bullet and rocket weapons which you can swap between, while also sporting some impressive armor plating, boosting its overall durability. With a horsepower of 820, considering its weight and arsenal, it is quite a moderately fast vehicle although flexible handling obviously takes a bit of a hit.

Acquiring this vehicle can be a bit daunting due to the 160,000 eddie price tag associated with it. There are some ways to reduce the price though e.g., progress a couple of gigs for El Capitan and he will give you a discount shard for any one car from the Autofixer website, up to 24%. Simply scroll down to the “Other” tab at the bottom of the website and you will find this vehicle waiting to be bought.

Thorton Mackinaw “Demiurge”

This monster truck requires you to get through a couple of tedious steps to unlock. First, you’ll need to make your way to the Protein farm in the Badlands. In one of the warehouses, you will find a bunch of technical equipment, with a computer terminal in the middle of the room. There is also an arcade cabinet for the Arasaka Tower minigame to the right. You will want to wait till the in-game clock reaches 4am before you interact with the computer in the middle.

Once the time is right, turn on the computer and just read all the messages and files. After that, move on over to the Arasaka Tower arcade machine nearby and boot the game up. What you do from hereon can either be extremely tedious or extremely easy.

Essentially, you must follow some specific steps and enter some very specific codes as you progress through this arcade minigame to unlock a specific set of coordinates for the sake of the truck.

You can also simply travel to those coordinates yourself without having to take the necessary steps via the minigame. What you’re trying to find is a mattress lying out in the open and you want to sit on it and go AFK till the in-game clock strikes 5:40am.

Once that is done, a brief UI malfunction cutscene plays out and once it all ends, you’ll wake up and find the Monster Truck parked nearby, unlocked and completely free for you to take for a spin.

Galena “Locust” and Alvarado V4FH 570 Herman

Purchased from autofixer in CP2077.

Thorton Colby Vulture

Can buy this from the Autofixer website after completing some vehicle contracts.

Quadra Type-66 “Wingate”

This vehicle is also a new addition to the Autofixer webpage.