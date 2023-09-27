Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty I’ve Seen That Face Before Walkthrough

I’ve Seen That Face Before is one of the main quests in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, which is quite short and simple. It takes place after Birds with Broken Wings and has you utilizing the very tech you stole in the previous mission. This tech lets you impersonate the Netrunner Twins you first encounter in You Know My Name.

This guide will cover how you can complete the I’ve Seen That Face Before Quest in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Including the locations you need to go to and the choices you need to make.

How to Complete I’ve Seen That Face Before in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

I’ve Seen That Face Before is a straightforward quest in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. You must seek out the Netrunner twins, hijack their car, and steal their identities. Both Reed and Alex help you along the way.

Go to The Vantage Point

Open up your quest log and select the quest to initiate it. Call Reed and talk to him. He will tell you to go to a vantage point to seek out the Netrunners you must impersonate. To do so, you must scan vehicles passing under a specific intersection. Follow the quest marker to make your way to the vantage point.

Intercept the Netrunners’ car

Once you are in position, scan cars passing by until you find your target in the I’ve Seen Your Face Before in Cyberpunk 2077. Scanning through at least half a dozen vehicles will take a little time. Once you have found your target, get back down to street level.

The car will be marked on your mini-map. Follow the directions to get to your destination. Talk to Reed again and then enter the car.

Wait for The Right Moment to Take Control of the Car

When you enter the car, you will be in its trunk. You must wait a few minutes for the Netrunner twins to return. They will start driving, and you will be able to take control of the vehicle during any time the prompt pops up.

If you wish to listen to their conversation, you can stall Reed a bit. But if you want to get it done fast, override the vehicle controls when the prompt appears.

Drive to the Meeting Point

Once you have control of the car, you will need to drive it to the meeting point. Follow the directions on your mini-map to reach your destination. After this, the twins will be knocked out and killed by Reed and Alex.

Next, download the Cynosure mainframe access codes from Aurore by walking up to her corpse. Then, put on the Netrunner’s outfit in your inventory in I’ve Seen That Face Before quest in Cyberpunk 2077.

Get in the Car

Now, get back in the car and trigger the imprint. This will disguise you and Alex as the Netrunner twins. Drive off into the night. This will trigger the next story mission, Firestarter.